Trader Joe’s Just Dropped An “Amazing” $7 Dupe Of This Popular Body Butter

There’s a newcomer in Trader Joe’s skincare section , and it’s already sending fans into a frenzy! Said to be a solid dupe of the ever-popular Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter, this limited-time TJ’s product goes for just $7, but shoppers say it’s still as rich, hydrating , and fragrant.

Trader Joe's The new find is none other than the Ultra Rich Body Butter , a “mega-moisturizer” that Trader Joe’s says is designed to “deeply hydrate and restore your skin’s natural glow.”

Its formula is packed with plenty of shea butter, along with nourishing coconut oil, passion fruit seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and Copaiba resin to really help target dry skin. The formula is touted to be extra creamy and thick, all while boating a warm vanilla orchid scent.

Sephora Trader Joe’s shoppers were super quick to compare the all-new Ultra Rich Body Butter to one of Sol de Janeiro’s body care products, the Delícia Drench Body Butter. When one TJ’s fan asked about the product’s scent on Reddit , one user noted that “it smells like a clean floral vanilla but not heavy on any of those in particular if that makes sense. It actually reminds me a lot of Sol De Janeiro 59 scent if you've ever smelled that.” Another Redditoralso dared to compare the two products: “I bought 2 today! It really does smell like Sol de Janeiro Delicia body butter but way thicker.”

Aside from the scent of the Ultra Rich Body Butter , Trader Joe’s shoppers who’ve tried the product are loving the texture of it. A few fans on Reddit sounded off about the thick formula: “Shockingly, it ABSORBS really well!” one person said. “Once on, it soaks in, hydrates well and has a pleasant, light scent that lasts too,” another user commented.

Sephora While one 8.1-ounce tub of Sol de Janeiro’s Delícia Drench Body Butter goes for $48, the new Trader Joe’s body butter costs just $7 for 8 ounces. Wowza! We can’t wait to get our hands on this new find.

