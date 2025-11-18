Looking for last-minute gifts or want to grab something for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list? Though there are tons of great gift options out there, you don't necessarily want to splurge on every single person. Luckily, Target’s shelves are packed with thoughtful and surprisingly elevated gifts that ring in at $20 or less. From stunning gift sets to epic standalone gifts, we've tracked down 10 affordable finds you don't want to miss.

Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite gifts under $20 at Target right now!

Gift Sets At Target Under $20 Target Fishwife Tinned Fish Holiday Gift Set Complete with a pack each of Fishwife's smoked rainbow trout and mackerel and a tiny bottle of Tabasco hot sauce, this $20 gift set wraps up everything into one delicious package so your foodie friend can get their snack on.

Target Tree Hut Frosted Sweets Exclusive Gift Set This Tree Hut gift set is exclusively available at Target for $20. It comes with a minty sugar scrub, two fragrance mists, and a body scrubber that any beauty lover will adore.

Target Hickory Farms Favorite Bites Box You can never go wrong with meat, cheese, and crackers as an (admittedly) generic but satisfying gift. Because who doesn't love a charcuterie snack? This already-assembled gift box goes for $20 at Target and is packed with everything they need to craft their very own snack spread – with some small sweets to finish it off.

Target Good & Gather Holiday Coffee Countdown Calendar Coffee fans are not hard to come by, so this advent calendar could really work for anyone, from your favorite coworker to your kid's homeroom teacher. The $15 box comes with 24 days of different Keurig-compatible coffee blends so each day leading up to Christmas is full of caffeinated cheer.

Target Naturium Glowing Body Holiday Skincare Gift Set Two of Naturium's best-selling body care products for $10 feels like a total steal. The giftee with luxe taste will be obsessed with this travel-size set. The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash and Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion go hand-in-hand for healthy-looking skin.

Target John Derian For Target Dark & White Chocolate Peppermint Chocolate Bark Wreaths Box Chocolate is always warranted around the holidays. This $15 gift tin comes with both dark and white chocolate treats shaped appropriately like wreaths for seasonal snacking. Plus, the tin itself is gorgeous, so all you really have to do is slap a nice bow on it before it's gift-ready.

Great Standalone Target Gifts Under $20 Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wood Frame Set Nice picture frames are a fun gift to grab if you're wanting to go the DIY route this year. Once you have a set of blanks (like this $20 duo), you can fill them with photos of cherished memories, illustrations or paintings, or photo booth strips to celebrate your giftee.

Target Threshold Plaid Plush Throw Blanket This cozy blanket channels the Christmas season with a classic plaid pattern all while keeping the vibe cozy as ever with a fleecy underside. Gift this $15 pick alongside a box of tea and a cute mug if you want to round it out a bit.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Set Of 2 Fairisle Holiday Mugs And speaking of cozy mugs, this $15 set of two would be perfect to gift your favorite couple this holiday season.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Table Christmas Cocoa Bar Jars This $15 trio of hot chocolate toppings is too cute. The glass jars make it feel special, and once your giftee has used the marshmallows, sprinkles, and candy cane pieces all up, they can use the vessels for other ingredients or as small catchall receptacles.

