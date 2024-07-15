I Tried The OG Urban Decay Naked Palette — Here's My Review After Not Using It For A Decade
I remember getting the Urban Decay Naked Palette as a Christmas present over a decade ago. It was my first real makeup product that I'd received, because I really only used concealer and SPF up until that point. It was my prized possession for years, and I used it until I hit the pan. Now, years later, upon my search for an eye shadow palette that has all the colors I need — including lighter, daily-use options — I came across the Urban Decay Naked Palettes once more.
So, I thought it was time to review this OG palette to see if it lives up to the hype, over a decade later. Here are all my honest thoughts and opinions on this cult classic makeup essential!
Kayla Walden
I'm constantly looking for eyeshadow that is natural — but buildable — and looks great with my blue eyes. That's part of why I love this palette. It comes in 12 shades that are catered to look good with any complexion and any eye color. As a blue eye girly, I can definitely attest that it did make my blue eyes pop.
How I Applied the Product
Kayla Walden
For application, I started with the lightest shades all around my lid to get an even base, and then I slowly added more neutrals. After, I went in with the dark browns in my crease and edge of my eye for a bit of smoky definition. Finally, I topped it off with a shimmery, gold color across the lid. This created a very subtle, casual smoky eye that's more suitable for day to day wear, but also made my blue eyes really stand out.
My Review
Kayla Walden
In terms of quality, I thought the range of shades was really nice. It had neutrals, lights, dark browns, and a few champagne and gold shimmery colors that were beautiful. The shadows were super pigmented, so I felt like a little really went a long way with this palette. I hardly ever use the mirror that comes with palettes, but this one was the perfect size, so I used it as I applied the shadows. This makes it really great for travel because I'll be able to get ready on the go, wherever I am.
Now, let's get into the durability of the product. Normally I use an eyeshadow primer to make sure my shadow stays all day long, but for this one I purposefully didn't because I wanted to see its longevity and how it would hold up. I'd say it lasted most of the day without many creases. My eyelids tend to get smudged due to grease or sweat, and honestly this shadow didn't' really budge for most of the day. I wore it out in the sun, and it stayed put throughout all my tasks and activities.
Final Verdict
Kayla Walden
I can see why this was such a popular product for so many years, and why I loved it as a teen. For me, eye makeup can be especially daunting as a beginner-level makeup-lover like myself, but this palette really simplifies that for you. The shadows are incredibly blendable, easy to use, and neutral enough — this is definitely going to become a staple in my makeup routine. I love its durability, how long it lasts, and how it's the perfect on-the-go essential to take your makeup look straight from the office into date night. I'm a big fan — 10/10 for me.
Where To Shop The Palette
Amazon
Urban Decay Naked Palette
You can shop the Urban Decay Naked Palette on Amazon for $50 now. I would highly recommend grabbing it for any eye color, but especially for my blue-eyed girls! You will rock these shades!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Kayla Walden
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.