20 *Must Have* Pieces For Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe To Thrift This Year
Cooler temperatures are coming and it’s time to start thinking about building your “cold weather” capsule wardrobe. If you’re an autumn girly like me, you’ve been ready for boots and sweatshirts since June. Our time is finally here.
A capsule wardrobe is a handful of basics that you can wear on repeat, mixing and matching to create timeless looks that feel fresh each day. The goal of a capsule wardrobe is to eliminate the need to buy so many new things each season. The trend has taken off as shoppers look to minimize their closets and simplify their morning routines.
But we’re taking it a step further… we’re shopping for our capsule wardrobe at the thrift store. In the spirit of bucking consumerism, let’s aim to reduce textile trash too — depending on secondhand stores to stock our cold-weather closets this fall.
What's the best way to thrift shop?
For years, I’ve relied on thrift stores for my fashion. What started as a financial necessity has become a point of pride for me. Replying “it was only $4” to a compliment about my sweater is by far the greatest feeling in the world.
If you’ve never been much of a secondhand shopper, do not fear — consider me your thrifty big sis. I’ve spent most of my life (thanks Mom) perfecting the skill of identifying fabrics, labels, and brands just by scanning a rack of clothes. I’ll admit it will require more patience, more vigilance, and dare I even say, more creativity. But friends, an entirely thrifted capsule wardrobe is attainable.
Before I get to the grand list, here are a few tricks for scoring big at the thrift store:
- Commit to going often. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon baby. You simply will not find this entire wardrobe in one shopping trip. That’s why we’re starting now while the days are long and the temps are high. By the time cooler nights arrive, you’ll have had plenty of time to comb through the racks and visit your favorite stories a handful of times.
- Forget everything you know about sizing. Because thrift stores are often loaded with clothes from decades ago, sizing has changed. This shouldn’t be too much of a shock, but it’s a reminder worth mentioning. You’re going to have to try it on, hold it up to your body, or throw it over your shopping clothes to see the fit. I’ve thrifted sizes 00-24 because the brands, cuts, styles, and sizing has changed over time.
- Pick quality materials over a perfect fit. The best thing about thrifting clothes is that you can take those savings and use them to alter the clothes specifically to your sizing. If you find a genuine leather jacket with stunning Italian craftsmanship sewn in, it’s ok if it’s a little too boxy on you. Paying $8 for a $300 jacket is still a total deal, even if you have to pay a seamstress $25 to bring it in.
Now that we’re all aligned, here’s my picks for a fall/winter capsule wardrobe you’ll love!
Tops And Jackets
Image via Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Quality Basics
It’s not always the most exciting purchase, but I guarantee it will be the most used: basic long-sleeve tees. Look for neutral colors that go with everything: black, white, gray, brown, and cream. For me, I love Earth tones, so I’m drawn to greens, blues, and burnt orange.
Look for a variety of necklines, thicknesses, and colors. The best part of shopping secondhand, in my opinion, is getting to see how the clothes will actually hold up. Odds are, most of the clothes there have been washed (and washed and washed). Look for pieces that have held their shape, are without holes, and fit to your liking. I’ve been seeing more and more bodysuits at thrift stores as well (mostly because I feel like they shrink a lot) — I’ve found high-quality basic bodysuits that you can tell were either never worn or maybe worn once.
Image via Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
Button Up Shirts
If you don’t already have a few of these from summer, now is the time. Button ups are the new cardigan or kimono. They are the ideal piece for throwing over tanks, short sleeves, or just adding a lightweight layer for when the sun goes down. Look for stripes, solid neutrals, and textured fabrics that feel cozy and comfortable.
Image via Mackenzie Edwards
Sweater Vests
Make Rachel Green proud and go a little Y2K. Find a sweater vest or two and throw them in your cart. These have been increasingly more difficult to find, but not impossible. Look for a shorter option to wear over a button down, or an oversized one to wear on its own before it gets too cold. Again, go for neutrals, or your signature color palette, that can mix and match with everything else in your closet.
Image via Alena Shekhovtcova / PEXELS
Chunky Cardigan/Sweater
The slouchier the better when it comes to chunky sweaters. You will find these in troves, just make sure the quality is good. Quarter-zips or button-up cardigans with a cropped length and boxier shape are easy to throw on with some jeans and classic shoes. This effortlessly chic look never goes out of style and is just as comfy.
Outerwear
Image via Надежда Мустафаева / PEXELS
Oversized Blazer
Menswear is trending, so don’t be afraid to peruse the mens’ section when shopping second hand. Most stores have racks of blazers in a variety of colors, sizes and shapes. You’ll find a lot of 2011-era cropped blazers, but keep an eye out for something more classic, even boxy. Don’t let those shoulder pads scare you, they can easily be removed, or worn to add structure to a relaxed fit. Pairing a slouchy blazer with fitted jeans and a basic tee is a recipe for success.
Image via İlknur Çelik / PEXELS
Striped Quarter-Zip
Quarter-zip sweaters are the quintessential fall outfit that you can wear into winter. Stripes are big right now, for their classic, universally-flattering fit. These sweaters can be worn with jeans, skirts, over a dress or slung over your shoulder for a coastal grandmother moment. If stripes are hard to find, cable knit, neutrals, and anything of high-quality fabric will still get worn on repeat.
Image via Vlada Karpovich / PEXELS
Trench Coat
Not sure I saw this trend coming back, but as someone who lives in a very rainy climate, I’m thrilled. Trench coats are effortlessly chic whether you’re running to the grocery store or attending a client meeting. Paired with trousers and a button-down shirt, a trench coat is the epitome of sophistication. For casual days, throw it on over athleisure wear or jeans and a sweatshirt with boots, sneakers, or loafers.
Image via Brooke Cagle / Unsplash
Oversized Denim Shirt/Jean Jacket
I love a big denim jacket to drown in. It’s the ultimate “cool girl” piece for any closet. The extra layer is great for cooler temps and the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling. The Canadian tuxedo is back and better than ever so don’t shy away from an all denim look (perhaps not quite like 2001 Britney and Justin, though). I found several cool jean jackets at stores and I have one covered in pins from my favorite places — a rockstar moment, for sure. Denim jackets in general are on the rise, with more fitted versions with a tie-waist making their way into corporate fashion.
Dresses And Skirts
Image via Nino Sanger / PEXELS
Knit Or Silk Fitted Dress
Lorelei Gilmore is the poster child for sleek and stylish midi dresses with knee-high boots. As we prep for Gilmore Girl season, aka fall, don’t forget about this classic silhouette. An updated version of Lorelei’s beloved wrap dresses would be a thick, knit bodycon dress or silk slip dress or skirt with a chunky sweater over top. These looks can be dressed down with sneakers and graphic tees or dressed with heels.
Image via Anna Shevchuk / PEXELS
Black Mini Skirt
While we’re in Stars Hollow, let’s chat about the mini skirt. You may have a visceral reaction to those two words, but rest assured we’re leaning more into Rory’s school uniform at Chilton and away from Paris Hilton’s “skirts should be the sizes of belts” motto. Pair that black mini with a button down shirt, even a sweater vest with socks and loafers. This preppy private school girl look is all-grown up and absolutely slays on days when it’s cold outside. Add some tights and boots for even cooler temps and you have a trendy yet classic look that won’t disappoint.
Bottoms
Image via Katerina Holmes / PEXELS
Dark Straight-Leg Jeans
If you only have one pair of jeans in your closet, let them be a well-fitting pair of straight leg denim in a dark wash. The straight leg can be worn with sneakers, mules, ballet flats, loafers, and ankle boots. On top, pair a sweater, button down, t-shirt, or bodysuit for a look that never goes out of style. The straight leg jean trend is a modern upgrade from the super-skinny-ankle cut millennials have loved. Look for jeans that create a straight line from your hips down.
Image via Tima Miroshnichenko / PEXELS
Wide-Leg Trousers
Women have been searching for options other than skirts and dresses to wear in professional settings and the wide-leg trouser is here to help. Look for loose-fitting trousers that are fitted at the waist and flow away from the body. The menswear trend continues in these timeless pieces that simply go with everything. Tuck in a basic tee or button down for a polish look that’s anything but boring.
Image via Old Navy
Black Flare Leggings
Millennials — this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Yoga pants are back. They’ve been rebranded as “flare leggings” and don’t have that wide, fold-over waistband, but are just as comfy. Avoid words on the backside and instead opt for a pair of basic, all-black, oh-so-comfy leggings that flare at the ankle. I’ve been able to find a handful of black leggings at my thrift stores and stocked up for the days I want to look good, but don’t want anything that buttons. Paired with a crop top and vest or oversized tee and sneakers, these are a staple you’ll find in substantial quantities.
Image via jasmin chew / PEXELS
Cargo/Carpenter Jeans
Another find that is definitely not in short supply is the beloved cargo pants or “carpenter pants.” Maybe it’s the DIY girl in me, but I absolutely love this look. I have found black, cream, gray, and olive green cargo pants in almost every thrift store I’ve encountered. For short girls, prepare to have them hemmed and then wear on repeat. The cargo pants material can be dressed up for work as a step above denim or kept casual for weekend fun.
Shoes
Image via Feyza Altun / PEXELS
Loafers
Did you know that loafers were first popular in the 1930s? They fell out of style and like everything else, have made their way back into the mainstream. That means you’ll most likely be able to find an older, real leather pair for under $10 at your thrift store. Look for black, brown, or tan loafers that can be worn on their own, with white socks, or tights with skirts, dresses, and jeans.
Image via Apostolos Vamvouras / Unsplash
Pointed Toe Boots
Boot styles change annually so shopping secondhand for this season’s pair is a good idea. This time we’re looking for a pointed toe that will elongate your legs and modernize your look. A good neutral color will go with everything and for height, pick your favorite. Ankle and knee-height boots are both trending and offer unbounded options for looks through the seasons.
Image via Alena Darmel / PEXELS
Sneakers
It’s safe to say our feet have been much more comfortable in the last few years and the trend continues. Sneakers are not just for casual looks anymore. Wear them with dresses, trousers and skirts to add a level of comfort and style that is unmatched. Chunky white sneakers are still a great option, along with “dad shoes” like New Balances or more sporty styles like soccer-style sneakers. A word to the wise — shoes can be cleaned. If you find the perfect pair in your size, don’t be afraid of a few grass stains. It’s so easy to wash well-loved sneakers. Just avoid anything with rips, tears, or worn-down treads.
Accessories
Basic Belt
Belts are an easy way to add a little something to a basic outfit. They take jeans and a t-shirt up a notch and prove that comfort, ease, and style can coexist. Look for a black belt with gold accents, as it will go with just about everything in your closet. I find an abundance of belts at thrift stores, usually in prime condition. Look for brands with quality reputations like Madewell, Banana Republic, J. Crew, Coach, and other real-leather belt makers.
Image via Laura Chouette / Unsplash
Shoulder Bag
Mary-Kate and Ashley called — shoulder bags are back. The 90s and Y2K trends are hot right now and shoulder bags are a prototypical staple of that era. You can certainly have fun with these bags, choosing a variety of colors and patterns, but if you are trying to limit your closet, stick with something neutral that can be worn on repeat.
Image via Jasmin Chew / Unsplash
Basic Gold Hoop Earrings
Jewelry may not be at the top of your thrifting list, but it should be. I've found the greatest quality necklaces, earrings, and bracelets at thrift stores, or even better — estate sales. A quality pair of gold hoops are non-negotiable for this fall and winter and can be worn every single day. Scoring a pair for $4 that won’t turn your ears green is a no-brainer over taking the risk with a $20 pair from Amazon. The same is true for a basic gold necklace. Whether it’s a chain or a pendant necklace, gold can be worn casually or all dressed up with pretty much any color.
Image via Valeriia Miller / PEXELS
Baseball Cap
I get push back A LOT on buying hats secondhand out of fear of germs or lice, and I get it. But taking the proper precautions will ease your mind without punishing your wallet. Find a hat you love and take it home and stick it in the freezer. Bacteria can’t survive in the cold and any lingering odors will be put to rest as well. For an even deeper clean, you can wash hats in your washing machine or soak them in super hot water to kill any lice, eggs, or other unwanted pests.
So often we’re met with the choice to spend more to look better. I’m here to fully debunk that myth. A complete and stylish wardrobe that is secondhand is not only attainable but, I’d argue, more impressive than buying all new. The unique details you’ll find in pre-loved pieces like ornate buttons and sweaters that don’t pill are hard to pass up.
Buying second hand gives you the opportunity to buy higher quality items at even lower prices than brand new. With proper care and thought, your entire closet can be new-to-you without feeding into the overconsumption that plagues our feeds and lives. Whether you do it to save money or save the planet, secondhand shopping, when intentional, will yield trendy, effortless, and stylish looks that will leave friends, family, and strangers wondering, “Where did you get that?”
Where do you like to shop secondhand? Let us know in the comments!