12 “Outdated” Bedroom Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (+ What To Do Instead)

Refresh your look.

12 “Outdated” Bedroom Decor Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (+ What To Do Instead)

outdated bedroom decor trends 2025
Spacejoy
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJan 27, 2025
Bedrooms are our comfort zones — a place to rest and relax — and should reflect our personalities. Of course, trends are fun to follow and incorporate to keep our spaces fresh and modern. But we shouldn't follow fleeting trends too rigidly. Some once wildly popular bedroom trends are now making spaces feel dated rather than beautiful and stylish. If you're looking to refresh your sanctuary in 2025, here are some trends to leave behind and what you can do instead to create a warm, inviting space.

Scroll to see the 12 outdated bedroom trends to avoid in 2025!

bedroom paint

Andrea Davis

Out: The Accent Wall

What To Do Instead: Accent walls are out — full-room color drenching is in. Covering all four walls (and even the ceiling) in a single hue or pattern creates a space that feels both cohesive and elegant. Want to add color to your walls? Here are paint colors that will be huge in 2025.

white bedroom

Trend

Out: All White, Black or Both

What To Do Instead: Stark contrasts of black, white, and everything in between (like grey) are fading away. Warmer, more natural, and earthy hues are taking their place, creating inviting and cozy spaces.

platform bed

Photo by laura adai on Unsplash


Out: Low Platform Beds

What To Do Instead: Instead of a low platform bed, which can cause bumps and bruises in the middle of the night, opt for a cozier look by incorporating upholstered headboards, elegant bedskirts, and a design with a smaller horizontal footprint to create a softer, more inviting feel.

minimal bedroom

Max Vakhtbovycn

Out: Minimalism

What To Do Instead: I will always be a minimalist at heart as I love it's clutter-free sensibility. But there's a trend toward a more "lived-in" minimalism to bring more personality and richness into a space, including adding more personal touches like unique artwork, vintage decor, and layers of soft textiles.

bedroom furniture

Wayfair

Out: Matching Furniture Sets

What To Do Instead: Identical nightstands, dressers, and bed frames can make a space feel overly staged and impersonal. Embrace an eclectic mix by combining different materials, finishes, and styles that reflect your personality. Think vintage nightstands paired with a modern upholstered bed for a curated look.

chevron pillow

La Miko

Out: Chevron Anything

What To Do Instead: Seek out organic shapes, soft geometrics, and vintage-inspired motifs. Think botanical prints, checkerboard designs, and subtle textures that add a little depth to your space. Earthy tones and hand-drawn aesthetics bring warmth, while classic stripes and timeless plaids are great patterns that never go out of style.

boho

shche_ team

Out: Boho Aesthetic

What To Do Instead: Avoid the kitschy style of boho with macrame, pampas grass, and rattan everything. Instead, go for a refined, curated aesthetic with a focus on natural materials, earthy tones, and authentic global treasures. Think layered textures, organic shapes, and vintage-inspired pieces that feel intentional rather than eclectic. It’s a softer, more sophisticated take that still feels cozy and global.

bedroom design

Collov Home Design

Out: Hotel Chic

What To Do Instead: Even hotel rooms are becoming less like hotel rooms by embracing a more personalized and lived-in aesthetic. This room feels too sterile and symmetrical. You don't get a sense of who lives here. Instead, layer soft, textured materials like boucle and linen, incorporate curated vintage or artisan pieces, and prioritize functional furniture with character. Add warmth through earthy tones, meaningful decor, and greenery to create a cozy, approachable space that feels uniquely yours.

industrial lamp

Walmart

Out: Industrial

What To Do Instead: Swap your metal frames, Edison bulb lighting, and reclaimed wood pieces with softer, more refined touches. Incorporate warm neutrals, plush textiles, and organic materials to balance the starkness of this rustic decor style.

hollywood regency

Wayfair

Out: Hollywood Regency

What To Do Instead: Instead of Hollywood Regency decor, which can be a bit "extra," opt for understated elegance. Look for natural materials like marble, wood, and linen and incorporate subtle metallic accents in warm tones (like unfinished brass or bronze). Art Deco influences are becoming more prominent if you prefer this opulent design. Look for scalloped shapes, curvy edged sofas, and statement chandeliers with an architectural silhouette.

beach theme room

Jess Loiterton

Out: Theme Rooms

What To Do Instead: A theme room can feel overly staged or quickly outdated. Instead aim for a cohesive style that reflects your personality. Focus on layering textures, mixing complementary colors, and incorporating meaningful pieces like art, heirlooms, or travel finds. For example, instead of a "beach" theme, introduce natural materials like jute, soft blues and earth tones, and coastal-inspired art in a subtle way.

barn doors

Avi Richards

Out: Barn Doors

What To Do Instead: Go for a sleeker, more modern solution that blends with your decor here. Consider a pocket door for a clean, space-saving look or a pivot door for a more architectural vibe. French doors are always an elegant choice. These alternatives provide a polished, timeless feel that isn't overly rustic or trendy.

