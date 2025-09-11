Skip The Cafe: This New Trader Joe’s Find Makes Perfect Coffee Drinks For Cheap

I first discovered the magic of ready-to-drink espresso when I tried Cometeer's capsules. Long story short, I fell in love with the ease and convenience, especially when it came to crafting espresso-forward drinks . Turns out you don't need an expensive machine to do that!

Since then, I've tried tons of different ready-to-drink espressos (Jot and Nescafé, to name a few), but I've never been so excited as I am for the Trader Joe’s version that just hit shelves. Not only does it come from my favorite grocery store , but it only costs $10. I’ve been waiting for this one!

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s new espresso find, and why it’s worth adding to your next grocery haul!

Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s all-new Ready to Use Espresso Coffee features a blended brew of Central and South American Arabica beans that delivers a “full-strength, full-flavored” sip. It’s essentially an exact alternative to traditional brewed espresso, except you don’t have to do any hard work to enjoy it. Simply pour it from the bottle in a 1:1 ratio to any drink or recipe you’d use fresh espresso for. From lattes and Americanos to espresso martinis and affogatos, it’s ridiculously easy.

Trader Joe’s The Ready to Use Espresso Coffee from Trader Joe’s is also unflavored, meaning you can pair it with a plethora of syrups, sauces, milks, and toppings to create your perfect concoction. Forget the expensive cafe orders! I personally can’t wait to try it with some pistachio syrup (Torani’s is my favorite right now) and almond milk.

Caroline Taborda / Dupe One 16-ounce bottle of the Trader Joe’s Ready to Use Espresso Coffee goes for $9.99 and gives you 16 servings of straight-up espresso. I think it’s a marvelous addition to any coffee lover’s grocery list, especially if they are on a budget and can’t afford to buy a new espresso machine (let alone keep it running smoothly). This TJ’s find delivers the same caliber of espresso drinks for under $0.70 a serving. It’s a must, and I can absolutely see it sticking around in my fridge for a long time in favor of other more-expensive and time-consuming brewing methods.

This post has been updated.