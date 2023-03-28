Glam Out Your Campout With These Gooey Banana Boat S'mores
Whether you're headed to the great outdoors, or the backyard for a stay-at-home campout, a few elements are a MUST for any campout success – and one is most definitely the food!
When I was growing up, we would bunk in our cabins at summer camp, but at least one night out of week-long camp we would camp under the stars and cook food over the bonfire. We’d make s’mores of course, but my favorite was when we made banana boats. If you’ve never made a banana boat, then get ready for some delicious, messy fun. It’s basically a s’more, but in a banana!The best thing about these Banana Boats!? You can make them in the oven as well! Prepare them the same way, and bake them in the oven at 375 degrees for about 10-15 minutes, or until the inside is nice and gooey. Want another indoor camp-inspired recipe? Try my sheet pan s’mores too!
Need A Few More Tips For A Successful Backyard Campout?
In my opinion, it isn’t camping, unless there's a tent. Putting up a tent in the backyard, whether it’s a real or makeshift, adds the fun element of relaxing under the stars. And don’t forget the blankets and pillows! Load up your space with cozy elements to bring your outdoor camping experience to the next level.
Add another “glamping” element by putting up a giant screen in the backyard to show movies, and make my signature Popcorn Balls. This is fun for both kids and adults alike!
Find more camp classics like my Grilled Corn Salad and Grilled Tomato Toast in my cook + craft book, Everyday Celebrations From Scratch, on sale now!
Ingredients for Backyard Campout Banana Boats
The amounts here are approximate, because all bananas are different sizes. Add as many marshmallows and chocolate chips as you can fit in the banana!
- 1 banana
- 5-7 mini marshmallows
- 1 tablespoon chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter or butterscotch chips (optional)
- 1 graham cracker
- Aluminum foil
How To Make Backyard Campout Banana Boats
- Cut a slit down the center of the banana, but not all the way through.
- Scoop out a little bit of the banana to make room for the filling.
- Add in the marshmallows, chocolate chips, and peanut butter or butterscotch chips.
- Break the graham cracker into pieces and add as much as you can into the banana.
- Press the banana together to close the slit as much as possible.
- Tightly wrap the banana with a piece of aluminum foil.
- Place the wrapped banana over a bonfire, on a grill for about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until the inside is melted and gooey.
