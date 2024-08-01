Looking For A Weekender Bag? Here Are 7 You Don't Leave Behind On Your Next Getaway
I've been super into binging Bravo's Summer House lately — a reality show where a bunch of 20-30-year-old New Yorkers all share a house in the Hamptons every weekend throughout the summer. While there's drinking and drama galore, it really got me thinking about their constant back-and-forth from the city and the kinds of bags they bring to do so. They all have these practical weekend bags, so I just had to dive deeper to find the best weekend bags in general. As someone who loves to take weekend getaways myself, having a bag that's spacious, practical, and comfortable is crucial. Here are some options that fit the bill.
Béis Travel
Béis Weekender Bag
I feel like this bag divided the internet at some point. There are so many opposing opinions — some people love it, and some people hate it. Here is what I have to say: if you are traveling via car, train, or bus, this bag is the best thing since sliced bread. However, if you are traveling via plane, I wouldn't necessarily recommend this bag. It doesn't fit comfortably under the seat in front of you while leaving room for your feet, and it's kind of a pain to carry around in the airport. That being said, it fits so many things, and I love the bottom zipped section for my shoes and toiletries!
Calpak
Calpak Luka Duffel
Calpak products are always the best quality. They're long-lasting and super durable, so if you're looking to invest in a travel bag that will last you years, this is a superb option for you! It's insanely spacious and acts as the perfect personal item if you're planning to travel for longer periods. It's perfectly comfortable on your shoulder, or you can slide it onto a suitcase. It also comes with a separate shoe compartment which is always great to have. This bag is definitely worth the hype!
Away
Away Weekender Bag
I'm a loyal Away travel customer — all of my luggage is from Away. The quality of their bags is unmatched, giving me travel luggage that's always super durable. This weekender bag is no exception, fitting everything you need for a quick getaway. It comes with a sleeve that slides over the handle, so it never falls off, and it keeps its shape to make sure you can fill it to the brim with all your goodies. It also perfectly complements their carry-on suitcases — a definite win in my book!
Amazon
ETRONIK Travel Duffel Bag
This weekender bag is a great Béis dupe that comes with so many goodies. What sets this bag apart from others of a similar style is that it comes with a USB charging port. That's so important if you're on the go, especially if you're on the train or a bus — or basically anywhere you don't have access to an outlet. It comes with a bunch of side pockets, a strap to slide onto any suitcase, and a big ol' strap to hurl over your shoulder when needed. At $36, this is basically a steal!
Amazon
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag
Buckle up, guys, because I have nothing but incredible things to say. Before I studied abroad, I did a LOT of research on the perfect bag for traveling to different countries on the weekend. After months of debate, I landed on this Baboon to the Moon bag. It's a backpack, but it opens horizontally like a traditional suitcase. You can take it on the plane as a personal item, and you can fit literally a week's worth of stuff in there. I cannot recommend this bag enough. Now that my abroad days are long gone, I still take this bag with me on every short trip I go on because it saves my life every single time. Plus, they come in such fun colors!
Longchamp
Longchamp LE PLIAGE TRAVEL BAG
If you want to be chic and practical at the same time, you can opt for this Longchamp weekend bag. I'm a big fan of Longchamp products — they're incredible quality and overall just beautiful buys. This bag is insanely spacious and can fit everything you need. Also, it folds up into a tiny bag if you need to store it away. If you want to travel in style, add this to your collection.
Amazon
LOVEVOOK Travel Duffle Bag
This bag is basically another Béis dupe, but for a fraction of the price. It's spacious and has a separate compartment on the bottom for shoes and toiletries. I like that this one comes with a matching travel toiletry bag, too. You can get this on Amazon in over 20 different colors!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Calpak.