The Most-Anticipated & Best New Books For 2024
We're always on the hunt for titles and storylines that grab our attention the way Usher's Super Bowlperformance did this year, and we think we've finally cracked the code! So get ready, BookTok, because this roundup is filled to the brim with upcoming, brand new options for you. Featuring rom-com books and thrillers that make us clutch our imaginary pearls — I’m looking at you, Womb City — we've got a feeling you'll be stalking your local bookstores as soon as these titles drop. Here are the most-anticipated, best new books to read in 2024!
The Best New Rom-Com Books
Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair by Laura Piper Lee
Kicking off our best new books roundup is Hannah Tate, Beyond Repair by the personable Laura Piper Lee. Inspired by her own upbringing and experiences in Blue Ridge, GA, this romantic and spicy novel follows main character Hannah as she tries to make sense of her life. She starts off being unsure of herself as a mother, lover, and adult, but eventually realizes she's on the right track the longer she spends near her childhood home.
A Love Song For Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
It's not always growing up in an elite family where it seems like everyone else is the picture of perfection, but Ricki finds herself in the middle of one anyway. Looking for any reason to break free from expectations and the reminder that she's different, Ricki decides to make Harlem her home. Not only does she start finding her footing there, she also begins falling in love with someone who's as creative and passionate as she is.
Sex, Lies, And Sensibility by Nikki Payne
It's always interesting how many secrets come out once a person passes, but I don't think there's any way to brace yourself to learn about your dad's sex life. Nevertheless, Nora and her sister are forced to renovate an old inn because some people have a hard time dealing with scandals. As the sisters find a way to restore the inn, they find themselves making peace with the way life has turned out.
In the midst of that is Ennis "Bear" Freeman and his seemingly surly nature. He has his own doubts and secrets that have caused him to build a wall around his heart. But, his attraction to Nora is the one thing that may encourage him to lead a truthful life that's not built on fear.
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan (March 5, 2024)
This Could Be Us is a tale about taking a chance on life and love to see where both can take a person. For Soledad Barnes, being impulsive isn't included in the plans she meticulously crafts because it simply wouldn't make sense. But, life doesn't always care about our plans and she's left to start over when her romantic life is derailed.
She quickly recovers and it's business as usual until she meets someone who is the opposite of who she is. He's the one person that doesn't fit inside any boxes she's created and she may or may not enjoy it.
Funny Storyby Emily Henry (April 23, 2024)
Funny Story is actually a really...funny story. It starts off with the recount of the cutest meet-cute turned sweet love story, but it promptly ends when Daphne's fiancé Peter decides his childhood best friend (Petra) is actually the one he'd rather spend the rest of his life with. It's fine because it's not like Daphne uprooted her life for him and is struggling to make ends meet. in the aftermath of their breakup.
No, really — it's fine because she meets Petra's ex (Miles) and they form an unlikely friendship that results from being roommates. It's not like they're going to fall in love and break unspoken relationship rules 👀.
A Gamble at Sunset by Vanessa Riley (May 21, 2024)
Of course a Bridgerton-inspired novel is on our list of best new books to read this year. I mean, we honestly can't help it at this point. However, A Gamble at Sunset is full of twists and turns that aren't necessarily found in our beloved TV series. Sick of living in squander and reclusiveness, Georgina Wilcox decides to shock her sister by having an intimate encounter with composer Lord Mark Sebastian.
Thrust into the public eye, they go on a journey that involves pretending they're in a loving relationship that follows society's rules. They're met with resistance at every turn, but somehow manage to navigate the "tests" that any couple could face. But, will the guise of their fake relationship remain just that or turn into something more?
A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping (September 10, 2024)
Sera Swan is stripped of her magic and exiled when she decided to resurrect her great-aunt and spends her days helping her take care of an inn with eccentric guests. It proves to be a repetitive process that makes Sera yearn for the days where her magic was intact.
But, she eventually learns about how she could restore it and enlists the help of the sexy, grump Luke Larsen. It takes them on a perilous journey that's filled with love and changing expectations that makes the search for magic worth it.
The Best New Thriller & Horror Books
First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston
Evie Porter doesn't exist even if the woman using her name says she does. Tasked with taking on an identity to get close to her employer's target, 'Evie' finds herself having a hard time lying to Ryan Summer. Their love seems so real and she wonders how much longer she can keep up the charades the closer they get.
Things seem to be going well until she realizes her employer, Mr. Smith, has been setting her up to fail or worse with this mission. Will she figure out how to keep the bond she's built with Ryan while dismantling Mr. Smith's operation once and for all?
The Frame-Up by Gwenda Bond
Dani Poissant used to be her mother's right-hand girl on some of the biggest heists that were successful due to the magic they were privy to. However, Dani decides to work the FBI to bring her mother's operation down. As time goes by, Dani realizes the latest heist she's been approached for would only work if her mother weren't imprisoned. Faced with having to repair old wounds with those she loved, she decides to move forward to complete things — except the stakes are much higher and Dani's life will be on the line.
Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen (February 20, 2024)
Sometimes your biggest enemies are the people close to you — at least that's what's spelled out in Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen. Faced with a nasty divorce and custody battle, Mary is willing to accept any semblance of worth from a friend. When she meets the charismatic Willa, they immediately form a bond and all seems to be going well for Mary.
However, Willa eventually ghosts her only to show back up with a new name and family as if that's perfectly normal. If that's not bad enough, Mary is accused of murdering her ex-husband George. Suddenly, she begins piecing together breadcrumbs that let her know something is off about the friend she thinks she knows.
The Princess of Las Vegas by Chris Bohjalian (March 19, 2024)
From the outside looking in, Crissy Dowling is living a life of luxury thanks to the cabaret number she performs that's become popular. But, she's been involved with a married Senator and spends her days operating with the help of Adderall and Valium. Nothing changes her path until her sister Betsey enters her curated world. Suddenly, the owner of the casino Crissy performs is found murdered and there seems to be secrets lurking behind every door.
The Truth About the Devlins by Lisa Scottoline (March 26, 2024)
Nothing hurts worse than when your family is disappointed in you and that's something TJ Devlin is familiar with. He's the only one whose path included prison time and a drinking problem, but he still finds himself working at the firm his family is know for. Thinking that he's still the worst sibling, his mind changes after he learns about a murder his brother committed. Determined to help his big brother, he begins feverishly piecing together an investigation that can save him.
But, all of this does is bring forth more hidden secrets about the perfect family he's always known.
While We Were Burning by Sara Koffi (April 16, 2024)
Feeling untethered after a death hits too close to home, Elizabeth Smith decides to outsource help in the form of Brianna. They quickly form a bond that results in the latter trying to help her uncover what really happened to her best friend. What Elizabeth comes to realize is that Brianna also wants to figure out why her son died at the hands of the police. What both of them will find has the potential to change how they see each other.
Look In the Mirror (July 30, 2024)
Nina inherits her father's property in the Virgin Islands and it almost feels like too much for a man who wasn't flashy. In the midst of trying to figure out why her father kept this a secret from her, she realizes the man she thought she knew may have been someone else. The same is true for young Maria, a nanny whose curiosity gets the best of her.
The Best New Science Fiction Books
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
The Stardust Grailby Yume Kitasei (June 11, 2024)
Did you know art thieves can exist in space? If you didn't, The Stardust Grail wants to introduce you to the skilled and cunning Maya Hoshimoto. She made a living by help alien societies recover things that were taken from them, but one event ended terribly for her. She decides to lay low and focus on building a quiet life, but her visions are becoming too disturbing for her to ignore.
When she takes on a job that involves something that everyone seems to want in their possession, she goes on a harrowing journey that reveals her enemy may be closer than she realizes.
Which of the best new books from our roundup will you add to your reading list? Let us know and check our Amazon storefront for my book recommendations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Amazon
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.