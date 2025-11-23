8 Blanket Storage Ideas That Won't Mess With Your Aesthetic

During the winter months when it’s ice cold outside, all I want to do is bundle up indoors with a fuzzy, warm blanket wrapped around me as I binge-watch crappy Hallmark movies. In fact, this image has become so appealing to me in my best attempt to romanticize winter that I’ve ended up going a little overboard with my throw blanket purchases. Oops.

I live in a teensy tiny little apartment, so whenever I have these massive blankets just lying around, my place suddenly morphs into a chaotic pigsty. (The joys of living in New York City.)

Fortunately, there are several methods for storing these blankets in hidden and secure places without compromising the overall aesthetic you’ve established in your living area. Here are the best ways to store your blankets, so you can keep your place clean and pristine all year long.

Try these clever blanket storage ideas!

Amazon Closet Blanket Hangers Sometimes the best way to tidy up your living room is to invest in blanket hangers. These are carefully designed to be able to hold up the thickest of blankets, and the best part is that you can store them in your closet so they’re completely out of sight. No need for an extra dresser drawer here!

Timur Weber Vacuum Sealing Blanket Storage This is my go-to storage method during the spring and summer months, when hefty blankets are no longer needed. Since blankets add so much extra weight and space to your living area, investing in this vacuum-sealing storage bag is totally worth it.

Amazon Goodpick Round Wicker Storage Basket If your living space has a rustic vibe, this Goodpick Round Wicker will be a perfect addition to your home without killing the overall aesthetic. It does just the job by storing your blankets without taking up too much space or looking out of place.

Wayfair Blanket Storage Ottoman I keep so many extra blankets in my bedroom that it’s honestly getting out of hand. What can I say? I get cold super easily and love nothing more than the cozy feel of wrapping myself up in these things. For those of you who are like me and wish to store blankets in your bedroom, this ottoman does just the trick and adds an element of sophistication to any room.

Wayfair Sand & Sable Decorative Seagrass Basket Okay, but how cute and chic is this Sand & Sable Decorative Seagrass Basket? It’s so cozy, I’d consider buying it just for decorative purposes alone, since it goes so well with my home design.

West Elm West Elm Vertical Lines Seagrass Basket Additionally, these West Elm Seagrass baskets offer the same boho charm as the item listed above. Aren’t these just the coziest?

Wayfair Under The Bed Storage Sometimes, the best trick is to just keep your extra blankets completely out of sight. Best used during warmer months when you rarely need to bundle up.

Amazon Rustic Brown Storage Chest My cousin has a nautical-themed New England-style home, and she owns this storage chest for all her blankets and throw pillows. It goes perfectly with the overall aesthetic of her place and will add a rustic flair to any home. Which storage item has captured your attention most?

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.