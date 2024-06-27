Make This Zesty, Summery Corn Salad To Use Up The Season's Best Produce
Summer is in full swing, which means w're scouting out only the coolest recipes to serve up for poolside parties and backyard soirees. Our newest favorite cookbook, Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin, is chockfull of impressive summer recipes. Any sort of salad is fit for summertime, but Katherine's corn salad, enthusiastically named "The Corn Salad I Think About All Year" is an undeniable go-to to pair with heartier BBQ staples. Oh, and it's wildly easy to make. Take it away with the recipe, Katherine!
Geancarlo Peruzzolo / PEXELS
Yes, you can make corn salad any time of year—but it’s never as good as it is in the summer, when fresh corn is at its sweetest. This is a corn salad to end all corn salads—with juicy tomatoes, salty feta, and zesty lime—especially when you dress it with Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa. But if you’re short on time or just want to get back outside as quickly as possible, you can assemble the salad and finish it with just lime juice, olive oil, and salt to your liking—add two diced avocados for extra oomph.
Ingredients for Corn Salad
Adonyi Gábor / PEXELS
- 8 ears corn
- 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 small red onion, diced
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- Kosher salt and freshly ground
- Black pepper
- Pinch of sugar
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil
- 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
- Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa (page 61, chunky or blended; optional)
- 6 ounces queso fresco or feta cheese, plus more as desired
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
Directions for Corn Salad
Odin Reyna / PEXELS
1. Shuck the corn, then slice the kernels off the cobs (you should have about 4 cups). In a large bowl, combine half the kernels, the tomatoes, onion, and lime zest and juice. Toss to combine with 1 teaspoon salt, lots of pepper, and the sugar. Let sit for at least 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the remaining corn kernels, season with a big pinch of salt, and toss to coat. Cook, undisturbed, until charred on one side, 1 to 3 minutes. Toss and cook until totally charred, another 3 to 6 minutes. Transfer the corn to a plate to cool.
Photo by Emma Fishman excerpted from Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin
3. Reserve some whole cilantro leaves, then finely chop the remaining leaves and stems and add to the bowl with the corn-tomato mixture. Stir in the cooled charred corn and salsa (if using). Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. The salad can becovered and stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours beforeserving.
4. Stir in the cheese, then top with the reserved cilantro leaves and drizzle with the olive oil. Enjoy immediately.
Want More Recipes? Buy The Book
Amazon
Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin
This vibrant cookbook is packed with more than 80 recipes for snacks, apps, mains, desserts, and cocktails, all ideal for serving a crowd and simply making the process feel more special. Lewin incorporates easy hosting tips into each and every recipe so you can find moments of joy in the kitchen and at the dinner table.
Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties is currently available for purchase for $30 (was $35).
Recipe reprinted from Big Night: Dinners, Parties, & Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin © 2024. Published by Union Square & Co. Photographs © Emma Fishman.
