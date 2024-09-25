When You Can Stream 'Black Mirror' Season 7 With Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, & Issa Rae
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The best TV shows don't only entertain and inspire — they also make us reexamine the world we live in. And nobody is doing it like Black Mirror. Inspired in part by The Twilight Zone, this freaky Netflix series dives into a darker side of contemporary society, focusing on the doubts and hesitations we can all have when it comes to technology. Each episode of the gripping thriller is basically its own short movie, and the drama will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time because it's dealing with something we all use, and that familiarity makes it even spookier.
After Black Mirror season 6 (starring Annie Murphy, Myha'la Herrold, and Zazie Beetz) premiered in June of 2023, it became the most-watched streaming TV program in the US, and its popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon — especially with how stacked the Black Mirror season 7 cast is. Here's everything you need to know about the new season.
Who's in Black Mirror season 7?
Tyren Redd/Erik Melvin/Michael Shelford/IMDb/Casi Moss
Black Mirror Season 7 Cast
The cast of Black Mirror season 7 includes Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter.
Is there a 7th season of Black Mirror?
Jonathan Prime / Netflix
Black Mirror Season 7 Plot
Yes, we're getting a Black Mirror season 7! The series will drop in 2025 with 6 new episodes, and while we don't have an official plot synopsis for all of them, we do know one episode will serve as a sequel to season 4's "USS Callister" starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen.
The season 7 announcement came with a cryptic message on X. While the tweet itself simply reads "TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4," the video shows an 80s desktop computer rebooting — and for a brief moment you can see "Exit Game" flash across the screen, which makes me wonder if we're reaching the end of this hit series.
When is Black Mirror season 7 coming?
Graham Bartholomew/Netflix
Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date
Netflix hasn't given us a more specific date than 2025 yet, but considering the season 6 cast was revealed about 11 months ahead of the season's drop, it's safe to assume we could see Black Mirror season 7 next fall.
Why is a Black Mirror called a Black Mirror?
Netflix
A Black Mirror refers to all of our screens when they're dark. Cell phones, laptops, televisions — they're all Black Mirrors. This makes the series even harder to shake once you've turned it off because you realize that, while the story is fictional, these Black Mirrors are actually around us, and with us, all the time. And ever since Black Mirror season 1, we've never looked at our screens the same way!
Netflix
