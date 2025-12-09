We love this family!
Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Here's the full list of Bridgerton season 4 characters, from Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.
1. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Luke Thompson leads Bridgerton season 4 as artist Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling.
2. Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
Netflix/Tudum
And alongside Luke, we'll see Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, who meets Benedict at a masked ball (meaning he doesn't know who she is...)
3. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Thank goodness, Jonathan Bailey is returning to Bridgerton season 4 as Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton who also serves as a father figure for the littles. I'm obsessed with him and can't wait to see him again!
4. Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We'll also see Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton again in Bridgerton season 4!
5. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton wouldn't be the same without Claudia Jessie's Eloise. And we won't have to imagine a world without her because she'll be in season 4!
6. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
After playing out his own love story in Bridgerton season 3, Luke Newton is back as Colin Bridgerton in season 4.
7. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We'll also see Nicola Coughlan as Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (er, Bridgerton), Eloise's best friend and Colin's new wife.
8. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Hannah Dodd's shy and musically gifted Francesca Bridgerton will return for Bridgerton season 4.
9. Victor Alli as John Stirling
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Victor Alli stars as John Stirling, Francesca's husband who helped her break out of her shell in season 3.
10. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Will Tilston returns as youngest brother Gregory Bridgerton.
11. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
And Florence Hunt stars as sassy youngest sibling Hyacinth Bridgerton!
12. Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We can't forget the woman holding it all together! Ruth Gemmell is back as matriarch Violet Bridgerton.
13. Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We'll also see Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling again, a gender-swapped version of John's cousin Michael from the books.
14. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
Liam Daniel/Netflix
I can't wait to see Adjoa Andoh as the wise and spunky Lady Danbury again!
15. Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
Warner Bros. Pictures
Harry Potter fans will recognize Katie Leung (who played Cho Chang in the franchise) as Sophie's step-mother Araminta.
16. Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
Instagram/michelleforbreakfast
Michelle Mao stars as Sophie's step-sister Rosamund.
17. Isabella Wei as Posy Li
And Isabella Wei plays Rosamund's younger sister Posy.
18. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
Liam Daniel/Netflix
The iconic Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte.
19. Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton season 4 will also include Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, a friend of Simon's who used to be a boxer.
20. Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Emma Naomi also returns as Alice Mondrich.
21. Not Returning: Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Sadly, we won't be seeing Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton anytime soon. She told The Direct that "they've not called me yet...And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call." Sigh.
