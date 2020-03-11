Heidi Zak Schools Brit on Boobs + Bras
With more than 15 million data points about women's breasts, Heidi Zak and her company, ThirdLove, have arguably more information about boobs than anyone out there. Turns out that nearly 80% of us are wearing the wrong size bras! Listen in as Heidi schools Brit and her co-founder, Anj on breast shapes, bra mistakes we're all making, and so much more.
You'll learn all about different breast shapes (there are a lot, and most of us are a combo of two or three!), the half size revolution, how to take care of your bras, how often you should be replacing your bras (and underwear), and about the all-important "scoop and swoop" method of putting on a bra. Young or old, AA to DD (or bigger!), this is an episode you'll want to share with all of your girlfriends.
