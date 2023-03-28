Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Totally Warmed Our Hearts With Their Family Trip to the U.K.
Spotted: Our fave celeb couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought their family to watch Reynolds' soccer team win in the U.K.
It was a family affair on the sidelines of Wrexham FC, a soccer club co-owned by Reynolds, as the couple brought along their four kids to enjoy the game.
The Gossip Girlbreakout star and Deadpool lead watched as the club won 3-0 in their March 25th game against York City at The Racehorse Ground in Wales.
Took the cutest video of @VancityReynolds & his kids at @WrexhamAFCWomen match today 😩🥰 I love it. @blakelively@wrexham@Wrexham_AFC@RMcElhenneypic.twitter.com/W38gg5Tdfh— Rebecca Lennard (@BeccaSiobhain) March 26, 2023
The family of 6 — including kids James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their newborn (whose name is yet to be revealed) — wandered onto the field shortly after the game to take selfies and speak with fans in the crowd.
To top it off, Blake Lively not rushing anyone in the queue for selfies at the end!— RobRyanRed - Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) March 26, 2023
Huge smiles as people filter out of the Racecourse.
Bursting with pride at what has been pulled off today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WekR4ZenA7
Beyond the big screen, Lively and Reynolds are known for their sharp sense of humor, both on and off social media. In one video from the post-game meet and greet, a fan had FaceTimed his girlfriend and asked Lively to say hello. "Hi Stephanie…you should leave him," Lively responded, to which the crowd erupted into laughter.
#BlakeLively wow .. banter! At @Wrexham_AFC 😜 pic.twitter.com/Utj1FchfV1— MAX (@ThisIsMax) March 27, 2023
Soccer star David Beckham, who played professionally for some of the biggest teams in the world, also joined the family alongside Reynold’s co-owner Rob McElhenney.
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham watching Wrexham pic.twitter.com/OTBl6ePiaV— Zak Maoui (@ZakMaoui) May 22, 2022
The couple returned the following day to watch the Wrexham FC Women's team win 2-1 against Connah's Quay Nomads, securing them a semi-pro promotion.
Despite Beckham having to explain the offside rule to him, Reynolds is passionate about his team, and even chronicled his IRL Ted Lasso moment in the Disney+ docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.
While this is the first time the entire family has seen a game together, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the little ones watch the team compete. In January, Reynolds took his eldest daughter, James, to a Wrexham FC FA Cup match.
We love seeing our favorite celebs have fun with their families, and we can’t wait to see what Lively and Reynolds have in store for us next.
Image viaRyan Reynolds/Instagram
