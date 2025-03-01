7 "Outdated" Coffee Orders Baristas Are Probably Judging You For

Just like fashion trends , coffee orders can quickly go out of style, and some drinks give serious early-2000s energy (ahem, Señorita Awesome ’s PSL order ). New flavors and innovations are constantly being made in the coffee world, rendering a lot of once-popular sips obsolete.

From overly-sweet concoctions to blends that have lost their edge, these 7 “outdated” coffee orders are practically begging for an upgrade. If your go-to drink feels stuck in the past, it might be time to shake things up and sip on something a little more current. (Luckily, there are some exciting new menu drops coming from our faves at Dunkin’ andStarbucks!)

Scroll on to discover the top 7 “outdated” coffee orders that are no longer worth the hype – and the ones your barista is probably judging you for.

Olena Bohovyk / PEXELS 1. Frappe (Frappuccino) While ice-blended coffees are still enjoyed in some places, the classic frappe has been overshadowed by a slew of other options like cold brew, iced coffee, and shaken espresso. Plus, these drinks can get quite complicated with chains offering endless customizations and add-ons.

Esra Afşar / PEXELS 2. Mocha This combination of chocolate and espresso with steamed milk was pretty trendy for a while, but it’s definitely evolved with more diverse flavors and types of chocolate (dark choc for the win). Plus, mochas can get extremely sweet extremely fast, erasing the taste of coffee altogether.

Emilie Faraut / Dupe 3. White Chocolate Mocha Mochas made with white chocolate were the drink to order… in the 2010s. Now, they may be seen as overly-sweet compared to more nuanced coffee flavors – especially if you ask a seasoned barista.

Esra Korkmaz / PEXELS 4. Caramel Macchiato This highly-Instagrammable coffee bev used to be a go-to for many people, but over the years, it’s been associated more and more with tween and teen sippers – likely due to its sweetness and (very) high sugar content. If you want your coffee order to seem more age-appropriate and sophisticated, shift towards simpler options like iced coffee or cold brew!

Itschansy / PEXELS 5. Instant Coffee While instant coffee is convenient, many baristas and coffee enthusiasts will turn their noses up at the mention of it. Oftentimes, you can get a way better flavor (and overall drinking experience!) with freshly-brewed or specialty coffees. Just save the instant coffee for your next camping trip!

Kelley McQuillen / Dupe 6. Espresso Con Panna You don't see this one too much anymore. Espresso con panna – AKA a shot of espresso topped with whipped cream – was once considered a luxurious treat. With many people preferring sweeter coffees, it’s just less common now.

Mathias Reding / PEXELS 7. Irish Coffee While still a total classic coffee order in bars (and especially around St. Patrick’s Day), Irish coffee is just not something you hear ordered as frequently in cafes anymore.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!