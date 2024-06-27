The 5 Best Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks For Making Meals Quick
If you’re eating according to the Mediterranean diet, but your meals seem to have lost their sparkle, it’s time to pick up a Mediterranean diet-focused cookbook! Anycookbook can instantly provide inspiration and new perspectives to your cooking process, but these 5 best Mediterranean diet cookbooks are especially refreshing.
Written by recipe developers and authors that dedicate themselves to the art of Mediterranean cooking, you’re sure to find some reliable and tasty breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes to keep you going and feeling good. Check out our picks for the best Mediterranean cookbooks – all full of fresh ingredients and bold flavors – below!
The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook: 125 Recipes Enhanced with Mediterranean Flavors by Yumna Jawad
This cookbook is penned by one of our faves, Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie. It's packed with a whopping 125 recipes that leverage simple ingredients, plus tons of time-saving tips so you can get food on the table in a jiffy.
From more fully-fledged Mediterranean recipes to dishes that put a Mediterranean spin on your everyday favorites, you're sure to find joy in this cookbook. Try out everything from White Zucchini Pizza with Garlicky Labneh and Harissa-Grilled Shrimp Skewers to Olive Oil Cake!
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day by America's Test Kitchen
You won't ever run out of Mediterranean inspiration if you snag this cookbook. There's 500 different recipes to whip up! Drawing inspiration from countries like Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, and Morocco, each meal is hyper-focused on using healthy ingredients. This cookbook also prioritizes recipes that are done in 45 minutes or less, which is simply perfect for the busy, busy bees out there.
The 5 Ingredients Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners: 125 Budget-Friendly, Mouthwatering Recipes for a Happier and Healthier Life by Lisa Santos
This Mediterranean cookbook is prepped and ready with a helpful grocery list and meal plan to kickstart your Mediterranean journey! The recipes included (there are 125 of them) use up only 5 ingredients each, which is super life-saving if you're not into intricacy when cooking. The recipes range from breakfasts to dips and snacks, plus lunches, dinners, and desserts. Who's hungry?
The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You'll Make on Repeat: A Mediterranean Cookbook by Suzy Karadsheh
The search for ultra-vibrant Mediterranean recipes has officially come to an end. This cookbook by Suzy Karadsheh is filled with fun fares like Chicken Shawarma Bowls and Middle Eastern Rice Pilaf with Toasted Vermicelli and Pine Nuts, plus sweeter treats like Orange-Cardamom Olive Oil Cake. Each dish is tested to perfection and ensured to be easy to make, even on busy weeknights!
The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Lifelong Health by Serena Ball RD and Deanna Segrave-Daly RD
This collection of 101 Mediterranean recipes also outlines what the Mediterranean diet is and what it can do for your health. There's a good range in terms of difficulty in the dishes, so there's gonna be something that aligns with what you're craving, whether it's an easy honey nut granola for breakfast or a nourishing mushroom-barley soup for dinner. Each one takes half an hour (or less) to make, so they're all very easy to incorporate into your everyday meal rotation.
