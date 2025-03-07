Blake Lively Worried About "Irreparable Harm" If Justin Baldoni Leaks Her Texts (Again)

Justin Baldoni proved he's willing to use text messages and emails in his legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively when he published his website — and two years' worth of messages. And according to the actress' laywer, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are worried about the "irreparable harm" he could do if he got his hands on their private conversations with other celebs.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds don't want their texts in the wrong hands. In a hearing on March 6, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni's lawyers discussed the legal battle with Judge Lewis J. Liman. This isn't the first time they've met with the judge, who he warned them to rein in their PR warin early February. But during the hearing, Blake's lawyer Meryl Conant Governski requested that only Justin's legal team receive access to the Blake and Ryan's conversations with other celebrities, rather than Justin himself. Anyone who's been keeping up with the feud remembers when Justin mentioned Taylor Swift in his complaint against the couple (with text receipts from Blake) — and all the rumors that claimed Blake and Taylor were having problems because of the exchange. “There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Meryl said (per Page Six), claiming the texts and even Blake's medical records should be protected. “There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”

And Justin Baldoni's lawyer agrees their private information should be kept private. And Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman agreed that something like Blake's medical records should be protected, and that their team has "gone to great lengths to not mention third parties by name." However, he also says, “We shouldn’t be put in a position where we are the ones that have to run to court every single time just given attorney’s eyes only protection…My client has a right to defend themself.” We don't have an official answer from Judge Liman yet, but he did say the court's “strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public.”

