Can we just have them all?
As the ‘Beach Read’ Movie Moves Forward, These 5 Actors Are Perfect to Play January’s Rival, Gus Everett
Phoebe Dynevor is starring in Emily Henry's Beach Read as January Andrews (which I think is a marvelous choice because of how masterfully Dynevor balances romanticism with caution), so now the question on everyone's mind is: Who's playing Gus in Beach Read? Well there are quite a few actors that EmHen lovers everywhere think are the perfect actors for the moody, intellectual author — let's just go ahead and get into it because I'm bursting at the seams. Like, that's my man!!
Who's playing Gus in the Beach Read movie?
Okay so we don't have an official casting announcement just yet for Gus, but there are a few very handsome actors that would do the character justice.
Some things to note about one Mr. Augustus Everett: he's brooding, serious, and literary so I've always imagined him with a certain scruffy je ne sais quoi. At first glance, he has similar qualities as Charlie from Book Lovers, but he's less sharp around the edges (rough, yes. But not quite sharp).
So I present to you the three best fan casts for Gus Everett:
- David Corenswet
- Dev Patel
- Paul Anthony Kelly
- Danny Ramirez
- My close personal friend Lewis Pullman.
David Corenswet
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
This is a very popular fan cast for a few different Emily Henry books, but I do think David would make a great Gus. Plus the height difference between him and Phoebe? Swoon-worthy.
Dev Patel
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival
Dev Patel has range, so if anyone can capture the "serious intellectual turned softie," I have no doubt it's him. He also looks amazing in a sweater with tousled hair, so.
Paul Anthony Kelly
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
A new bombshell has entered the villa. You might recognize Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. from FX's new show Love Story. He definitely has the chops to play up Gus' more reserved side, but still have plenty of fun when the scene calls for it.
Danny Ramirez
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Danny Ramirez gives off major golden retriever energy, so it's totally understandable if you don't think this is a fit. But I just can't stop thinking about how gratifying it would be for Danny's Gus to be all serious and then totally melt whenever Phoebe looks at him.
Lewis Pullman
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb
And finally, Lewis Pullman. This is my personal favorite choice for a Beach Read fan cast because he really does capture the "cynic with a heart of gold" energy that is integral to who Gus is. And he's just as sweet in real life as he is on screen (you can watch our interview to see for yourself).
