Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

movies that would get canceled in 2025
Movies

10 Classic Movies That Would 100% Get Canceled Today

Etoilé First Look
TV

See Your 'Gilmore Girls' Faves In The Highly-Anticipated 'Etoilé' First Look

spring baby names 2025
Baby Names

8 Precious Spring Baby Names To Help Your Family "Bloom" In 2025

best yellowstone moments
Rewatching

10 Best 'Yellowstone' Moments That Make Us Wish For Season 6

petite jeans
Fashion

I'm 5'2" & These Are The "Flattering" Petite Jeans I Swear By

Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Break Hearts
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Heartbreakers (& How to Avoid Them)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner 2025
Celebrity News

Ben Affleck's "Extra Giddy" Around Jennifer Garner Amid Rekindling Rumors

justin baldoni lawsuit paused
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's $400 Million New York Times Lawsuit Just Stalled — Here's Why

pasadena renovation
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

This "Outdated" '90s Pasadena Home Got A Stunning Renovation — See The Before & After!

Earthy Home Decor Ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Earthy Santa Barbara Remodel

cottage-inspired kitchen ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

14 "Charming" Cottage-Inspired Kitchens You'll Wanna Bake Cookies In ASAP

Costco Vegan Snacks
Food News & Menu Updates

10 Vegan Costco Finds Snack Lovers Will Instantly Crave

romance tv shows on netflix
Entertainment

11 Romance TV Shows You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

Here's what both teams had to say.

Blake Lively Worried About "Irreparable Harm" If Justin Baldoni Leaks Her Texts (Again)

blake lively justin baldoni leaked text messages
Sony Pictures Releasing/Nathan Congleton/NBC
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Justin Baldoni proved he's willing to use text messages and emails in his legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively when he published his website — and two years' worth of messages. And according to the actress' laywer, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are worried about the "irreparable harm" he could do if he got his hands on their private conversations with other celebs.

Here's why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are worried about Justin Baldoni having access to their text messages with other celebrities.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds don't want their texts in the wrong hands.

In a hearing on March 6, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni's lawyers discussed the legal battle with Judge Lewis J. Liman. This isn't the first time they've met with the judge, who he warned them to rein in their PR warin early February.

But during the hearing, Blake's lawyer Meryl Conant Governski requested that only Justin's legal team receive access to the Blake and Ryan's conversations with other celebrities, rather than Justin himself. Anyone who's been keeping up with the feud remembers when Justin mentioned Taylor Swift in his complaint against the couple (with text receipts from Blake) — and all the rumors that claimed Blake and Taylor were having problems because of the exchange.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Meryl said (per Page Six), claiming the texts and even Blake's medical records should be protected. “There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”

And Justin Baldoni's lawyer agrees their private information should be kept private.

And Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman agreed that something like Blake's medical records should be protected, and that their team has "gone to great lengths to not mention third parties by name." However, he also says, “We shouldn’t be put in a position where we are the ones that have to run to court every single time just given attorney’s eyes only protection…My client has a right to defend themself.”

We don't have an official answer from Judge Liman yet, but he did say the court's “strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public.”

What do you think of this latest update in the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni legal battle? Stay tuned for more news as the case unfolds and check out our TikTok for more coverage.

pop cultureit ends with usblake livelycelebrity

The Latest

spring baby names 2025
Baby Names

8 Precious Spring Baby Names To Help Your Family "Bloom" In 2025

petite jeans
Fashion

I'm 5'2" & These Are The "Flattering" Petite Jeans I Swear By

justin baldoni lawsuit paused
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni's $400 Million New York Times Lawsuit Just Stalled — Here's Why

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner 2025
Celebrity News

Ben Affleck's "Extra Giddy" Around Jennifer Garner Amid Rekindling Rumors

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit