16 Sparkly Silver Heels That'll Complete Your Holiday Outfit
Call me easily influenced, but I've been inspired to invest in more silver heels — thanks Beyoncé! TBH, I was scared to wear metallic shoes again because I haven't worn my pair of platform gold heels in over a year, but I pushed past my fear, and snag my first pair of silver pumps! They're super easy to style and go with any outfit you can think of, from minimalist monochrome to beautifully bold.
To help you put together an epic holiday outfit, wedding guest ensemble, or otherwise: here are 16 sparkly silver heels that'll turn heads for all the right reasons.
Jessica Simpson Souli Slingback Pump
In honor of the slingback pumps I bought, here's a simple pair of silver heels to help introduce your closet to its Renaissance era.
Sam Edelman Halie Bow Heel
These Sam Edelman heels are perfect for all holiday outfitsthanks to the bow detail on the ankle straps.
Betsey Johnson Chic Rhinestone Pumps
After you've calmed down in your wedding suite, slip into these chic rhinestone pumps for your special day!
Steve Madden Finlee Pointed-Toe Kitten Heel
Between you and I, kitten heels are such a moment!
Azalea Wang Discoball Silver Stiletto Sandal
This is the ultimate holiday party sandal.
ALDO Barrona Rhinestone Dress Sandals
Take the subtle route with these rhinestone dress sandals.
Badgley Mischka Loretta Stiletto Heels
I love a cute peek-a-boo moment with these embellished pearls around the ankles.
Vince Camuto Martich Platform Heel
Enter the platform heel lane with this design that's a little easier to walk in. There'll be no twisting of ankles on my watch!
Sam Edelman Kori Platform Heel
These sky-high silver heels will make you push your black pumps to the back of your closet.
Kurt Geiger Duke Platform Peep Toe
These platform peep toe heels are absolutely everything!
Jeffrey Campbell Agent Mules
Sliding your feet into a pair of mules is an simple, yet elegant style statement.
I.N.C. International Concepts Candina Slide Dress Sandals
Take your shoe game to new heights with this pair of silver mules.
Jewel Badgley Mischka Jan Mules
Just imagine it — an emerald green velvet suit paired with these mules. Perfecto.
Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals
I alway say you can't go wrong with strappy heels, and especially when they're metallic. They totally give off a sexy vibe!
Kate Spade New York Let's Dance Strappy Sandal
Please cue Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" because these shoes scream party!
Badgley Mischka Collection Ivette II Ankle Strap Sandal
Saunter away from your crush after delivering a hook, line, and sinker statement. They'll have stars in their eyes, especially when you're in these silver heels!
