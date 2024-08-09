I Found The Best Cream Blush That’s “Perfect For All Skin Tones”
Stuck in the same old beauty routine and looking to shake it up? I just found the best cream blush that's beginner-friendly and works for all skin tones, so you can try something new! It's easy to get stuck in an echo chamber of the same old recommendations based on your specific needs (I'm looking at you, red lipsticks), and it's rare to find something that truly works for everyone. But, I'm confident I've finally flushed out the best cream blush anyone can wear. I have a habit of sharing more clean beauty products lately, so trust me when I say you'll love learning about my top pick — plus four more options that are "easy to blend." Let's get into it!
The BEST Cream Blush Ever:
Sephora
Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush (Dream Hour)
I shared this beauty when talking about dupes for the best blush for my brown skin, and there's a reason why. Besides the intense pigment you get from what's arguably the best cream blush ever, you can trust that it's a certified clean product at Sephora. AND it won an Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2021.
From the packaging to the pigment of the blush, it looks exactly as advertised. I made the mistake of swiping too much product to do a swatch, but at least I found out how creamy it is. Compared to the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm PowderI use, Tower 28's blush isn't as creamy, but that's not to say it's lacking. I'd say it's a beginner-friendly blush that's a little more forgiving than most on the market.
Tower 28
According to Tower28, this cream blush can be used multiple ways in order to give you a glowy look that's not overdone. It's described as being creamy, pigmented, and marked safe for anyone who has sensitive skin. Prior to using this using this product, I relied heavily on the Tower 28's SOS Spray, so I wasn't surprise how well this cream blush worked with my reactive skin.
I was, however, shocked at how well it worked, skin-issues aside. Tower28 says its supposed to seamlessly melt into the skin instead of drawing attention to fine lines — and I can definitely attest to that! If I don't apply my concealer or setting powder correctly, my under eye area shows signs of creasing which can affect the top of my blush placement. But, I honestly haven't had to worry about that since using BeachPlease.
It looks like my skin and the blush reached an agreement where they've suddenly decided they're willing to work together for a smooth look.
What makes this Tower28 cream blush a clean product?
Tower 28
It has aloe vera extract in it that hydrates the skin, green tea extract that calms it as a natural antioxidant, and castor seed oil that has a healthy dose of fatty acids in it. I tend to break out in inflamed pimples on my cheeks right before and after my cycle, but this blush doesn't irritate them at all. I noticed the blush seems to minimize that inflammation without drying out the skin underneath, making me believe this counts as skincare makeup.
The best cream blush's packaging also has an Earth Sensitive Pledge because 50% of it derives from post-consumer recycled plastic. Knowing that Tower 28's mission leans towards caring for the skin first and sustainability, this was a huge green flag for me!
What have other customers said about Tower 28's BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush?
Tower 28
Customers can't stop talking about this blush! One user says that this is their third Tower28 blush and that it's "great for mature skin." Others note that it's "so easy to blend," that it "stays on," and that the color is "perfect for all skin tones."
After reading these, plus my experience with this incredible cream blush, I'm definitely a fan for life and think you should become one too! However, if this blush doesn't suit you, here are four other options to add to cart!
More Cream Blushes To Add To Your Cart
Sephora
LAWLESS Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush (Starburst)
This is another clean cream blush that's also gluten-free! It does feel like velvet when putting it on the skin, but you won't be able to tell it's on after you apply it because it's weightless. This has everything to do with the hybrid elastomer miscrosphere powders found in the product.
There's also green tea extract and micronized pigments it it! Together they protect the skin from harmful properties and make it easy blend into the skin.
If you need another incentive, you can trust this cream blush is free of phthalates and sulfates SLS & SLES.
Target
e.l.f. Putty Blush (Caribbean)
Need a much more affordable cream blush that still gets the job done? You know e.l.f. is fantastic go-to drugstore brand!
In addition to being lightweight, this blush glides on cream before 'drying' to a semi-matte finish, but that's nothing to be afraid of. The argan oil and Vitamin E keeps your skin hydrated while you're wearing it so you won't experience any weird flakiness wherever you apply it.
It's also free from parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone.
Target
Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush (Nude Kiss)
Ulta Beauty
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush (Raisin Standardz)
Fall starts next month so you'll want a cream blush that helps you usher in the new season with a smile on your face. Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the color Raisin Standardz is going to give you the deep flush you're looking for, and it'll match your cozy OOTDs!
It has a buildable formula that's creamy, water-resistant, and offers the most luminous glow. It also doesn't have phthalates or parabens in it!
