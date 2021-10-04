Chunky Fall Shoes Have Never Looked Chicer
Boot season is back, and we're seeing lug soles and chunky silhouettes in all our fall shoes. This time around, practical platforms are being added on to all our favorite footwear, from office-ready loafers, to slip-on mules and heels and, in the most exciting development of the season, classic sneaker styles. Make sure you have a few chunky shoe options in your wardrobe this fall to pair with fall jackets and sweaters to give your outfits a little edge (and your height a little boost, without the pain of a heel!).
Marc Fisher Meron Platform Chelsea Boot ($225)
Consider a lugged-sole Chelsea boot the new fall classic, and investing in a beautiful camel-colored version a must for the new season.
Vince Camuto Francie Lug Sole Boot ($198)
For an updated take on fall's dress-with-boots combo, we're eyeing these beautiful knee high boots. Cool details like a roomy shaft and exposed stitching give them a fresh appeal that's so hard to resist this season.
Charles & Keith Platform Clogs ($59)
Clogs that are chunky and cool, but understated and wearable at the same time? Found 'em.
Converse Black Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers ($70)
Finally, a platform sneaker you can wear with everything (just like your original pair of Chucks!)
UO Black Been Chunky Chelsea Boot ($79)
For a light-weight take on the trend, these booties balance a lugged sole with a proper heel and a sock-like shaft.
Franco Sarto Jensine Combat Boot ($169)
Less prominent lug sole grooves give these combat booties a clean shape that's already worth coveting, but it's the buttery leather color that seals the deal.
ASOS New Look Chunky Loafer ($53)
Like a pump, a chunky loafer demands attention at the office, but unlike a sky-high heel, you can actually walk around in these.
Steve Madden Klayton Bootie ($130)
Meet the new sock boot, which is bringing back the look (and comfort) of a retro platform and sturdy block heel.
Vagabond Brooke Platform Bootie ($210)
Pairing an all-black platform bootie with leather leggings and an oversized cardigan is a mood this season.
Aerosoles Wanda Sandals ($100)
A sandal with a chunky sole and faux-snakeskin upper means you don't have to miss out on the elements of fall dressing when it's still warm out.
Circus by Sam Edelman Elena Loafers ($90)
Suddenly, our office footwear of choice has some personality — and dare we say some punk sensibility, thanks to the cool contrast stitching.
Mia Chasidy Combat Boot ($60)
These combat boots have been outfitted with a bold lug sole to look expensive, although they hardly are.
Mango Leather Strapped Sandals ($130)
If "fall" still means scorching temps where you live, you can participate in the chunky shoe trend with a thick, strappy brown sandal instead.
Dolce Vita Casper H2O Booties ($150)
Before winter dressing has you stuck in a black bootie rut, these sandy, suede booties offer a pretty alternative to complement your fall wardrobe.
ASOS Designed Harper Heeled Mules ($43)
Chunky mules mean you can go from desk to dinner in style.
Nine West Garren Lug Sole Loafers ($89)
Here's your proof that platform loafers can still look totally polished.
Public Desire Rainyday Chunky Zip Up Wellies ($65)
Why yes, cute rain boots do exist — by way of these block-heeled wellies.
Franco Sarto Janna Over The Knee Boot ($169)
If a chunky sole isn't enough drama for you, combine it with an over-the-knee silhouette to ensure all eyes are on your outfit.
E8 By Mista Kristi Platforms ($190)
You won't have to give up comfort when you replace your summer Birkenstocks with these fall-ready slip-on mules.
