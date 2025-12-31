Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

5 Gorgeous Resort Getaways To Kick Off Your 2026 Goals

Two women walking towards a garden, surrounded by lush greenery.
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezDec 31, 2025
When I returned from two weeks in Italy, my first thought at breakfast was, 'Wait… where’s my cappuccino and sugary donut?' It’s not something I’d reach for at home (I actually don't drink coffee), but when you’re traveling, all rules are off the table and new rituals emerge. And honestly? I don’t regret a single daily donut. Indulging is part of the experience, and sometimes that’s exactly what a trip is for.

But as we head into a new year, many of us are ready to turn over a new health-and-fitness leaf, and travel doesn’t have to work against that. In fact, it can be one of the best ways to support your goals instead of sidelining them.

These destinations make health and wellness part of the adventure, and somehow, they make sticking to your 2026 goals feel like the most fun option.

Scroll for the best travel destinations to support your 2026 goals!

Assorted tapas on a wooden table with decorative tiled floor background.

Las Catalinas

From Costa Rica to Sedona, a new wave of wellness-forward escapes proves you don’t have to choose between travel and feeling good. Think sunrise trail runs instead of crowded hotel gyms, world-class mountain bike routes that double as sightseeing, and racquet courts, hiking paths, and open-water swims set against coastal cliffs, desert canyons, lush forests, and mountain sanctuaries.

Golden Gate Bridge with grassy hills and buildings at sunset.

Cavallo Point


Cavallo Point Sausalito, CA

With postcard-worthy views of the Golden Gate Bridge, tucked inside historic Fort Baker and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Cavallo Point feels like a world away from nearby San Francisco. When my mom, who loves to get her steps in, came to visit, I brought her here, and it quickly became one of those trips we still talk about.

Four chairs on a sunny lawn overlook a bay and distant cityscape.

Cavallo Point

Surrounded by scenic trails for hiking, biking, running, and meditative walks, Cavallo Point is a dream destination for travelers who love to rest but also get moving. Expect invigorating climbs up Slacker Hill with sweeping views of the Bay and bridge, plus longer ridge and coastal paths that wind through the Marin Headlands, where the scenery alone makes the miles fly by.

Modern house with large windows, outdoor seating, tree, pool, and expansive lawn.

Cavallo Point

Cavallo Point also offers complimentary weekend hikes and customizable private guided treks into nearby Kirby Cove, Battery Spencer, and other iconic local routes. Beyond trails, the property offers complimentary vintage electric bikes for exploring charming Sausalito, weekend yoga, and a 24-hour fitness center. Set against dramatic coastal scenery with easy trail access right outside your door, Cavallo Point blends a quaint escape with outdoor adventure in one of Northern California’s most inspiring landscapes.

Colorful coastal village with cobblestone streets and lush greenery against ocean backdrop.

Las Catalinas

Las Catalinas Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Set along Costa Rica’s sun-soaked Pacific coast, Guanacaste is a paradise for staying active in nature, from morning surf sessions and beach runs to waterfall hikes and jungle yoga. Las Catalinas encourages all of that and more. Think mindful living with beach yoga at sunrise, paddleboarding in calm bays, and opportunities to walk and explore at your own pace.

Two women in swimsuits holding paddleboards, walking on a sunny beach.

Las Catalinas

The town is surrounded by well‑maintained multi‑use trails through a tropical dry forest reserve, perfect for daily hikes, trail runs, or mountain biking adventures that range from gentle paths to exciting climbs with stunning ocean views. Mountain biking here is easily accessible right from town, so both beginners and experienced riders can enjoy a ride through Costa Rica's rich and beautiful nature.

Four people meditating on mats facing gongs in a serene room.

Las Catalinas

At the heart of the resort is the Center of Wellbeing, a calm, grounding space where restorative classes, hands-on therapies, and feel-good experiences invite travelers to slow down and reconnect. Between outdoor adventures, nature immersion, and thoughtfully designed wellness rituals, Las Catalinas makes it easy to move your body, clear your mind, and step into 2026 feeling balanced, energized, and refreshed.

Cyclist on red dirt trail, surrounded by cacti and desert landscape under a clear sky.

Enchantment

Enchantment Sedona, AZ

Enchantment in Sedona is made for travelers who want to stay active while also relaxing and recharging. As a true bike-in, bike-out resort with access to nearly 400 miles of iconic hiking, trail-running, and mountain-biking routes, it’s a dream basecamp for outdoor lovers. The on-site Trail House takes the guesswork out of planning, creating custom itineraries tailored to your skill level, preferred terrain, and elevation so you can focus on the adventure (and the views).

Aerial view of three tennis courts, a pool, and surrounding greenery.

Enchantment

 Set at the base of Boynton Canyon, the resort pairs movement with jaw-dropping scenery, offering tennis and pickleball courts surrounded by 360-degree views of Sedona’s iconic red rocks. USPTA-certified instructors lead private lessons, clinics, and camps for every level, making it easy to keep your game sharp while you’re away.
Modern room with sunken pink seating, wooden ceiling, and potted plants.

Enchantment

Beyond the courts, private hikes, rock climbing, and even guided Grand Canyon excursions are available to you before you wind down with recovery time at the award-winning Mii amo spa or fireside evenings in private casitas. It’s the kind of escape that keeps your routines intact…just with dramatically better scenery.

Poolside scene with three people and cabanas under palm trees.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa San Diego, CA

This adored SoCal wellness hideaway makes it easy to travel without pressing pause on your routines. The experience is refreshingly movement-forward, with tennis and pickleball programming, more than 100 complimentary weekly fitness classes (from kickboxing to flowy sessions at the open-air Serenity Yoga Pavilion), medical-spa–grade treatments, and miles of scenic terrain designed to keep bodies in motion.

Aerial view of a resort with rustic villas, lush gardens, and a pool area.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The resort recently elevated its racquet sport offerings with the addition of three new Padel courts built in partnership with leading sporting goods company, Wilson.

Chef harvesting vegetables in a garden, placing them in a wooden bowl.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Rancho Valencia's talented culinary team works closely with some of the country’s most respected farms to source fresh ingredients. At The Pony Room, sweeping valley views set the scene in a candlelit modern hacienda, where creative craft cocktails and tequila pair perfectly with fresh Baja–inspired cuisine.

Person meditating on rocks under a tree, sunlight filtering through leaves.

Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta Tecate, Mexico

Spanning 4,000 acres, Rancho La Puerta is a nature lover’s dream, with guided hikes and trail runs that wind through wildflower meadows, oak-lined river basins, and up into the boulder-strewn landscapes of Mt. Kuchumaa, where every mile feels like part workout, part meditation.

Rustic house with lush garden and stone pathway under a clear blue sky.

Rancho La Puerta

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply love to move, Rancho La Puerta offers a wide range of ways to stay active at your own pace. Guests can explore rolling hills and scenic mountain trails on guided walks, hikes, or runs, or join structured clinics and low-impact fitness classes designed to build strength, endurance, and confidence.

Yoga studio with purple aerial silks, wooden ceiling, and chandelier lighting.

Rancho La Puerta

Restorative wellness offerings, like aerial yoga, help your body recover and reset. It’s an easy, inspiring way to travel with intention and stay aligned with your fitness goals.

Where will you book this resort season? Subscribe to our newsletter for more travel inspiration!


