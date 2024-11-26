BookTok’s 2025 Vacation Inspiration: Where to Travel Based On Your Favorite Reads
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Books can really transport you to other worlds, all just through the power of words — but what if you used those words to inspire your actual travels? The Zimmerman Agency curated a list of everywhere you should vacation in 2025, based on your fave BookTok reads! From tropical getaways to cozy winter wonderlands, there really is an escape for every kind of traveller...and every kind of reader! Don't believe us? Check it out!
Here's where you should travel in 2025, based on your favorite BookTok books!
Amazon | Duarte Dellarole
1. The Layover by Lacie Wildon: Belize
The Layover by Lacie Waldon is a breezy, fun romance novel that captures the thrill of unexpected travel. It follows Ava, a flight attendant whose "one last layover" takes her to Belize, where she unexpectedly finds adventure, self-discovery, and romance (calling all enemies to lovers fans!). Waldon paints Belize as a paradise of turquoise waters and lush jungles — a place where spontaneity and beauty meet—and that couldn’t be truer. Inspired by their escapades, start with a snorkeling trip to the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest in the world (just don’t miss the boat back like Ava and Jack), then venture over to Hopkins to witness the magical bioluminescence. For a taste of local culture, visit San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, a lively town full of charming shops, colorful street art, and beach bars. Bound to inspire readers to seek out their own Belizean adventure, The Layover reminds us that sometimes, the best journeys come when we’re willing to let go of the itinerary and explore.
Amazon | The Madison
2.Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston: Washington D.C.
If you're a fan of Red, White, & Royal Blue, then Le Méridien Washington, D.C., The Madison is the perfect spot for your next getaway. Nestled in the heart of the nation’s capital and four blocks away from the White House, this chic and stylish hotel offers a blend of contemporary elegance and historic charm, echoing the story’s themes of romance, politics, and royal intrigue. Imagine strolling along the National Mall, taking in iconic landmarks just like Alex and Henry did in the book, and then retreating to your luxurious room at Le Méridien The Madison, where you can unwind with views of the Washington Monument. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant arts scene, sipping craft cocktails at Lady Madison, or enjoying the sophisticated ambiance, Le Méridien The Madison provides a backdrop that brings the world of Red, White, & Royal Blue to life in the best way possible.
Amazon | The Kimpton Brice Hotel
3.Savannah Blues by Mary Kay Andrews: Savannah, Georgia
Located in the heart of historic Savannah, The Kimpton Brice Hotel sits in the very district where Weezie Foley's journey begins in Savannah Blues. As an antique picker, Weezie would undoubtedly appreciate The Kimpton Brice's rich history, having once served as a livery stable, cotton warehouse, and Coca-Cola bottling plant, dating back to the 1860s. This boutique hotel embodies Southern charm, inviting guests to enjoy the brick courtyard strung with lights {known as the Secret Garden} and the meandering bookshelves arranged by color — a nod to Savannah’s literary roots. Just steps from the enchanting streets depicted in Savannah Blues, The Kimpton Brice offers an inviting retreat where guests can relax, unwind, and immerse in the magic of Savannah.
Amazon | Henderson Beach Resort
4.The Group Trip by Audrey Ingram: Destin, Florida
Experience the magic of Audrey Ingram's The Group Trip in Destin, Florida, where the stunning Emerald Coast provides the perfect backdrop for the book’s mix of friendship, fun, and personal growth. Just like the vibrant group of friends in the story, Destin offers a blend of adventure and relaxation that invites you to reconnect, unwind, and enjoy every moment together. Henderson Beach Resort is the ideal setting to mirror the book’s sense of camaraderie, with its elegant accommodations, lush grounds, and private beach stretching along the sparkling waters of the Gulf. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, indulging in a spa day, or exploring the area’s charming local spots, the resort offers a perfect blend of luxury and laid-back beach vibes. Like the characters in The Group Trip, you’ll discover that sometimes the best memories are made not just from the places you visit, but from the people you’re with—and Destin’s Emerald Coast is the perfect place to celebrate that!
Amazon | Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
5.People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry: Dubai
If you loved People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (or are excited for the upcoming film adaptation!), Atlantis, The Palm Dubai is the perfect destination to create your own romantic escape. Much like Poppy and Alex’s heartwarming journey, Atlantis offers the ideal balance of adventure and relaxation, set against a backdrop of luxury and breathtaking beauty. Set on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, this luxury resort offers the ideal mix of adventure and relaxation, with stunning views and endless activities. Couples can unwind at the AWAKEN spa, enjoy intimate dinners by the water, or thrill at Aquaventure Waterpark and swimming with dolphins. With world-class dining and a sense of wonder throughout, Atlantis brings the magic of romance, adventure, and connection to life—just like Poppy and Alex’s unforgettable story.
Amazon | Blackwater Falls State Park
6.The Wild Robot (Series) by Peter Brown: West Virginia
Embark on a wild adventure in West Virginia and connect with nature just like Roz in The Wild Robot. Roz’s story encourages exploration and trying new experiences – and The Mountain State offers endless landscapes to explore with vistas that are truly ‘almost heaven!’ West Virginia is the perfect destination for a nature scavenger hunt inspired by Roz’s adventures! Grab your family, friends, and a picnic then find the stunning rock formations at Seneca Rocks, identify birds and animals in their natural habitats, bike along the scenic riverside on The Greenbrier River Trail, discover the diverse and lush plant life, and chase waterfalls at Blackwater Falls State Park. For an even more immersive experience, stay in a cozy cabin or scenic campground. The Wild Robot celebrates friendships and the beauty of nature, so embrace your inner adventurer and explore the great outdoors – just like Roz would!
Amazon | Coombs House Inn
7.Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews: Apalachicola, Florida
For fans of Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews, Apalachicola, Florida offers the perfect setting to unwind and escape into a charming coastal getaway. This quaint, historic town captures the heart of southern charm, with its picturesque streets, fresh seafood, and serene waterfront views. Stay at The Coombs Inn & Suites, a cozy, romantic Victorian inn, where you can enjoy southern hospitality and relax on the porch as the gentle breeze off the Gulf whispers through the trees. Just like the book, Apalachicola is full of small-town warmth, intrigue, and the kind of slower pace that makes you feel like you've stepped into a storybook romance.
Amazon | The Grand Circle Association
8. Something Wilder by Christina Lauren: Bryce Canyon Country, Utah
If you loved Something Wilder by Christina Lauren, then Bryce Canyon Country is your dream destination! With its dramatic red rock formations, winding trails, and wild beauty, this stunning area captures the spirit of adventure, romance, and breathtaking landscapes that define the novel. Spend your days hiking through Bryce Canyon’s iconic hoodoos, exploring hidden canyons or horseback riding along scenic trails, where the desert landscape feels both timeless and exhilarating. As night falls, stargaze under one of the darkest skies in the U.S. Whether you're seeking outdoor thrills or quiet moments of connection with a partner, Bryce Canyon Country offers the perfect blend of natural wonder and romance—just like the heart-pounding, unforgettable journey in Something Wilder.
Amazon | The Palm Beaches
9. The Beautiful People by Michelle Gable: The Palm Beaches, Florida
For readers captivated by the glamorous world of high society in The Beautiful People by Michelle Gable, The Palm Beaches, Florida is an idyllic destination to immerse yourself in elegance and charm. This stunning coastal paradise is home to opulent mansions, pristine beaches, and a vibrant arts scene that echoes the allure of its storied past. Stroll along Worth Avenue, where designer boutiques and charming cafes invite you to indulge in a taste of luxury. Explore the historic Flagler Museum, a Gilded Age masterpiece that offers a glimpse into the lives of the elite. Spend your afternoons basking in the sun on the beaches or sailing along the sparkling coastline. As the sun sets, enjoy fine dining at renowned restaurants, where you can savor exquisite cuisine. With its perfect blend of sophistication and natural beauty, The Palm Beaches provide the ultimate escape for anyone dreaming of a life among the beautiful people.
Amazon | Wild Dunes Resort
10.Beach Read by Emily Henry: Wild Dunes Resort
For fans of Emily Henry’s Beach Read, Wild Dunes Resort, just outside Charleston, provides the perfect setting for a storybook escape. Nestled along South Carolina’s scenic coastline, the resort exudes a relaxed charm, with colorful beach homes just steps from the sand—an ideal backdrop for getting lost in a great book. Book a cozy beachfront stay and dive into the novel’s themes of love, creativity, and second chances. Picture yourself reading by the shore as the waves roll in, savoring a sunset stroll, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the resort’s inviting bars. Wild Dunes lets you experience a “beach read” in real life, where you might just encounter your own unexpected twist or romantic spark.
Amazon | Ocean Key Resort & Spa
11. Mrs. Nash’s Ashes by Sarah Adler: Ocean Key Resort & Spa
Sarah Adlers’ novel “Mrs. Nash’s Ashes” tells the mission of Millicent Watts-Cohen – a cynical writer but hopeful romantic – who embarks on a journey from Washington, D.C. to Key West to honor her elderly best friend, Mrs. Nash, by reuniting her ashes with the woman she fell in love with over 80 years ago. With themes of adventure, blending old and new, and the journey of personal discovery, the novel connects the past with the present through Millicent’s memories of her late friend and weaves together the nostalgia of the past with the freshness of new experiences. At Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, the resort similarly blends the rich history of the destination in which it sits with its modern luxuries, providing guests with intimate experiences that inspire connection and reflection while offering a one-of-a-kind stay for all.
Amazon | Visit Park City
12. In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren: Park City, Utah
Christmas is a magical time to escape to the mountains where peaks are draped in snow, holiday festivities abound and warm nights by firepit are sure to warm the soul. In Christina Lauren’s “In a Holidaze” protagonist Maelyn Jones takes one last trip to her favorite place in the world – a snowy Utah cabin that her family has spent every holiday season since she was born. As this comedic holiday romance novel takes you on a journey of unveiling the wonder of the holidays, transport to Park City, Utah where your own Hallmark holiday awaits. From lodging in the mountains at Westgate Park City Resort & Spa and sleigh riding with the one you love to discovering the annual Snow Globe Stroll on Historic Main Street and relaxing fireside with a warm beverage in-hand, Park City encourages you to create your very own storybook getaway this holiday season.
Amazon | Princess Senses The Mangrove
13. One Week In Paradise by Anise Starre: Jamaica
For those yearning for adventure, romance, and a little bit of spice at a couples-only resort, Jamaica is waiting for you. If you’re a fan of “One Week in Paradise” by Anise Starre, this is the perfect destination to bring the book’s tropical, sultry vibes to life. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, Princess Senses The Mangrove offers an idyllic escape where you can experience the kind of passionate romance and luxurious indulgence you’ve always dreamed of. Relax in ultimate comfort while surrounded by lush mangroves, and let the calming waves lull you into tranquility on your private beach. Whether you’re savoring every moment in an Overwater Villa with an infinity pool and personal butler service, or igniting your senses in a Swim Out Pleasure Junior Suite, this resort mirrors the enchanting allure of a romantic island getaway that feels like stepping straight into the pages of your favorite love story. It’s the perfect setting to create your own unforgettable paradise.
Amazon | The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort
14. The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien: The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort
If you are looking for a fantastical experience after reading J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic masterpiece, The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort offers a magical escape that feels straight out of Middle-earth. Set on 3,500 acres of lush forests, rolling hills, and pristine lakes, this luxurious resort immerses you in a world of natural beauty and adventure, much like Bilbo’s journey through the Shire and beyond. A real-life Hobbit Village awaits to be explored, nestled within The Preserve’s hillsides, where guests can book a private dining experience inside one of the houses. Whether you’re exploring wooded trails, or embarking on thrilling outdoor activities like horseback riding and archery, The Preserve’s rustic charm and serene surroundings evoke the spirit of Tolkien’s beloved tale. With its combination of nature, adventure, and a touch of whimsy, The Preserve is the perfect destination for those who crave a storybook escape into a world of fantasy and tranquility.
Amazon | Visit Rhode Island
15. The Wedding People by Alison Espach: Newport, Rhode Island
Set in Newport, Alison Espach’s novel The Wedding People captures a world of love, drama and timeless elegance – a perfect setting for a romantic coastal getaway. Stay at the luxurious Chanler at Cliff Walk overlooking the sea which feels like stepping into the pages of Espach’s novel. Stroll along the iconic Cliff Walk, taking in the stunning views of the ocean while reminiscing the scenes from the novel. Spend your day exploring the splendor of Newport’s famed “summer cottages” at the Bellevue Avenue and indulge in the freshest oysters at The Dining Room at The Vanderbilt. Top off your stay with a romantic sunset sail in the ‘sailing capital of the world’ along Newport’s rocky shoreline, where charming lighthouses and historic mansions set the perfect backdrop for a romantic escape.
Amazon | Hotel Du Pont
16. Bridgerton Series by Julia Quinn: Hotel Du Pont
What if we told you that the indulgent world of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series can be found in the Atlantic U.S.?, Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, is a destination fit for a modern-day debutante. This historic hotel, with its grand architecture, opulent interiors, and timeless charm, captures the elegance and romance of Regency-era London—much like the Bridgerton world, without needing a passport or time machine. Picture yourself gathering in the lavish Gold Ballroom for one of the hotel’s decadent tea parties or attending a glamorous gala in one of the hotel’s stunning ballrooms, where you can almost hear the waltz music and imagine yourself at the center of high-society drama. The historic hotel is surrounded by lush gardens, giving opportunity for scandalous afternoon promenades. With its rich history, impeccable service, and classic sophistication, Hotel Du Pont is the perfect place to indulge in a little Regency-era luxury, making it a must-visit for anyone who loves the world of Bridgerton.
Amazon | Horseshoe Bay Resort
17. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han: Horseshoe Bay Resort
For readers enchanted by the coming-of-age journey in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Horseshoe Bay Resort is the perfect lakeside escape to relive the magic of summer romance, friendship, and self-discovery. Just like Belly’s unforgettable summers, this resort, nestled on the serene shores of Lake LBJ, offers a laid-back yet exciting atmosphere ideal for embracing the carefree energy of youth. Spend your days boating, jet skiing, or kayaking across the sparkling lake, with plenty of opportunities for bonding moments around nightly bonfires. The resort also hosts teen activities, giving you a taste of the fun-filled, sun-soaked summers that shape unforgettable memories. Whether you’re watching the sunset with friends or finding quiet moments of reflection, Horseshoe Bay captures the essence of a summer that changes everything — a perfect backdrop for your own story of growth and transformation.
Amazon | Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
18. The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren: Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
Ever thought about escaping to a private island where you’re surrounded by nothing but natural beauty and the utmost tranquility? Within Christina Lauren’s novel titled, The Paradise Problem, and on Little Palm Island Resort & Spa – North America’s only private island resort – the focus remains the same: escaping to a private paradise to seek clarity, personal growth and renewal. As serenity is blended with emotional depth, travelers (and readers) are encouraged to discover both the beauty of the external world and the complexities of the internal. By reconnecting together in a setting that delivers exclusivity, much like the idealized settings in the novel, Little Palm Island delivers a magical, dreamlike quality of the topical luxury experience.
