How *Not* to Let Money Stress Impact Your Kids
Furloughs, layoffs, stock market madness can shake the confidence of even the savviest saver in your world, not to mention the added stress of a pandemic (sigh…). And when you're a parent, that stress can impact your kids, whether you're aware of it or not. A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that the amount of debt a family has can negatively impact a child's social and emotional well-being.
But it doesn't have to be that way, at all. "While the current situation is stressful for everyone, and especially those with young children, this is an uncommon opportunity to teach your children valuable lessons — lessons about saving for what they want, budgeting for what they need, and facing challenges head on," says Kavita Kamdar, head of financial health for youth and families at Chase. Here's how to turn a financial woe into a life lesson for your kids.
Be honest with them. Kids, even little ones, know when something's up. Keep their sense of security in mind but let them know — in an age-appropriate way — what's going on, what you learned from it and what you might do differently or how you're working through it. "Most of the time, what they can imagine is far worse than reality," says Kamdar. "Positively highlight how your family is working together to navigate this by sharing easy-to-understand examples about daily life decisions or moments." Be open and talk about it in a way that they can learn from it.
Share your successes. As you work through the money issue that is causing you stress, celebrate the wins with your kids so they understand how to overcome a loss and that it's not forever. Getting kids involved in the process of managing your finances will make money a natural part of the conversation and, in turn, kids will gain confidence in their understanding of it.Make money teachable in everyday moments. Most kids these days never have to actually use cash thanks to online ordering and credit cards. But that can make it harder to understand how money actually works. There are subtle ways though in which you can teach them during this crisis and beyond. "With all the shutdowns, most families are eating at home more than they may have before," says Kamdar. "To help them further understand the reasons why they may need to eat at home more, involve them in the entire process from grocery shopping, deciding what to make, and helping to execute the meal plan. By involving them more in the whole process, it will make the idea of grocery shopping and preparing a meal more engaging and meaningful."
Schools rarely teach kids about finances, which does them no favors down to road. While you're homeschooling, here are a few ways to teach kids how to be smart with their savings:
- Start an allowance: An allowance teaches kids as young as 5 the value of money and how it relates to how hard you've worked to earn it. "Breakdown the process into steps; have your child identify what it is they want, how much the items cost, and what work they will need to do in order to save enough money to purchase the item," says Kamdar. Once they've reached their goal, walk them through the process of buying their new favorite thing by using their savings, even if you do it online. Apps like GoalSetter, PiggyBot and Bankaroo act like virtual piggy banks to teach kids how to save. (Chase also offers a Real Talk With Kids About Money webcast for parents here.)
- Go old school with an actual piggy bank: Get creative and make learning about money fun. "Given the extra time your children have right now, make a project out of decorating a piggy bank and teaching them about why and how they can save money using them," adds Kamdar. "As your child ages, you can transition them from a piggy bank to a three-jar method that allows them to categorize their money into savings, spending money, and funds to share."
- Play the shopping game: Kids love to play grocery store or restaurant or anything where you have to buy a ticket. Use this opp as a chance to teach them about how much things cost, how much they have in their (play) wallet and whether or not they can afford that toy, food or train ticket.
How are you teaching your kids about money? Share any fun tips with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
5 Things We’re Baking Right Now
It's no secret that baking is having a serious moment right now. Call it creative expression, call it a throwback to simpler times, call it a straight up sugar fix -- we are all baking a LOT, and the Brit + Co archive is *here* for it. From heart-shaped pies to rainbow donuts, we are all about the bakes, and we're always on the lookout for ways to make our favorite sweet treats a *little* healthier. Enter Purecane, a brand new sweetener that's making our favorite baked goods just as sweet and tasty without all the sugar.
Purecane Baking Sweetener is all natural (AKA no chems and non-GMO) and measures exactly like sugar. Seriously, one cup for one cup! And here's the sweetest part: Purecane ferments sugarcane to create the same level of sweetness as traditional sweeteners with no bitter after-taste and *no* calories. It's gluten-free and low glycemic too. Now bring on the dessert table ;)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies warm out of the oven are frankly impossible to resist. And these gluten-free ones taste *just* as good as the traditional bake – crunchy on top and gooey inside – with a hint of salty. Now you can double up on the healthy points by subbing in Purecane 1:1 for the same level of sweetness, so easy!
Cassava Flour Brownies Cassava flour makes these deliciously fudgy brownies gluten, grain and nut-free and Purecane holds up their sweetness without the sugar spike – win-win! Try both in these Vegan Red Velvet Brownies too for an even healthier twist.
Lemon and Elderflower Cupcakes With Salted Buttercream
These delicate, muffin-like cupcakes inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Marckle's royal wedding cake are just the thing for spring birthdays and end-of-school-year celebrations (kinder grads, anyone?). Garnish them with seasonal flowers like ranunculus and swap the sugar in the cake and frosting with Purecane for a delicious treat you can feel good about.
How pretty are these mini heart pies for all your loves? They are super simple to bake too with store-bought ingredients but if you want to go the extra mile with your own pie crust, here's how to master the perfect pie crust. Just sprinkle loads of Purecane on top for a guilt-free dessert that's also easy to clean up!
Donuts are one of our favorite things to bake (churro donuts, anyone?) and rainbows are our favorite motif. Combine the two and you get these adorable little mini donuts that only take 30 minutes to make and bake — no fryer needed! Try them with Purecane for a natural sweetness that doesn't overpower like other sweeteners. It's our new pantry staple for sure. Happy baking!
Score 20% off your next purchase of Purecane Baking Sweetener with code BRIT20! (Offer expires July 1.)
What's on your baking to-do list this season? Share with us at @BritandCo!