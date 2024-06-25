10 Best Bachelor Nation Books, From Rom-Coms To Tell-Alls
Given the release of Hannah Brown's newest rom-com book, we can't stop thinking about all the other BachelorNation works that we've seen over the many years of the show. We've had tell-alls, biographies, cookbooks, financial books, and even more romance novels! The Bachelorette star, Rachel Lindsay was the first to cover to delve into the latter genre, and now we can add another to that list with Hannah Brown's latest release, Mistakes We Never Made!
With this newest addition to the ever-growing list of #BachelorNation books, we took it upon ourselves to rank our top 10 favorites from top to bottom for all your summer reading plans! So buckle in, because we've got a book for every topic you could need!
Amazon
The First Time by Colton Underwood
Amazon
Alone In Plain Sightby Ben Higgins
In this book, Ben Higgins talks about the feeling of not being seen or known by people. He shares "how he found authentic connection with himself, with others, and with God" in this tell-all book about his life. He gives practical and spiritual advice to those who are feeling the same as he did for many years of his life; searching for connection.
Amazon
It's Not Okayby Andi Dorfman
Amazon
Made For This Moment by Madison Prewett Trout
Everyone was completely shocked by the turn of events in Pilot Pete's season. The whole internet lost it over the drama with his final rose ceremony, and they were equally shocked over Madison's ability to stay true to who she was and her beliefs. This book shows her depiction of the events as well as how she "proved that she was fully prepared to stand up for what she believed in — even in the most challenging moments."
Amazon
Talk Money to Meby Jason Tartick
One thing Jason believes should happen in the fantasy suites? Financial conversations and questions. This financial self-help book goes over essential questions about finances you should ask someone you're in a relationship with. He says that this is the key to thriving and successful relationships, so he details all his major tips and advice to reach success in this area, independently and together.
Amazon
Real Loveby Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay wrote this rom-comabout a highly successful woman falling in love with a free-spirited, traveler named Kai. She falls in love with him, but doesn't want to give up the career that she's worked so hard for. Read this book for a fun read about having to choose between your career and love...or perhaps getting to keep them both?
Amazon
You Deserve Betterby Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron had all of Bachelor Nation falling in love with his defense of Hannah Brown, and out-right chivalrous behavior the whole season for that matter. He was charming, confident, and respectful, so what's more to love? In this book, he goes through how he became the gentleman he is today, while giving advice on how develop strong connections and great relationships. Read this for an insight into who Tyler Cameron really is.
Amazon
First Impressionsby Matt James
Of course, we have to cover Tyler Cameron's bestie, Matt James. His season was full of ups and downs, but what we're most interested in was his ability to confront hard questions about race head-on. In this book, he does exactly the same through discussing topics like race, identity, forgiveness, and family! This is definitely a must-read in the franchise and just what we needed to see from Bachelor Nation. (A request to Matt James: Please do a food tour book next, the TikToks aren't enough)
Amazon
God Bless This Messby Hannah Brown
We've made it to one of our favorite Bachelorettes of all time, Hannah Brown. She took the world by storm (or should I say windmill...?) with her iconic season. Her leading men were charming, a bit crazy, funny, and filled with drama — and we ate the whole season up. She tells stories we've never heard before, both from her personal life and from the show and how through it all she's learned to keep true to her identity.
Amazon
Mistakes We Never Madeby Hannah Brown
This book was such a surprising release from Hannah, and yet it makes so much sense! She wrote a beautiful story about two friends rekindling their on-again, off-again romance as they help their friend who's about to get married. This could be inspired by true events between her and Tyler C...but either way, it makes for a great story and really refreshing read. Hannah and her co-writer did a great job with this perfect summer read, which is why we are ranking it up top at #1! it just came out a few weeks ago, so definitely check it out!
What books will you be reading from Bachelor Nation? Let us know on Twitter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All images via Amazon.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.