The 10 Best Drugstore Blushes Of 2024 That Are Better Than Any Luxury Find
Where would I be without my blush? It’s undeniably the best part of my makeup routine. Without a glowy, natural flush on my cheeks, my looks would lack a lotta life. And while I appreciate a good makeup find from the aisles of Sephora and Ulta, a lot of their offerings are simply not in my budget. Why shell out $30 for a single blush tin when there are plenty of amazing drugstore blushes out there?
This list of the 10 best drugstore blushes of 2024 includes several of my faves I use on a regular basis, plus more affordable picks that are beloved by the beauty community.
Get your glow on with the best drugstore blushes below!
Amazon
Undone Beauty Lip To Cheek Palette
I can't say enough good things about this cream blush. It gives a natural, glowy finish, plus a little bit goes a long way on the cheeks. As opposed to powder blushes that require a brush, this pick is so easy to apply – I just use my fingers and tap, tap, tap away until it's all blended in.
Meredith Holser
The Undone Beauty Lip To Cheek Palette is only $12, too, which makes the value per wear uber-impressive. I've found it works just as wonderfully on bare skin as it does on top of foundation and powder. I can't recommend it enough!
Amazon
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
Surprise, surprise: yet another cream blush on my list of the best drugstore blushes. Though it's tiny in size, this blush stick packs a powerful punch in terms of color. The "non-greasy, lightweight, and nourishing" formula is painfully easy to blend out, and I love that it leaves a subtle shimmer on the cheeks. Extra bonus points for this pick since it's also compatible as an eyeshadow and lipstick!
Amazon
NYX Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint
One of my best friends, Em, swears by this liquid blush from NYX: they say it's pigmented, very blendable, and that a little goes a long way. When it's on their cheeks, it looks airbrushed as ever. "I have big cheeks and it highlights them and I think that’s precious," they shared with me.
Amazon
NYX Buttermelt Powder Blush
This powder blush has a super buttery feel to it, making it one of the most unique blushes of this year. The formula is infused with mango, almond, and shea butters for a very seamless blend, no matter the shade. The available shades range from punchy corals to vibrant purples, so you're sure to find something that works perfectly for your beautiful cheeks!
Per an Amazon reviewer that left a 5-star rating: "NYX has really stepped up their game! The quality and packaging are amazing for ten dollars. This blush will last me for years. All you need is one dash with the brush. Seriously. And the case is solid and cute as heck."
Amazon
Pixi On-The-Glow Blush
It's no secret that this blush stick went TikTok-viral in 2024. Beauty fans fell in love with how easy it is to apply and the gorgeous glow a single swipe leaves behind.
"As someone who has always struggled with blush due to redness combined with fair skin, this blush is perfect for me. Finally!" one Amazon reviewer writes. "It goes on beautifully, leaves a pretty sheen and a perfect shade of light pink."
Amazon
e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
If a dewy finish is what you're in the market for, look no further than this liquid blush from e.l.f. It promises rich pigment and a long-lasting effect that's worthy of everyday wear. Fans of the blush say a little drop can go a very long way, so it's best to start the application with a little bit of product and build it up. Pretty impressive for a $7 blush!
A promising review: "The blush is creamy and easy to apply. There is no steakiness as with powder blush. Color control is great because you can use one layer or more if needed for your skin tone. A small dot of this does go a long way on my medium fair skin. I love the peachy tone which gives my skin a real pick up. No bad smell or sticky texture. Powder can easily be applied overtop in about 30-60 seconds after it has set into the skin. Love this product. There is a shade for everyone !!! Great price as well. Just buy it!!!!"
Amazon
Milani Baked Blush
"I’m no makeup expert, but I LOVE my Milani blush in shade Romantic Rose," one Redditor stated about this drugstore pick. The buildable formula is available in both matte and shimmer shades to suit your own makeup preferences. I used the shimmery shade Luminoso religiously in high school, and can certify that it truly delivers a supernatural glow.
Amazon
MCoBeauty Cheek And Lip Tint
Glossier Cloud Paint dupe, anyone? This liquid-y blush formula is highly blendable and can take you from a natural sheer hint to an intense pop of color within a few layers.
"This lip and cheek is a great multitasking product with a long-lasting formula," one Amazon reviewer said. "Just a little dab applied to my cheeks, gave me an instant glowing blush. A little bit really does go along way, so be sure just to apply a very small amount and build up from there."
Amazon
ColourPop Blush Stix
This blush stick boasts a "skin-like" formula that's easy to apply with your fingers, a sponge, or a brush. It's also easy to bring with you on the go for reapplication! The only downside is the shade range is considerably limited.
Amazon
Physicians Formula Murumuru Strawberry Jam Blush
Not only is this one of the best drugstore blushes, it's also one of the cutest drugstore blushes. Just look at those lil' berries! It even smells like strawberries. The formula contains murumuru, cupuaçu, and tucuma butters, all of which are helpful in moisturizing the skin.
One Amazon reviewer notes that: "It's a pretty color and gives a nice glow," but "The scent is nice but some might find it overwhelming."
