14 Aldi Finds You'll Want to Add To Cart This October

Aldi's been stocking its shelves this October with some seriously spellbinding new products. On the sweet side, we're eyeing pumpkin spice cupcakes topped with swirls of cream cheese frosting (just $4, mind you). If you're craving something savory, there are hearty ready-to-heat meals like slow-cooked pork carnitas and buttery shrimp scampi, perfect for a cozy weeknight dinner. And if you're planning a spooky soirée, the grocer's got Halloween party decor that's frightfully fun and wallet-friendly!

Spice up your next Aldi trip with these 14 new Aldi finds coming in October!

Aldi's Bake Shop Cinnamon Creme Cake This moist, tender cake topped with a sweet frosting drizzle is perfect for pairing with your morning coffee or an afternoon tea break.

Aldi's Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes These bite-sized treats are packed with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a rich layer of frosting, perfect for fall gatherings.

Aldi's Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche Elevate your French toast or breakfast sandwiches with this rich, buttery brioche infused with warm autumn spices.

Aldi's Rx Bar RX Energy Bites This protein-packed snack combines dark chocolate and peanut butter to help power you through busy days on the go.

Aldi's Chobani 20G Pomegranate Flip We love Chobani, a high-protein, lactose-free Greek yogurt featuring zero-added sugar and a seasonal pomegranate base paired with crunchy salted pistachios and dark cocoa chunks. Yum!

Aldi's Priano Ravioli, Butternut Squash (or Pumpkin & Sage) Wrap up a chilly evening with this comforting stuffed pasta, offering a savory-sweet filling that screams fall comfort food.

Aldi's Aldi Al Pastor/Carnitas Bite, Pork Carnitas These slow-cooked, tender pork bites make for a quick, hearty appetizer or a standout addition to game-day spreads.

Aldi's Specially Selected Garlic Butter Shrimp Here's a foolproof, ready-to-heat seafood option that delivers restaurant-quality garlic butter flavor to your weeknight table in minutes.

Aldi's Aldi Crustless Sandwich Varie, Cinnamon Apple (or S'Mores) This playful, autumn-inspired twist on the classic grab-and-go sandwich is loaded with sweet cinnamon apple filling.

Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Tubes, Orange Cream Who says ice cream is just for summer? This nostalgic favorite brings bright citrus and creamy vanilla flavor together in a fun, freezable treat.

Aldi's The Halloween Collection Spooky-fun paper plates, cups, and napkins designed to make hosting your next Halloween bash a breeze.

Aldi's Lacura Halloween Foaming Hand

Add a festive touch to your sink area with delightfully seasonal foaming hand soaps that make clean-up fun.

Aldi's Halloween Slippers Keep your feet cozy and festive with whimsical, autumn-themed character slippers featuring fun pumpkin designs.

Aldi's Crofton Green Cast Iron Bread Baking Pot It's bread season! Shop this heavy-duty sage-green Dutch oven that delivers professional-grade crusts on homemade artisan loaves while looking gorgeous on any table.

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