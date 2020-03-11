12 Boobtastic Gift Ideas For All Your Breast Friends
We're all about celebrating our bodies, all the shapes, sizes, and parts — and this week is all about boobs, breasts, ta-tas! I'm personally a huge fan of patterns inspired by breasts and have the sweatshirt to prove it ;)
Here's a quick little list of our fave boobtastic gifts to give your very breast friends.
Boobs Print
$12
Boobs Zip Pouch
$25.90
You're The Tits Card
$5
Boob Bath Mat
$60
Boob Sweatshirt
$120
All the Boobs Print
$17.54
Embrasser Art Print
$16.89
Ceramic Boob Mug
$20
Tote Bag
$15.34
Boobs Phone Case
$28.79
Breast Tee
$25.99
Boobilicious Wallet
$15
Happy boob week!
As Chief Creative Officer and Founding Partner at Brit + Co, Anjelika Temple brings her voracious consumption of all things creative and colorful to DIY projects, geeky gadgetry finds and more. When she's not DIY-ing her heart out, you'll find her throwing dinner parties with friends or adventuring with her husband David, their daughter Anokhi, and their silly dog Turkey.
More From Shopping