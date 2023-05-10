Jenna Ortega Is Playing Winona Ryder's Daughter In "Beetlejuice 2" And It's Perfect
If you've finished binging Wednesday and you've already seen Scream VI multiple times, you might be itching for a new Jenna Ortega project to watch. Well, we won't have to wait much longer for new images and clips because her newest movie, Beetlejuice 2, begins filming today!
Beetlejuice 2 is coming to theaters next year, via Deadline, and not only do we get to return to the wacky world of the 1988 film, but we also get to see Ortega as the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia, which might just be our favorite casting decision of the year. Here's everything we know about the movie.
What is Beetlejuice about?
After Barbara and Adam die in a car accident, they wind up as ghosts unable to leave their home. When the Deetzes move into the home, Barbara and Adam try to scare them away, but only end up making things worse when they attract trickster spirit Beetlejuice.
Is there going to be a Beetlejuice 2?
Yes! There have been talks of a sequel for ten years, and we're excited to finally see it on our screens.
Is Jenna Ortega going to be in Beetlejuice 2?
Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia. Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Justin Theroux are also attached.
Tim Burton will direct, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are producing, and Mike Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have written the script.
When is Beetlejuice 2 coming out?
The Warner Bros. movie is expected to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.
How old was Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice?
Winona Ryder turned 16 years old during the filming of Beetlejuice.
Why can't you say Beetlejuice 3 times?
When you say "Beetlejuice" three times, it summons the crazy spirit to you. Be warned!
Follow us on Twitter for more movie news and let us know what you think of the Beetlejuice 2 cast in the comments!
Lead photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!