Hosting a memorable dinner party doesn't have to require a cellar full of high-ABV drinks to impress your guests. The art of hosting really comes down to making sure everyone has plenty of options to indulge in—wine included.

The world of non-alcoholic wine has evolved to prioritize inclusivity without compromising a great pour packed with flavorful body and tannins. Whether you’re pairing a dry red with a main course or greeting guests with a sparkling NA rosé, these six bottles are the best picks for hosts in 2026.

Scroll on to discover the 6 best non-alcoholic wines to serve your guests this year!

Keg n Bottle Butter Sauvignon Blanc Zero This crisp and refreshing zero-alcohol sauv blanc comes with notes of citrus and a touch of herbal vibes to round out each sip. Ideally served chilled, it'll be perfect for any patio shindig you've got planned once it's really warm outside.

One Stop Wine Shop Libby Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé For a sparkling touch, this rosé is crisp and bright without being overly sugary or reminiscent of grape juice, as many non-alcoholic wines can be. This is another excellent option made to be chilled. Suggested pairings include sushi, citrus salads, and chickpeas. Delish!

Spirited Away Zeronimo Leonis Blend Onto the reds! This pick has all the depth you'd expect from a traditional red wine with none of the hangover-inducing alcohol. Its notes include sweet dark cherry, forest floor, and oak spice for a sophisticated feel every time you pour a glass.

The Zero Proof Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine This sparkling white is oak-aged for 12 months so it feels complex on the palate. With notes of fruit and honey and a 'brioche' finish, it'll always be an impressive pick for hosting a party or serving alongside a smaller dinner at home.

The Zero Proof Woody's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Other than its adorable bottle design, this sparkling white wine leaves a lasting impression with just the right amount of sweetness and "vibrant" carbonation worthy of sharing with others. Its notes of green apple, lemon, and peach work so well with fresh pasta salads, grilled corn on the cob, and fresh sushi rolls.

Proxies Proxies The Big 3 This trio of non-alcoholic wines is a best-seller for a reason. Proxies' complex Brut Rosé, Crisp White, and Big Red flavors make a stunning lineup you can sip on all spring long. Each bottle is crafted with high acidity and herbal notes to taste like the 'real thing.' Plus, if you're hosting a party, your guests will have a wide variety of NA options to choose from.

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