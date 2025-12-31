5 Gorgeous Resort Getaways To Kick Off Your 2026 Goals

When I returned from two weeks in Italy, my first thought at breakfast was, 'Wait… where’s my cappuccino and sugary donut?' It’s not something I’d reach for at home (I actually don't drink coffee), but when you’re traveling, all rules are off the table and new rituals emerge. And honestly? I don’t regret a single daily donut. Indulging is part of the experience, and sometimes that’s exactly what a trip is for.

But as we head into a new year, many of us are ready to turn over a new health-and-fitness leaf, and travel doesn’t have to work against that. In fact, it can be one of the best ways to support your goals instead of sidelining them.

These destinations make health and wellness part of the adventure, and somehow, they make sticking to your 2026 goals feel like the most fun option.

Scroll for the best travel destinations to support your 2026 goals!

Las Catalinas From Costa Rica to Sedona, a new wave of wellness-forward escapes proves you don’t have to choose between travel and feeling good. Think sunrise trail runs instead of crowded hotel gyms, world-class mountain bike routes that double as sightseeing, and racquet courts, hiking paths, and open-water swims set against coastal cliffs, desert canyons, lush forests, and mountain sanctuaries.

Cavallo Point

Cavallo Point Sausalito, CA With postcard-worthy views of the Golden Gate Bridge, tucked inside historic Fort Baker and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Cavallo Point feels like a world away from nearby San Francisco. When my mom, who loves to get her steps in, came to visit, I brought her here, and it quickly became one of those trips we still talk about.

Cavallo Point Surrounded by scenic trails for hiking, biking, running, and meditative walks, Cavallo Point is a dream destination for travelers who love to rest but also get moving. Expect invigorating climbs up Slacker Hill with sweeping views of the Bay and bridge, plus longer ridge and coastal paths that wind through the Marin Headlands, where the scenery alone makes the miles fly by.

Cavallo Point Cavallo Point also offers complimentary weekend hikes and customizable private guided treks into nearby Kirby Cove, Battery Spencer, and other iconic local routes. Beyond trails, the property offers complimentary vintage electric bikes for exploring charming Sausalito, weekend yoga, and a 24-hour fitness center. Set against dramatic coastal scenery with easy trail access right outside your door, Cavallo Point blends a quaint escape with outdoor adventure in one of Northern California’s most inspiring landscapes.

Las Catalinas Las Catalinas Guanacaste, Costa Rica Set along Costa Rica’s sun-soaked Pacific coast, Guanacaste is a paradise for staying active in nature, from morning surf sessions and beach runs to waterfall hikes and jungle yoga. Las Catalinas encourages all of that and more. Think mindful living with beach yoga at sunrise, paddleboarding in calm bays, and opportunities to walk and explore at your own pace.

Las Catalinas The town is surrounded by well‑maintained multi‑use trails through a tropical dry forest reserve, perfect for daily hikes, trail runs, or mountain biking adventures that range from gentle paths to exciting climbs with stunning ocean views. Mountain biking here is easily accessible right from town, so both beginners and experienced riders can enjoy a ride through Costa Rica's rich and beautiful nature.

Las Catalinas At the heart of the resort is the Center of Wellbeing, a calm, grounding space where restorative classes, hands-on therapies, and feel-good experiences invite travelers to slow down and reconnect. Between outdoor adventures, nature immersion, and thoughtfully designed wellness rituals, Las Catalinas makes it easy to move your body, clear your mind, and step into 2026 feeling balanced, energized, and refreshed.

Enchantment Enchantment Sedona, AZ Enchantment in Sedona is made for travelers who want to stay active while also relaxing and recharging. As a true bike-in, bike-out resort with access to nearly 400 miles of iconic hiking, trail-running, and mountain-biking routes, it’s a dream basecamp for outdoor lovers. The on-site Trail House takes the guesswork out of planning, creating custom itineraries tailored to your skill level, preferred terrain, and elevation so you can focus on the adventure (and the views).

Enchantment Set at the base of Boynton Canyon, the resort pairs movement with jaw-dropping scenery, offering tennis and pickleball courts surrounded by 360-degree views of Sedona’s iconic red rocks. USPTA-certified instructors lead private lessons, clinics, and camps for every level, making it easy to keep your game sharp while you’re away. Set at the base of Boynton Canyon, the resort pairs movement with jaw-dropping scenery, offering tennis and pickleball courts surrounded by 360-degree views of Sedona’s iconic red rocks. USPTA-certified instructors lead private lessons, clinics, and camps for every level, making it easy to keep your game sharp while you’re away.

Enchantment Beyond the courts, private hikes, rock climbing, and even guided Grand Canyon excursions are available to you before you wind down with recovery time at the award-winning Mii amo spa or fireside evenings in private casitas. It’s the kind of escape that keeps your routines intact…just with dramatically better scenery.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa San Diego, CA This adored SoCal wellness hideaway makes it easy to travel without pressing pause on your routines. The experience is refreshingly movement-forward, with tennis and pickleball programming, more than 100 complimentary weekly fitness classes (from kickboxing to flowy sessions at the open-air Serenity Yoga Pavilion), medical-spa–grade treatments, and miles of scenic terrain designed to keep bodies in motion.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa The resort recently elevated its racquet sport offerings with the addition of three new Padel courts built in partnership with leading sporting goods company, Wilson.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa Rancho Valencia's talented culinary team works closely with some of the country’s most respected farms to source fresh ingredients. At The Pony Room, sweeping valley views set the scene in a candlelit modern hacienda, where creative craft cocktails and tequila pair perfectly with fresh Baja–inspired cuisine.

Rancho La Puerta Rancho La Puerta Tecate, Mexico

Spanning 4,000 acres, Rancho La Puerta is a nature lover’s dream, with guided hikes and trail runs that wind through wildflower meadows, oak-lined river basins, and up into the boulder-strewn landscapes of Mt. Kuchumaa, where every mile feels like part workout, part meditation.

Rancho La Puerta Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply love to move, Rancho La Puerta offers a wide range of ways to stay active at your own pace. Guests can explore rolling hills and scenic mountain trails on guided walks, hikes, or runs, or join structured clinics and low-impact fitness classes designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence.

Rancho La Puerta Restorative wellness offerings, like aerial yoga, help your body recover and reset. It’s an easy, inspiring way to travel with intention and stay aligned with your fitness goals.

Where will you book this resort season? Subscribe to our newsletter for more travel inspiration!



