This Latina Mom + Daughter Created a Workbook to Teach Kids the Stock Market
From homeschooling to pods to the economic crisis to the race realities of our country, the pandemic has been a teachable moment for parents on so many levels, and kids are taking note. "Most parents are becoming teachers via at home learning but they are also becoming teachers to their children in how they handle this crisis," says Linda Garcia who created My Stock Market Workbook with her daughter Elizabeth Ruiz, a Montessori teacher and founder of Grow With Color.
"The biggest transfer of wealth is currently taking place and it is important that children are introduced at an early age to this knowledge," adds Garcia.
Garcia, a former marketing exec in TV and film, who designed programming catered to U.S. Hispanics decided after 17 years in the industry to create her own content that would "help heal the generational wounds in the Latinx community specifically tied to build wealth from a unique spiritual perspective." She hosts a weekly podcast Let There Be Luz, launched a beginner's stock market course, and built a community of Latinx investors on Patreon known as In Luz We Trust.
"Learning about the stock market is truly like learning a new language," says Ruiz, a third-generation Montessori teacher. The workbook follows a traditional Montessori rhythm of play and learning, switching from coloring pages to sounding out words and working on numbers. The Fearless Girl statue created by Kristen Visbal, who is Latina, inspired the cover.
The mom and daughter duo, who are based in Dallas, hope that parents use the book for ages 2 and up as a tool to start conversations at a much early stage in life and normalizes the market for families of color.
"As long as we are American Citizens or Dreamers with an ITIN, we can open a brokerage account to begin buying and selling shares," says Garcia. "And when it comes to building generational wealth, it's far from handing over what you built in your lifetime. The real purpose is to find a way for the wealth to continue to grow and thrive for generations to come."
Check out our "What *Every* Kid Should Know About Money That Most Schools Don't Teach" for more tips for teaching kids about money.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.