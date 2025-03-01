Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

women sipping wine laughing
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Super Popular

zendaya and tom holland in spider-man: far from home 2026 movies
Entertainment

The 10 Biggest Movies Coming In 2026

weekly horoscope march 2
Horoscopes

Your “Bold” Horoscope For March 2-9 Gets Really Good For 8 Signs

dakota johnson book club picks 2025
Books

Dakota Johnson's Latest Book Club Pick Is A Spine-Tingling Horror Read

Quiet Luxury Kitchen Finds From World Market
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 "Quiet Luxury" Kitchen Upgrades From World Market – All Under $15!

madelyn cline austin butler dating rumors
Celebrity News

Um, Were Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler Just Caught On A Date?

blake lively connets cia in it ends with us legal battle
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Literally Just Connected The CIA To Her 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

simone ashley picture this movie
Movies

OMG, 'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Has A New Rom-Com Coming!

apple tv lucky anya taylor joy drew starkey
Entertainment

See The Steamy First Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's New Apple TV Thriller

outdated engagement rings
Style Trends & Inspo

5 "Outdated" Engagement Ring Trends That Have Lost Their Touch

leighton meester at the sag awards in 2025
Celebrity News

Leighton Meester Just Revealed A Surprising Detail About Her 2 Kids With Adam Brody

newbery medal winner 2025
Books

This Sci-Fi Young Adult Book Just Won The Highest Literary Honor!

2025 Fashion Trends For Spring & Summer
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Fashion Trends That Will Define Spring & Summer 2025

march horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your March Horoscope For 2025 Is Bringing Some Serious "Transformations"

Weird Outfit Combos To Avoid
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Weird” Outfit Combos That Are Killing Your Style

Are you really still ordering these?

7 "Outdated" Coffee Orders Baristas Are Probably Judging You For

Outdated Coffee Orders
Nia Idrn / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 01, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Just like fashion trends, coffee orders can quickly go out of style, and some drinks give serious early-2000s energy (ahem, Señorita Awesome’s PSL order). New flavors and innovations are constantly being made in the coffee world, rendering a lot of once-popular sips obsolete.

From overly-sweet concoctions to blends that have lost their edge, these 7 “outdated” coffee orders are practically begging for an upgrade. If your go-to drink feels stuck in the past, it might be time to shake things up and sip on something a little more current. (Luckily, there are some exciting new menu drops coming from our faves at Dunkin’ andStarbucks!)

Scroll on to discover the top 7 “outdated” coffee orders that are no longer worth the hype – and the ones your barista is probably judging you for.

Frappuccino

Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS

1. Frappe (Frappuccino)

While ice-blended coffees are still enjoyed in some places, the classic frappe has been overshadowed by a slew of other options like cold brew, iced coffee, and shaken espresso. Plus, these drinks can get quite complicated with chains offering endless customizations and add-ons.

Mocha

Esra Afşar / PEXELS

2. Mocha

This combination of chocolate and espresso with steamed milk was pretty trendy for a while, but it’s definitely evolved with more diverse flavors and types of chocolate (dark choc for the win). Plus, mochas can get extremely sweet extremely fast, erasing the taste of coffee altogether.

White Chocolate Mocha

Emilie Faraut / Dupe

3. White Chocolate Mocha

Mochas made with white chocolate were the drink to order… in the 2010s. Now, they may be seen as overly-sweet compared to more nuanced coffee flavors – especially if you ask a seasoned barista.

Caramel Macchiato

Esra Korkmaz / PEXELS

4. Caramel Macchiato

This highly-Instagrammable coffee bev used to be a go-to for many people, but over the years, it’s been associated more and more with tween and teen sippers – likely due to its sweetness and (very) high sugar content. If you want your coffee order to seem more age-appropriate and sophisticated, shift towards simpler options like iced coffee or cold brew!

Instant Coffee

Itschansy / PEXELS

5. Instant Coffee

While instant coffee is convenient, many baristas and coffee enthusiasts will turn their noses up at the mention of it. Oftentimes, you can get a way better flavor (and overall drinking experience!) with freshly-brewed or specialty coffees. Just save the instant coffee for your next camping trip!

Espresso Con Panna

Kelley McQuillen / Dupe

6. Espresso Con Panna

You don't see this one too much anymore. Espresso con panna – AKA a shot of espresso topped with whipped cream – was once considered a luxurious treat. With many people preferring sweeter coffees, it’s just less common now.

Irish Coffee

Mathias Reding / PEXELS

7. Irish Coffee

While still a total classic coffee order in bars (and especially around St. Patrick’s Day), Irish coffee is just not something you hear ordered as frequently in cafes anymore.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!

coffeedrinkscafestarbucksdunkinfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

2025 Fashion Trends For Spring & Summer
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Fashion Trends That Will Define Spring & Summer 2025

madelyn cline austin butler dating rumors
Celebrity News

Um, Were Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler Just Caught On A Date?

apple tv lucky anya taylor joy drew starkey
Entertainment

See The Steamy First Look At Anya Taylor-Joy's New Apple TV Thriller

blake lively connets cia in it ends with us legal battle
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Literally Just Connected The CIA To Her 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle