Scott Patterson Teases 'Gilmore Girls' Rewatch Podcast Extension
Gilmore Girls fans rejoice! The I Am All In rewatch podcast might be nearing the final episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but host Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the hit show from 2000-2007, and in the 2016 revival, says we shouldn't "memorialize" the podcast just yet.
"We might have a little life left in us," he tells Brit + Co exclusively ahead of Sullivan's Crossing season 2. While he can't reveal any details, he does promise "there is a little bit of an announcement coming."
Patterson has hosted I Am All In since 2021, and while we've all rewatched our favorite Gilmore Girls episodes hundreds of times, the podcast actually serves as his first viewing! "We've just been having a great time. It's been life changing, it's been just a delight to get to watch the show," he says. "I've never seen the show. So I get to sit there and with my critical eye, you know. We break these episodes down, we're having a lot of fun doing it. And we're being honest about it."
At the inception of the podcast, he told the rest of team (made up of Danielle Romo, Tara Soudbaksh, Suzanne French, and Amy Sugarman) that he didn't want to follow a "rigid" structure.
"I thought, you know, let's just play some jazz here," he says. "People interrupt each other, if you get into an argument, that's okay, if you disagree and it gets a little tense, that's okay...I wanna hear everybody's opinions too. It's not just mine. There's four other voices there, and they're smarter than I am and they're really good at this."
While the rewatch podcast looks to the past, we can't help but think about the future — and another potential Gilmore Girls reunion. And Scott Patterson admits he's "always hopeful" when it comes to getting everyone back together (even if it would require a lot of schedules to line up).
But the actor is looking forward to potentially revisiting the character of Luke, and all the challenges that come with it. Especially since A Year in the Life, which takes plays nine years after the Gilmore Girls season 7 finale, threw the actors some unexpected curveballs.
"We have a Rory that's not successful and is struggling with life," Patterson says. "It's just sort of turned into another kind of a show because there was always so much hope with Rory. It was basically the theme of the show, other than the Lorelai's relationship with her family, Emily and Richard. But I think that was a tough pill to swallow watching Rory struggle so much, and the fact that Luke and Lorelai didn't have any children, they didn't even have one, that they weren't married."
Despite these unexpected moments and arcs, Patterson has been loving his watch! "I thought so far they've done a great job because I'm really kind of loving these [miniseries] episodes," he says. "I read the reviews. I know people aren't real happy with them. I was thrilled with 'Summer.' I thought it was really kind of crazy and experimental, and it took a lot of risks...I've been thoroughly entertained, I really have. And that's really the point, isn't it?"
While he doesn't have any news on any kind of reunion, he does point out that the show's 25th anniversary is coming up next October. "Wouldn't it be nice to announce something for the 25th anniversary? Who the heck knows?"
