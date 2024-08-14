Meet The 24 Sexy Contestants Of "The Golden Bachelorette"
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The Golden Bachelorette has officially been greenlit to be released this fall, and the very first Golden Bachelorette has officially been named!
Scroll on for everything we know about the upcoming TV show, including casting announcements and premiere date details.
Who is the Golden Bachelorette?
Joan Vassos, a 61 year-old school administrator, will star in the upcoming The Golden Bachelorspinoff as the Golden Bachelorette. She was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor's first season, but chose to leave the show to be with her daughter who was experiencing a medical emergency at the time.
The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, shared his congratulations towards Joan via an Instagram post reading:
"Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one Golden to another... relax, breathe, and enjoy. Gerry."
Winner of The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist, spread more love via Instagram Stories. She shared a few smiley photos of her and Joan together with the caption reading: "My dear friend, Joan, I am so excited for you!!"
Who will be part of "The Golden Bachelorette"?
Jonathan, Pascal, Pablo, Gregg, Jordan, David, Charles, R.J., Gil, Michael, Bill, Guy, Chock, Gary, Keith, Ken, Bob, Mark, Charles, Jack, Dan, Kim, Christopher, and Thomas
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
The men of The Golden Bachelorette have been announced and it looks like they're going to keep Joan on her toes because they're hot!
If you don't feel like counting, there's 24 sexy grandpas who'll be competing for a chance to win the #1 spot in Joan's romantic life and they have amazing backgrounds.
According to Entertainment Weekly, here's everything you need to know about them:
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Bill, Retired Videographer
Age: 68
City: Portland, OR
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Bob, Chiropractor
Age: 66
City: Marina Del Rey, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Charles K., Portfolio Manager
Age: 62
City: Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Charles L., Retired Financial Analyst
Age: 66
City: Philadelphia, PA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Chock, Insurance Executive
Age: 60
City: Wichita, KA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Christopher S., Contractor
Age: 64
City: West Babylon, NY
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Dan R., Private Investor
Age: 64
City: Naples, FL
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
David H., Rancher
Age: 68
City: Austin, TX
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Gary L., Retired Finance Executive
Age: 65
City: Palm Desert, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Gil R., Educator
Age: 60
City: Mission Viejo, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Gregg L., Retired University Vice President
Age: 64
City: Longboat Key, FL
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Guy C., Emergency Room Doctor
Age: 66
City: Reno, NV
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Jack L., Caterer
Age: 68
City: Chicago, IL
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Jonathan R., Shipping Consultant
Age: 61
City: Oakland, IA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Jordan H., Sales Manager
Age: 61
City: Chicago, IL
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Keith G., Girl Dad
Age: 62
City: San Jose, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Ken O., Property Management Treasurer
Age: 60
City: Peabody, MA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Kim B., Retired Navy Captain
Age: 69
City: Seattle, WA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Mark A., Army Veteran
Age: 57
City: Leesville, LA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Michael S., Retired Banking CEO
Age: 65
City: Denver, NC
Pablo, Retired UN Agency Advisor
Age: 63
City: Cambridge, MD
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Pascal, Salon Owner
Age: 69
City: Chicao, IL
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
R.J., Financial Advisor
Age: 66
City: Irvine, CA
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth
Thomas H., FDNY Chief
Age: 62
City: New York, NY
When will "The Golden Bachelorette" air?
Disney/Ramona Rosales
The Golden Bachelorette airs September 18 on ABC! You'll also be able to stream episodes on Hulu.
Watch The Full Trailer For "The Golden Bachelorette"
How can I watch "The Golden Bachelorette"?
According to ABC, The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Historically, the different installments of The Bachelor have aired on Thursdays at 8pm ET.
What is the cast of "The Golden Bachelor" up to now?
It just so happens that our most beloved contestants from The Golden Bachelor, Kathy and Susan, have been working on a podcast titled Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour. They've posted tons of episodes dishing on The Golden Bachelor experience.
The pair definitely showed some real chemistry during the first-ever Golden Bachelor, and the podcast is a true testament to their friendship.
“We can finish each other's sentences,” Susan told PhillyVoice about Kathy. “We're night and day, but yet we're the same in a sense. We just roll off each other, and it's so easy.”
As far as the winners of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry and Theresa, things worked out for a bit, but they mutually decided to end their marriage in April 2024. Many speculated that they split because they had settled down in different places of the country and found it hard to relocate for love.
“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Theresa said during an interview on Good Morning America, “but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”
How successful was "The Golden Bachelor"?
According to Variety, the first installment of The Golden Bachelor reached about 43.4 million viewers, making it ABC’s most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu. The finale amassed 6.1 million viewers, deeming it the biggest episode in Bachelor history in nearly 3 years.
We had so much fun watching the very first installment of The Golden Bachelor, that we just can’t wait to see the roles reversed for The Golden Bachelorette. The hype is very real!
Check back here for more updates on The Golden Bachelorette!
Header image via Disney/Ramona Rosales
This post has been updated.
- Jenn Tran Makes History As The First Asian-American Woman To Lead "The Bachelorette" ›
- The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Once Dated *This* Famous NBA Player ›
- Which ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Are Still Together? ›
- This ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Used to Date Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman ›
- Everything To Know About The Bachelor's Steamy Season 28! ›
- These 26 Bachelor Couples Still Together Prove Love Really Can Last ›
- "The Golden Bachelor" Sweethearts Gerry And Theresa's Wedding Was So Wholesome ›
- 10 Best Bachelor Nation Books, From Rom-Coms To Tell-Alls - Brit + Co ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.