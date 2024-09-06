The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer Saved My Super Dry Skin
As fall inches closer and closer, I'm only further anticipating that dry, flaky texture that my skin tends to get almost every single year. This year, I decided to try and get ahead of it by trying one of TikTok's favorite, dewy moisturizer at the moment — the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. Influencers and makeup gurus alike claim this is the dewiest, creamiest moisturizer on the market, so having loved Tatcha's products in the past, I decided to give this one a go. Here's what I thought about it!
About Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Kayla Walden
First, let's talk about the packaging, because this design really is elite. Did you know that by sticking your fingers into your moisturizer, you could be causing breakouts on your skin? The bacteria from your fingers, or existing breakouts, is going straight into the jar, which could cause worse breakouts and bacteria to end up on your skin. So by using this tool that they include, you can rest easy knowing that no bacteria is getting into your product. Make sure to clean after every use, as well!
The formula itself has Japanese purple rice and hyaluronic acid which will help protect the skin barrier and moisturize!
My Review Of Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Kayla Walden
Upon first application of the product, I noticed how extremely thick it is. It's a very heavy formula, but when I rubbed it into my skin, it almost felt wet. Unlike other thicker moisturizers, my skin wasn't sticky after use, signaling to me that my skin fully absorbed the product in a matter of minutes.
I love the thickness of this moisturizer, because my skin is extremely (I'm talking Sahara desert) dry, and it's often that I use moisturizers...only for my skin to still feel dry just a few short minutes after. But this product absorbed into my skin wonderfully, giving me the more even, deep coverage I've been looking for. Needless to say, it really has a good consistency and formula.
Kayla Walden
I tried this cream for a week, testing out its ability as a primer and as a nighttime moisturizer.
At night, I wore it right before I went to bed to see if my skin would be still smooth in the morning or dry. When I woke up, I almost wanted to squeal because I noticed right away my skin didn't have a tight, dry texture like it normally does. It stayed perfectly supple all night. Obviously the product absorbed into the skin, but it also didn't leave a dry barrier behind like most moisturizers have in the past for me.
I also love using this moisturizer as a primer for my makeup. I waited a few minutes before applying my normal makeup routine, and it blended effortlessly together!
The Final Verdict On The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Kayla Walden
My final verdict is: the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is unfortunately very worth the hype. I haven't liked a moisturizer this much in quite a while, and I was very impressed with this one's thickness, durability, and all-around product design. From the smart packaging, to the unique scent, and the impressive consistency, this moisturizer is an all-around win for me. I genuinely have no notes for this product. They have a life-long customer in me!
Shop The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
You can shop the incredible and moisturizing cream on Amazon now for only $21! Make sure to stock up on this favorite while it's on sale at Amazon!
