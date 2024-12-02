If you’re feeling stumped on holiday gifts this year, rest assured that books are the timeless choice — especially for the reader that always has their nose in something new! Whether they're a Swiftie, a sports aficionado, or a true crime enthusiast, there's a perfect pick waiting for them here. So if you're looking for something to add to your cart for the literary-inclined on your list, we've definitely got your covered! Happy shopping — and reading!
Here are all the books you should totally gift the voracious reader in your life!
For the Swiftie in your life: The Breakup Tour by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
A Swiftie-coded book full of romance, angst, and second chances. Riley Wynn became an overnight superstar on the heels of a hit single from her breakup album. When her ex-husband claims the song is about him, she calls someone she remembers all too well; her college boyfriend and inspiration for the song, Max. The former lovers haven’t spoken in a decade, but when Riley asks him to go public as her songwriting muse, he agrees under the condition that he joins her band on tour. Sparks fly as the two tour the country, but their rekindled relationship will either last forever or go down in flames.
For your friend that’s been to too many weddings this year: The Good Bride by Jen Marie Wiggins
Ruth Brancof’s wedding is unlike any of the weddings you and your besties have been to this season. The wedding weekend is curated meticulously to promote the quaint Gulf Coast fishing village a year after a hurricane, while also welcoming Ruth’s estranged family back together. Secrets are exposed, accusations are made and the oceanfront rehearsal dinner ends with gunshots and one missing guest. It turns out everyone always has a secret to protect.
For the host with most: Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
An intimate memoir that gives an inside look at the life full of both the milestones and misadventures of culinary figure Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa writes about escaping her difficult childhood, finding love, navigating boring jobs, landing a career beyond her dreams and offers life advice for everything in between. For those who have learned to cook with Ina over the years, this book offers a deep and personal look at the woman behind the apron.
For the friend that decorated for Christmas in July: A Home for the Holidays by Taylor Hahn
Packed with holiday hallmarks, this Christmas romance is a gift for anyone who likes to keep the spirit alive all year. Christmas was always magic for wedding singer Mel Hart, thanks to her mom who always managed to make it special, despite her struggles with alcohol. But when Mel loses her mom two weeks before Christmas, she's introduced to an estranged best friend of her mother’s, Barb, who is committed to telling Mel a different story about her mom. Mel spends the holidays with Barb’s family and gets a glimpse into their complicated life, uncovers secrets and learns about her moms past, all while crushing on Barb’s not-yet-divorced son.
For your jet-setting friend on a self-discovery journey: Immersion by Linda Murphy Marshall
A memoir that will captivate those with a hunger for adventure and personal growth. This memoir follows Linda Murphy Marshall’s life as she escapes an abusive family and discovers her talent for foreign languages. This love of language creates an entirely new life for her as a successful multi-linguist where she works on assignments for the US Federal Government around the world, experiencing time in active war zones and jaw dropping situations. Through these experiences, Linda unlocks pieces of her true self and learns how to build a sense of home within herself.
For the history buff in your life: Echoes of Us by Joy Jordan-Lake
A story of dual timelines, spanning World War II to present day, following an unlikely friendship between a Tennessee farm boy, a Jewish Cambridge student, and a German POW. Now, everything the trio has fought for is at risk as their descendants fight for control of their corporation. Attempting to refresh the company image, event planner Hadley Jacks and her sister organize a family reunion on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The sisters uncover the story of a brave woman who links the three men together and the history of old wounds that will test the strength of their friendships.
For your amateur baking bestie: A Legend in the Baking by Jamie Wesley
A story baked with all the ingredients of a flirty romance. When August Hodge’s feminist rant about baking goes viral, he suddenly becomes the hottest bachelor in town. His best friend's sister and decades old teenage love, Sloane Dell, steps in to help keep the social media momentum going for the Sugar Blitz Cupcakes Bakery. The two vow to keep the past in the past, but it’s made clear their attraction still burns hot, forcing them to reconsider their risks and dreams.
For your Disney obsessed cousin who loves spicy reads: Hexed by Emily McIntire
A steamy romance that mixes fairytales and mafia themes. Despite her beauty and charm, Venesa Andersen has never felt good enough. Raised by her mafia connected uncle, she understands the demands of loyalty and duty. But when her cousin introduces her to Enzo “Loverboy” Marino, wealthy businessman by day and mafia prince by night, her attraction to him will put into question her loyalty to duty. As the cousin of Enzo’s fiancé, Venesa is off limits, even though their chemistry is electric. The two are everything they ever dreamed of, but they’ll have to grapple with the consequences of choosing a forbidden love.
For the rock music lover: The Lightning Bottles by Marissa Stapley
Jane Pyre is a former member of the famous rock ‘n’ roll duo, The Lighting Bottles, writing the songs that catapulted them to fame. For the last five years, Jane has been the target of public hatred since the disappearance of her bandmate and soulmate Elijah Hart. Now, after moving to the quiet German countryside, she is faced with a bombshell from a young superfan next door: Proof that Elijah is alive and has been leaving clues for Jane. A cross-continent road trip ensues as Jane and the fan search for the truth.
For military family members: Out of Place by Mary E. McKnight
This story follows Mary, an army brat and middle sister of three as she navigates life in Cold War-era West Germany. Mary struggles with the militant expectation of her father, her relationships with her siblings and the societal pressure of gender roles during the rise of the feminist movement. Mary is on a journey of self-discovery and through the power of place, travel and people she eventually finds her purpose and her voice.
For the your celebrity obsessed bestie: After the Red Carpet by Patricia Leavy
A red carpet proposal by actor Finn Forrester to philosopher Ella Sinclair catapults the couple into the public eye, marking them as a fairy-tale romance. As Ella moves into Finn’s Beverly Hills mansion, the two are challenged with finding a way to interlace their worlds. Finn is afraid of losing his fiancé and gets lost in perfectionism while Ella is dedicated to maintaining her own identity. Simultaneously, Ella is writing a treatise on love, exploring the question: when we love so deeply, where do we end and where does the other begin?
For the sports aficionado in your life: The Early Days of ESPN by Peter Fox
A slam dunk read for any sports fan that has turned on ESPN. Chronicling the early days of the sports network, this is a story about how a conversation over martinis in 1978 revolutionized sports entertainment. Peter Fox, ESPN’s founding executive producer, tells the behind-the-scenes journey of how a group of Connecticut locals, inspired by the mania surrounding UConn men’s basketball, took a chance on their careers and founded ESPN. Full of stories of mistakes and embarrassing moments, this book chronicles the journey of an idea that grew into a broadcast empire.
For the hopeless romantic: A Love Song For Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Ricki Wilde, daughter of a powerful Atlanta dynasty, has never fully fit in with her socialite sisters. Determined to find the exciting life she knows awaits her, Ricki leaves everything she knows behind and moves to a Harlem brownstone where she realizes her dream of opening a flower shop. Of course, everything changes when she meets an alluring stranger one evening. The two lovers are forever linked as the story of two passionate lovers unfolds against the backdrop of New York.
For the true crime junkie: Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown
A dark academia mystery that will keep any true crime lover unraveling every page. Maya is excited as she returns to Princeton for a nostalgic reunion and her sister Naomi’s graduation. But the celebration abruptly ends when Naomi is found dead, and Maya suspects the cause is much more sinister than an accident. As Maya investigates deeper, she learns all about her sister's secrets, including her involvement in the same exclusive campus social club she was once a part of, the Sterling Club. She fears that her own past at Princeton may play a role in her sister's death as every clue circles back to a long-held secret.
For the corporate go getter: Mind Magic by James R. Doty, MD
A deep dive into the power of manifestation, beyond the widely stigmatized buzz word. Dr. James Doty provides a path for a kinder and better world through the possibilities of manifestation. He outlines a way to rewire the brain through attention, meditation, visualization, and compassion. His guide aims to provide people with clarity, agency, and the ability to realize their dreams, perfect for those looking for a reset.
For the fantasy fanatic: The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
A balance of myth and mystery set in Manchuria in 1908. When a courtesan's frozen body is found, rumors about shape shifting fox spirits arise and detective Bao is hired to find the dead woman’s identity. Meanwhile, a family cursed with the deaths of their eldest sons before they turn twenty four is met by a servant named Snow who has a past checkered with secrets. More than anything, Snow seeks revenge for her lost child. Traveling from China to Japan in search of a murderer, Bao and Snow are met with old friends, new foes, and even more death.
For the young reader: The Jump by Brittney Morris
Jax, Yas, Spider and Han make up Team Jericho, the best scavenger hunting team in Seattle. But when an oil refinery threatens their homes, their communities, and their families, the team’s world is turned upside-down. Team Jericho stumbles upon the chance of a lifetime when The Order offers them a prize of influence if they complete a puzzle. Winning the game means protecting everyone they love, but with the competition not far behind, they will need to be creative.
