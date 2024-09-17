10 Best Drugstore Makeup Finds For Dry Skin Over 40
Now that we're inching towards fall, it's time for most of us to rethink our skincare and makeup routines. For anyone who has dry skin, it can be annoying trying to figure out how to keep your skin moisturized underneath other beauty products, especially as the air gets cold and crisp. It's even more frustrating when your foundation or concealer start to crease within 20 minutes of you applying it. No need to fret, though — we have the best drugstore makeup for dry skin over 40!
Best Primers For Dry Skin Over 40
Amazon
e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Face Primer
We love e.l.f.'s power grip primer, but that's not say it's perfect for mature dry skin. Knowing that skin starts to lose its elasticity as we age, it's important to use something that's ultra moisturizing like e.l.f.'s hydrating face primer. It's still long-lasting, but it helps create a smoother base for the rest of your makeup and is infused with grape, Vitamins A, C, & E for all the hydration your skin craves.
Customers say it works the best for "anyone with maturing, dry, sensitive, or combination skin" and it's "really soothing during winter months!"
Amazon
NYX Cosmetics Bare With Me Daily Moisturizing Primer with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil and SPF 30
NYX Cosmetics has a knack for making some of the best drugstore beauty products out there, so it's no surprise their daily moisturizing primer is recommended for dry skin over 40. It boasts an impressive amount of hydration that's also formulated with SPF 30 to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays. Also, you'll find Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil in it for 24 hours of soothing protection.
It doesn't have any color to it, making this primer great for those who have sensitive skin in addition to experiencing dryness. One customer who's over 40 says that it "works perfectly like a little thin veil" for her skin.
Best Foundations For Dry Skin Over 40
Amazon
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation
Created for normal an dry skin, Maybelline's Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation is one of the most hydrating beauty products your skin will appreciate. It helps smooth your skin if you're concerned about fine lines or wrinkles. If not, no worries! The coverage is buildable so you can create the base that you want.One customer says she's a fan of the "natural coverage" it has because it "leaves the skin fresh."
Amazon
L'Oreal Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50
This foundation is specifically designed for anyone with mature skin and features Vitamin B3 as well as a hydrating serum that makes another great option for foundation. It's lightweight and won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. Plus, the added SPF 50 is a nice layer of protection.
Customers say this foundation "doesn't clump in wrinkles" and gives them a "glowing, healthy look."
Concealers
Amazon
Colourpop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Creamy Concealer
Give yourself a flawless makeup look starting with this creamy, hydrating concealer. It's also a color corrector that'll cover dark circles or dark spots. The ingredients that make this possible are hyaluronic acid and coconut water. It "does not crease" or "settle into fine lines according to customers who consistently use it.
Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
This Age Rewind concealer is another way to get rid of dark circles and help add radiance to dry skin. Created with Haloxyl, an anti-aging ingredient, fine lines and wrinkles don't stand a chance against it. One customer says that it "blends perfectly to soften my 70 year old wrinkles." Pefection!
Bronzer
Amazon
Revolution Beauty Ultra Cream Face Bronzer
Mature, dry skin doesn't need anything that's difficult to blend, but you won't run into that probably with this Ultra Cream Face Bronzer. Besides being buildable, it's creamy and gives you a natural sun-kissed look that makes you look like summer lives periodically caresses your face whenever it pleases.
Customers boast about it being "easy to apply on mature skin" and love that it will "warm up" anyone's face.
Amazon
Covergirl Trublend High Pigment Bronzer
There's no harm in looking for all day coverage if you're still heading into work everyday, but you need something that won't feel heavy on your skin. Covergirl's Trublend High Pigment Bronzer will give you bold color that stays in place even after an "8 hour shift," according to a customer!
Best Blushes For Dry Skin Over 40
Ulta
Milani Baked Blush Radiant Powder Blush
This powder is so universal because it works for everyone. It's highly pigmented, buildable, and versatile enough for you to use as a highlighter or eyeshadow. Though it's a powder blush, it's not drying like others and is "incredibly affordable" for the quality, according to one customer.
Ulta
NYX Buttermelt Blush
NYX's buttermelt blushes are amazing for several reasons, but we love how they complement mature dry skin! They look like powder at first, but a quick swipe quickly reveals how buttery they really are. This is all thanks to ingredients like mango, shea, and almost butters!
Customers say it "lasts all day" and they'd "buy this product again."
Check out the best foundations for mature skin if you need more makeup recommendations!
