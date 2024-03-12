Brit + Co Logo

Looking for sweet cookie recipes ,

the latest fashion trends and inspo ,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨

The Conversation (4)
Amy
Amy
17 Jul, 2020

I tend to be a dessert purist but that cookie dough bark - yum!

Joseph King
Joseph King
19 Aug, 2020

im a baking nerd ;w; im always baking when I get nervous, worry, or awkward. Which is basically all the time! Lots of people stress eat but I stress BAKE. And personally, my stress is delicous.

Vatsala Bahal
Vatsala Bahal
21 Oct, 2020

The Ice cream sandwiches are so good. Love these recipes!

c.liz
c.liz
30 Jun, 2022

I'm a huge s'mores fan, and I've never thought of putting peeps instead of marshmallows inside! What a genius idea!

Trending Stories

concerts
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Just Added A Brand New Date To The Eras Tour

Dinner Recipes
Food

25 Garlic Dinner Recipes That Are Bursting With Flavor

fashion
Trends and Inspo

15 Confidence-Boosting One Piece Bathing Suits To Rock This Summer

Home Decor
Home Decor Inspo

We're Absolutely Swooning Over IKEA’s New & Most Colorful Collection Yet

organization
Home

From Closet Clutter to Closet Envy: 4 Organization Hacks You Need To Know

laptop wallpaper
Tech

18 Colorful Laptop Wallpapers To Brighten Your Workspace In 2024

home
Homepage featured

23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

Dinner Recipes
Recipes

41 One Pot Spring Dinners That Make Weeknights Way Easier

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service

Trending Topics