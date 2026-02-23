Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Can we just have them all?

As the ‘Beach Read’ Movie Moves Forward, These 5 Actors Are Perfect to Play January’s Rival, Gus Everett

beach read fan cast gus everett
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 23, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Phoebe Dynevor is starring in Emily Henry's Beach Read as January Andrews (which I think is a marvelous choice because of how masterfully Dynevor balances romanticism with caution), so now the question on everyone's mind is: Who's playing Gus in Beach Read? Well there are quite a few actors that EmHen lovers everywhere think are the perfect actors for the moody, intellectual author — let's just go ahead and get into it because I'm bursting at the seams. Like, that's my man!!

If you're a fan of Emily Henry's Beach Read, then you have to check out these 3 incredible Gus Everett fan casts before the movie comes out!

Who's playing Gus in the Beach Read movie?

Beach Read by emily henry

Amazon

Okay so we don't have an official casting announcement just yet for Gus, but there are a few very handsome actors that would do the character justice.

Some things to note about one Mr. Augustus Everett: he's brooding, serious, and literary so I've always imagined him with a certain scruffy je ne sais quoi. At first glance, he has similar qualities as Charlie from Book Lovers, but he's less sharp around the edges (rough, yes. But not quite sharp).

So I present to you the three best fan casts for Gus Everett:

  1. David Corenswet
  2. Dev Patel
  3. Paul Anthony Kelly
  4. Danny Ramirez
  5. My close personal friend Lewis Pullman.

David Corenswet

David Corenswet

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

This is a very popular fan cast for a few different Emily Henry books, but I do think David would make a great Gus. Plus the height difference between him and Phoebe? Swoon-worthy.

Dev Patel

dev patel augustus everett fan cast beach read

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Dev Patel has range, so if anyone can capture the "serious intellectual turned softie," I have no doubt it's him. He also looks amazing in a sweater with tousled hair, so.

Paul Anthony Kelly

paul anthony kelly at the love story premiere

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A new bombshell has entered the villa. You might recognize Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. from FX's new show Love Story. He definitely has the chops to play up Gus' more reserved side, but still have plenty of fun when the scene calls for it.

Danny Ramirez

danny ramirez

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Danny Ramirez gives off major golden retriever energy, so it's totally understandable if you don't think this is a fit. But I just can't stop thinking about how gratifying it would be for Danny's Gus to be all serious and then totally melt whenever Phoebe looks at him.

Lewis Pullman

lewis pullman

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

And finally, Lewis Pullman. This is my personal favorite choice for a Beach Read fan cast because he really does capture the "cynic with a heart of gold" energy that is integral to who Gus is. And he's just as sweet in real life as he is on screen (you can watch our interview to see for yourself).

Stay tuned for all the latest Beach Read movie news by following Brit + Co on Facebook!

pop culture entertainment emily henry movies

The Latest

paradise season 2 episode 1 recap
TV

The Emotional 'Paradise' Season 2 Premiere FINALLY Reveals Xavier's Fate After That Cliffhanger

best dressed baftas red carpet 2026
Celebrity News

The 11 Hottest Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Costco new food court sundae is Double Chocolate Mint and is available for $2.99 this spring.
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco’s New Double Chocolate Mint Sundae Has Shoppers Sprinting To The Food Court

lily collins audrey hepburn
Movies

Audrey Hepburn Biopic: Lily Collins' New Movie Will Detail ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Drama

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit