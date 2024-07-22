The 4 Best Hair Oils To Bring Your Locks Back To Life
There are lots of little things you can do on the daily to improve your hair health – I personally love a good hair mask or scalp massage action whenever I have a few minutes to spare. With all the added components of hair dye, heat, and minerals in shower water, sometimes our hair needs some extra help staying in good shape.
An easy (and quick) way to improve hair heath is with hair oil. There are many types of hair oils that target different problems, such as dryness and thinning, and you can even find ones that work as heat protectant. Here are 4 absolutely amazing hair oil options I love, and know you will, too!
Amazon
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil
A fan-fave everywhere, this hair oil is basically liquid gold. This product completely transforms your hair from dull and drab to bright, shiny, and bouncy. It is lightweight and won't make your hair greasy, which is especially huge if you are new to hair oil and are concerned about looking oily. This new bottle can also be refilled at a cheaper rate than buying a brand new bottle each time it runs out. But – you only really need a little bit of this hair oil at a time, so this should last you months and months!
Add the Kérastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil to your hair routine for $62.
Amazon
Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil
I stand by this Olaplex oil. If you know, you know. As someone who highlights and occasionally uses heat on their hair, this product does wonders on my damaged strands! Hair stylist Autumn Copus says that this No. 7 hair oil is packed with ingredients that improve hair health, but it's important to note that it also contains two silicones – dimethicone and phenyl trimetheicon – which can cause build-up.
"Not all silicones are bad, but when using this product, I would just recommend adding a detox shampoo into your hair care routine to prevent build-up," she says.
Snag this life-changing hair oil for $30!
Amazon
OUAI Hair Oil
This OUAI oil is a great place to start if you are new to hair oil products. Sometimes simple is the best way to go! This one will hydrate and add shine to your hair, while still remaining fairly lightweight on the head. I would recommend adding a couple drops to the very ends of your hair if they are feeling dried out, or, if you get out of the shower, you can apply a few drops evenly throughout your head for some extra shine.
Start your hair oil journey with OUAI for $30!
Amazon
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
This hair oil was one of Allure's Best of Beauty award winners in 2023, and I can see why! If you have thick, coarse, or curly hair, you need to get this product. It's great for combatting frizziness (my worst nightmare) and will add life back into those locks of yours. As a thicker hair girly, I love this oil for especially humid or rainy days! Plus, it's totally worth the $46.
Shop our Amazon storefront for more hair care product recs!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.