This is The Best Chocolate Cake Recipe For Valentine's Day, Or Any Day
Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your sweetie, your gal pals, or your fam, there's no question that a fancy dessert helps set the tone for a cozy and love-filled night in. We personally love a good pasta dinner followed by a succulent dessert, but the menu options for Love Day run the gamut from seafood to international cuisine. One thing that's not optional is chocolate — known to promote feelings similar to being in love or spending time with those closest to you, chocolate is one of the best flavors for Valentine's Day desserts. Combined with red wine and seasonal pear, it makes for a simply decadent treat — hence, this Red Wine Pear Cake. Trust us: This is going to be the best chocolate cake recipe you've ever tried.
Red Wine Pear Cake With Chocolate Ganache
Ingredients:
Pears
- 3-4 firm Bosc pears
- 1 cup water
- 1 1/2 cups red wine
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3-4 whole cloves or 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Cake
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 full-fat coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 11 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups coconut sugar
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
- 1/2 cup 85% dark chocolate chips or bar broken into small pieces
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup gluten-free or regular all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Ganache
- 2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup full-fat coconut milk or heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons reserved spiced wine (see recipe notes)
Directions:
- Peel the skin off the pears and remove the stems, seeds, and core. Slice in half. Add water, red wine, cinnamon, and cloves into a saucepan and place the pears in the liquid. Bring the wine mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer for 20 minutes, until the pears are tender. Remove the pears from red wine and let cool. Continue simmering until sauce is reduced, and reserve 2 tablespoons for the chocolate ganache.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease two 9-inch springform cake pans with butter or oil and set aside.
- Whisk two eggs in a separate bowl and set aside.
- In a small bowl, add the coconut milk and apple cider vinegar and whisk thoroughly. Let sit for at least 5 minutes.
- In a separate saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Whisk in the coconut sugar then remove from heat and add in the red wine and salt until well mixed. Quickly add in the dark chocolate pieces and stir constantly until the chocolate is melted. Pour the vanilla extract in and whisk again.
- Add about one third of the chocolate mixture to the whisked eggs. Mix thoroughly and then pour back into a mixing bowl with the rest of the chocolate mixture.
- Add in coconut milk mixture, cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and baking soda, and mix until well combined.
- Pour the cake batter into two greased cake pans.
- Slice wine-poached pear halves in quarters and place in your desired design on top of the cake batter in the cake pans.
- Bake the cakes for 20-30 minutes.
- While cakes are baking, add the dark chocolate and coconut milk or heavy cream to a small saucepan. Heat on low until the chocolate is melted, whisking so that it is well mixed. Add in the reserved wine sauce and whisk again. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool completely before removing them from the springform pans. Place one cake on a cake platter or stand, and drizzle some chocolate ganache on top. Then place the second cake on top of the first and pour the remaining chocolate ganache over the top.
If this is the best chocolate cake recipe you've ever tried, you'll want to sign up for our newsletter for more recipes like this one!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
- Surprise Your Valentine With This 6-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Cake ›
- 12 Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes That Don't Skimp on Flavor ›
- This Miso Chocolate Cake Is What We're Snacking On Right Now ... ›
- The Ultimate Dessert to Celebrate Chocolate Cake Day! - Brit + Co ›
- 23 Craveable Chocolate Cake Recipes for Every Occasion - Brit + Co ›