Sometimes, you just don't have the time or the energy to whip up a cake from scratch. That's where the magic of box cake mix comes in. It can turn an ordinary day into a celebration, and all you really need are eggs, oil, and water. But the real marker of a good box cake mix isn't just how easy it is to make. It should be able to hold its own without any fancy add-ons.

Whether you're a Funfetti fan, love chocolate fudge, or are loyal to classic vanilla, these are the 6 best box cake mixes that taste like they were made by a professional baker.

Amazon Duncan Hines This box cake mix is well-loved for its consistency and contains just the right amount of sweetness. It comes in a variety of flavors, including eight types of chocolate, strawberry, lemon, orange, pineapple, carrot, spice, angel food, and confetti. The Duncan Hines mix directs bakers to separate egg whites, which can be a little tricky for beginners, but you won't regret the extra effort.

Walmart King Arthur King Arthur delivers cake mix with high-quality ingredients, so the flavor feels more authentic rather than artificial. It's soft and delightful with a delicate crumb. King Arthur mostly offers more traditional flavors, such as yellow, white, and chocolate, which you truly can't go wrong with!

Amazon Pillsbury Pillsbury is a beloved, classic brand, and their cake mixes are like a party in a box. There is no weird artificial aftertaste here. Their flavors are abundant, including strawberry, lemon, pineapple, golden butter, yellow, and four kinds of chocolate. Whatever flavor you choose, top your cake with some frosting to elevate the dessert.

Sweet Laurel Sweet Laurel Sweet Laurel is great for those looking for grain-free cake. The brand was created so that people with certain dietary restrictions and needs have an option. According to their website, their boxed cake mix recipes are all-natural, paleo, and free of grains, dairy, and refined sugar. It's one of the cleanest box cake mixes on this list!

The Caker The Caker Although it may be harder to find and have a higher price tag, The Caker is a good-quality cake mix. It even comes with parchment paper lining. You can buy individual boxes or a bundle of flavors, including Coconut Raspberry Lime, Banana Cinnamon, Spiced Carrot with Salted Caramel, and Flourless Dark Chocolate Gold Leaf. These cakes are worth the expense for special occasions like holidays.

Walmart Betty Crocker This mix produces a cake with a soft texture, making it light and airy, like a cloud. Betty Crocker is tried and true and has developed a large and loyal fanbase. The super-moist devil's food cake mix, in particular, is incredibly popular due to its deep, fudgy flavor. When making the cake, you can swap out water with hot coffee for a stronger chocolaty flavor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more grocery shopping guides + food rankings!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.