36 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes To Satisfy All Of Your Cravings
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We've all been there – you can't decide between cake and cookies, and instead, you can't resist piling 'em all together because they just look so good! Well, resist no longer. These 36 genius sweet treat mashups are super fundesserts to make, *and* they'll take care of every single craving you have in just one bite. Sweet tooth, this one goes out to you.
Red Velvet Brookies
Brookies (brownies + cookies) are already an epic dessert mashup, but get even more so when you combine 'em with classic red velvet cake. These layered sweets make a great Valentine's Day dessert, but taste ahh-mazing for any occasion. (via Brit + Co)
Nutella + Banana Pizookie
Though an actual pizza wouldn't necessarily work mashed up with sweet cookies, making a big, pizza-sized cookie in a skillet yields the all-glorious pizookie! This one gets a crazy Nutella + banana treatment for even more chocolatey goodness. (via Brit + Co)
Key Lime Pie Bars
Not only is this dessert a mix between dessert bars and key lime pie, but it also features a sexy brown sugar crust, creamy key lime pie filling, and a sweet vanilla whipped cream. Yummm. (via Brit + Co)
Vanilla Tiramisu Cake
Tiramisu is traditionally a dessert that features coffee-soaked ladyfingers, and this cake recipe adds the coffee flavor by soaking chocolate chunks in sweet coffee syrup and topping with coffee-soaked vanilla cake crumbs. Yes, please. (via Brit + Co)
Oreo Chip Cookies
Two of our fave cookies just became one. Don’t forget a tall glass of milk to go with these savory goodies! (via Brit + Co)
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Cheesecakes are such fun desserts to make, so this one that takes inspo from red velvet cake takes, well, the cake when it comes to dessert mashups! Top this bad boy with Oreos for a nice edible garnish. (via Brit + Co)
Peeps S'mores
We love s'mores, and we love Peeps. Say no more! These colorful bites might just be one of the most fun desserts to make with kiddos or your S/O. Dip your graham crackers in melted chocolate for an extra sweet addition to the usual recipe. (via Brit + Co)
Apple Pie Tacos
Apple pie is yummy in all forms, but especially this apple pie taco... cinnamon-y apple bits get stuffed into homemade sweet shells for a fun dessert mashup. Finish these bites with whipped cream for added fun! (via Brit + Co)
Cinnamon Roll Palmiers
Palmiers are a classic French pastry that have a flaky effect to them. With this creative dessert, you'll give 'em the cinnamon bun treatment with tons of warm spices and gooey icing, of course! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Marshmallow Fluffernutter
This dessert-y sandwich is a great treat to make when you don't really feel like baking. Vegan or not, all you have to do is layer on the peanut butter and marshmallow fluff in between two slices of bread and toast it. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon Lavender Champagne Cake
This lemon-lavender cake has so many tasty things in one delicious package that we just can't say no to a slice. The color makes this dessert mashup perfect for springtime or even an Easter celebration! (via Brit + Co)
Berry Pavlova
This delicious meringue and berry combo is going to be the star of the show at all your summer cookouts. Toss the berries in a little bit of lemon juice and sugar for good measure. (via Brit + Co)
Pecan Pie Bars
These pecan pie bars eliminate the need for a pie pan, instead compiling everything in a shallow dish. Each bite is chewy and sweet – the way creative desserts should be! (via Brit + Co)
DIY Halloween Dessert Shots
Despite the fact that these dessert shots have "Halloween" in the name, it doesn't have to be October for you to enjoy them. They're a mix of vegan chocolate pudding and tons of candy, which means they're bound to be a crowd fave. Just switch up the theme based on the season! (via Brit + Co)
Churro Chips
We're suckers for churros. Turn the crunchy, sugary treat into portable chips with a creamy icing dip for one of the coolest unique desserts out there. (via Brit + Co)
Conversation Heart Sugar Cookie Bars Recipe
These sugar cookie bars are topped with a super-sweet (with just the right amount of salted butter) icing. And you can't forget the conversation hearts. So... will U B mine? (via Brit + Co)
Snickers Ice Cream Brownie Bites
One bite of this delicious dessert mashup satisfies not one, but three cravings at once. We didn't know one dessert could be this amazing but we are never going back to regular Snickers. (via Brit + Co)
Caramel Kisses Brownies
Tell your loved ones you really love them with this Hershey’s Caramel Kiss hybrid dessert. Add some sea salt flakes on top for a whole new layer of flavor. (via Roxana’s Home Baking)
Chocolate Caramel Apples
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. And if you end up counting this gooey, chocolatey caramel dessert as your “apple a day,” we promise we won’t tell. (via She Wears Many Hats)
Homemade Twix Fudge
Twix candy may be a childhood favorite, but that doesn’t mean it can’t make its way into your favorite adult desserts, like this tasty homemade fudge! Whether you want to use the Left Twix or the Right Twix is totally up to you. (via Cleverly Simple)
Peanut Butter Snickers Cheesecake Brownies
Not for the faint of heart (literally), this treat combines possibly every classic dessert out there. And then tops it with candy! Let's hear it for sweets. (via Tidy Mom)
Gooey Marshmallow Funfetti Cookies
These thick, funfetti cake-like cookies taste like birthday fun with a side of glamping (hence the marshmallows). This is a great alternative to birthday cake for any gal who would rather eat cookies! (via Chelsea’s Messy Apron)
Twix Cheesecake Bars
Take cheesecake and candy on the go with these bars! Compared to how complicated they look, they're actually a quick fix, and a great option for anyone who doesn't have a ton of time to whip up dessert. (via Domestic Superhero)
Cinnamon Roll Meltaways
These simple meltaways take breakfast pastries to a whole new level with a marshmallow glaze. We'll be snacking on these all summer long! (via Oh Bite It!)
Sugar Cookie Layer Cake
This sweet cake is categorized more in the cookie realm with two huge stacks of dense sugar cookie layers. You'll pipe some vanilla frosting in between the layers and outside of the cake, making for a tasty birthday treat (or whenever you feel like making it, TBH)! (via Completely Delicious)
Oreo-Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls
This dessert mashup would also work wonderfully for a fun brunch set-up! In between the cinnamon rolls are Oreo bits that add some chocolatey flavor and crunchy texture. The icing layer will melt down into gooey goodness once you bake this creative batch! (via Earthly Provisions)
S’more Krispy Treats
Chocolate and Golden Graham cereal pieces merge together for a simple snack that tastes like an after-hours dessert. This creative dessert is almost like puppy chow or Rice Krispie treats, but way more chocolatey. (via Chef in Training)
Oreo Peanut Butter Brownie Cakes
This dense treat is perfect for those who prefer their Oreo and peanut butter desserts encrusted in a chocolate brownie. It's one of the coolest fun desserts to make, plus it's super easy since you're using already-made Oreo cookies. (via Picky Palate)
Cake Batter Ice Cream Cupcakes
This creative dessert recipe is everything we love about birthdays — ice cream, yellow cake, cake batter, and whipped cream — all rolled into one little cupcake! Let's celebrate! (via Bubbly Nature Creations)
Piñata Cake
Forgo the cardboard donkey and baseball bat in favor of this sweet, sweet surprise. We love the color on this pick! (via A Subtle Revelry)
Strawberry Shortcake Donuts
A DIY fruity fresh take on the gourmet donut trend! These donuts are a great choice for dessert and breakfast alike. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches
Even though you always promised mom you wouldn’t eat cookie dough from the bowl, you're totally allowed to break that promise with these ice cream sandwiches. But she can rest easy because this cookie dough is eggless. (via Mel’s Kitchen Cafe)
Cookie Dough Bark
Of course, if you’re a total cookie dough freak, these little bark pieces might be the perfect bite-sized solution to your craving. They're great as a post-dinner treat and a movie night snack. (via Simple Joy)
Monster Cookie Bars
Peanut butter bars and cookies joined forces to bring you this colorful, chocolatey piece of heaven. Make it now, and thank us later. Peanut butter and chocolate is one of the tastiest dessert combinations around! (via Oh Sweet Basil)
Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Bars
If you’re craving a slightly over-the-top peanut butter and cheesecake combo, look no further than these cheesecake bars. Our mouths are watering at the sight of this creative dessert. (via Bakerella)
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
It's impossible to disappoint with this ice cream cake made from layers of ice cream bars, sandwiched between whipped cream and topped with fudge drizzle. OMG. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)
This article has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
