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These seasonal finds won't stay on shelves long!

14 Aldi Finds You'll Want to Add To Cart This October

aldi october 2026
Aldi
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoOct 01, 2026
Brit + Co
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Aldi's been stocking its shelves this October with some seriously spellbinding new products. On the sweet side, we're eyeing pumpkin spice cupcakes topped with swirls of cream cheese frosting (just $4, mind you). If you're craving something savory, there are hearty ready-to-heat meals like slow-cooked pork carnitas and buttery shrimp scampi, perfect for a cozy weeknight dinner. And if you're planning a spooky soirée, the grocer's got Halloween party decor that's frightfully fun and wallet-friendly!

Spice up your next Aldi trip with these 14 new Aldi finds coming in October!

Round cinnamon cr\u00e8me cake in clear packaging, labeled "Bake Shop" with frosting drizzle.

Aldi's

Bake Shop Cinnamon Creme Cake

This moist, tender cake topped with a sweet frosting drizzle is perfect for pairing with your morning coffee or an afternoon tea break.

Pack of 12 pumpkin spice mini cupcakes in clear packaging on a tan background.

Aldi's

Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

These bite-sized treats are packed with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a rich layer of frosting, perfect for fall gatherings.

Packaged pumpkin spice brioche with a black label and French flag design.

Aldi's

Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche

Elevate your French toast or breakfast sandwiches with this rich, buttery brioche infused with warm autumn spices.

RXBAR Protein Energy Bites box, dark chocolate peanut butter flavor.

Aldi's

Rx Bar RX Energy Bites

This protein-packed snack combines dark chocolate and peanut butter to help power you through busy days on the go.

Chobani Pomegranate Pistachio Chocolate yogurt, 20g protein, zero added sugar.

Aldi's

Chobani 20G Pomegranate Flip

We love Chobani, a high-protein, lactose-free Greek yogurt featuring zero-added sugar and a seasonal pomegranate base paired with crunchy salted pistachios and dark cocoa chunks. Yum!

Butternut Squash Ravioli package on an orange and white background.

Aldi's

Priano Ravioli, Butternut Squash (or Pumpkin & Sage)

Wrap up a chilly evening with this comforting stuffed pasta, offering a savory-sweet filling that screams fall comfort food.

Bag of Aldi Pork Carnitas Bites with vibrant packaging and food imagery.

Aldi's

Aldi Al Pastor/Carnitas Bite, Pork Carnitas

These slow-cooked, tender pork bites make for a quick, hearty appetizer or a standout addition to game-day spreads.

"Butter Garlic Shrimp Scampi package with cooking instructions and nutritional info."

Aldi's

Specially Selected Garlic Butter Shrimp

Here's a foolproof, ready-to-heat seafood option that delivers restaurant-quality garlic butter flavor to your weeknight table in minutes.

Box of Aldi Cinnamon Apple Crustless Sandwiches with cinnamon sticks and apple slices.

Aldi's

Aldi Crustless Sandwich Varie, Cinnamon Apple (or S'Mores)

This playful, autumn-inspired twist on the classic grab-and-go sandwich is loaded with sweet cinnamon apple filling.

Orange Cream Freeze Pops box with two pops and a glass of orange cream.

Aldi's

Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Tubes, Orange Cream

Who says ice cream is just for summer? This nostalgic favorite brings bright citrus and creamy vanilla flavor together in a fun, freezable treat.

Halloween tableware set with ghosts, pumpkins, and bats on orange background.

Aldi's

The Halloween Collection

Spooky-fun paper plates, cups, and napkins designed to make hosting your next Halloween bash a breeze.

Three Halloween-themed foaming hand soap bottles on a white and green background.

Aldi's

Lacura Halloween Foaming Hand

Add a festive touch to your sink area with delightfully seasonal foaming hand soaps that make clean-up fun.

White slippers with Halloween dog and bunny pumpkin designs on a tan background.

Aldi's

Halloween Slippers

Keep your feet cozy and festive with whimsical, autumn-themed character slippers featuring fun pumpkin designs.

Green cast iron bread cloche with a domed lid and side handles on a white background.

Aldi's

Crofton Green Cast Iron Bread Baking Pot

It's bread season! Shop this heavy-duty sage-green Dutch oven that delivers professional-grade crusts on homemade artisan loaves while looking gorgeous on any table.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!


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