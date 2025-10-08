As a human woman existing in the world, I've tried countless brands, from high-end salon formulas to affordable drugstore options. If I've learned one thing, it's that you don't need to break the bank for a great dry shampoo. If I've learned two, it's that too much leaves you looking like you're cosplaying Hamilton. Back to the good stuff: There are some absolute gems when it comes to dry shampoo hiding on the shelves of your local pharmacy. I've compiled my top picks for the best drugstore dry shampoos, ranked by their ability to absorb oil, add volume, and leave your hair feeling refreshed.

Scroll to see all the best drugstore dry shampoos for 2025, ranked from best to worst!

Amazon 1. Batiste Dry Shampoo Original Batiste is a classic for a reason. This stuff is a miracle worker for soaking up oil and leaving your hair feeling instantly cleaner. It also provides significant volume and texture, which is a massive bonus for limp, second-day hair. While it can leave a slight white cast if you're not careful, a quick brush through easily remedies that. It's a purse staple for me.

Amazon 2. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo While technically a higher-end brand, Living Proof dry shampoo can often be found at drugstores and is worth every penny. It's incredibly effective, actually cleaning the hair rather than just masking oil, and leaves virtually no residue.

Target 3. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo If you love that effortless, tousled look, this is your go-to. It not only zaps grease but also adds incredible texture and a subtle, beachy scent. It's fantastic for giving your hair a little oomph without feeling stiff or sticky. The beachy smell here gets me every time.

Target 4. Dove Advanced Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo Dove's offering is a fantastic all-rounder. It's lightweight, effectively absorbs oil, and leaves hair feeling soft and refreshed. The scent is meh but not overpowering, making it a solid choice for everyday use.

Amazon 5. TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo Clean TRESemmé offers a reliable and affordable option. It does a great job of refreshing your roots and extending the life of your hairstyle. It's perfect for those who need a quick refresh without a lot of fuss.

Amazon 6. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Dry Shampoo If you have longer hair, this one is worth trying. It's formulated to work well with longer strands, absorbing oil without drying out the ends. It helps to keep your hair looking fresh and voluminous between washes. It's the kindest I've ever seen on ringlet-style curls.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.