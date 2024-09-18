Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

healthy crockpot recipes
Healthy Eating

58 Healthy Crockpot Recipes To Help You Stay On Track

marvel agatha all along trailer
TV

Where To Stream 'Agatha All Along' With Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, & Patti LuPone

Florence Pugh Reveals The 'We Live In Time' Scene That "Terrified" Her
Movies

Florence Pugh Reveals The 'We Live In Time' Scene That "Terrified" Her

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Stepson Doesn't Mind Offering Feedback On Her Music

couples costume ideas for halloween
Halloween Costumes

120+ Creative DIY Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween

coffee mug warmer
Kitchen Tools and Gadgets

7 Top-Rated Coffee Mug Warmers That Keep Drinks Hot All Day

marty supreme movie
Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Returns To Movies After 5 Years

halloween cocktails
Cocktails

40 BOO-zy Halloween Cocktail Recipes To Celebrate Spooky Season

Trending Stories

tv
TV

Where To Stream 'Agatha All Along' With Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, & Patti LuPone

movie news
Movies

Florence Pugh Reveals The 'We Live In Time' Scene That "Terrified" Her

entertainment
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Stepson Doesn't Mind Offering Feedback On Her Music

costumes
Halloween Costumes

120+ Creative DIY Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween