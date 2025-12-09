Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Here's the full list of Bridgerton season 4 characters, from Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

The cast is just like one big family (considering they, you know, play one big family) and it won't be long before we see them all together again!

1. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Luke Thompson leads Bridgerton season 4 as artist Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling.

2. Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek Netflix/Tudum And alongside Luke, we'll see Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, who meets Benedict at a masked ball (meaning he doesn't know who she is...)

3. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Thank goodness, Jonathan Bailey is returning to Bridgerton season 4 as Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton who also serves as a father figure for the littles. I'm obsessed with him and can't wait to see him again!

4. Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix We'll also see Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton again in Bridgerton season 4!

5. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton wouldn't be the same without Claudia Jessie's Eloise. And we won't have to imagine a world without her because she'll be in season 4!

6. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix After playing out his own love story in Bridgerton season 3, Luke Newton is back as Colin Bridgerton in season 4.

7. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Liam Daniel/Netflix We'll also see Nicola Coughlan as Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (er, Bridgerton), Eloise's best friend and Colin's new wife.

8. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Hannah Dodd's shy and musically gifted Francesca Bridgerton will return for Bridgerton season 4.

9. Victor Alli as John Stirling Liam Daniel/Netflix Victor Alli stars as John Stirling, Francesca's husband who helped her break out of her shell in season 3.

10. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Will Tilston returns as youngest brother Gregory Bridgerton.

11. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix And Florence Hunt stars as sassy youngest sibling Hyacinth Bridgerton!

12. Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix We can't forget the woman holding it all together! Ruth Gemmell is back as matriarch Violet Bridgerton.

13. Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling Liam Daniel/Netflix We'll also see Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling again, a gender-swapped version of John's cousin Michael from the books.

14. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury Liam Daniel/Netflix I can't wait to see Adjoa Andoh as the wise and spunky Lady Danbury again!

15. Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter fans will recognize Katie Leung (who played Cho Chang in the franchise) as Sophie's step-mother Araminta.

16. Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li Instagram/michelleforbreakfast Michelle Mao stars as Sophie's step-sister Rosamund.

17. Isabella Wei as Posy Li Isabella Wei/Instagram And Isabella Wei plays Rosamund's younger sister Posy.

18. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Liam Daniel/Netflix The iconic Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte.

19. Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich Liam Daniel/Netflix Bridgerton season 4 will also include Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, a friend of Simon's who used to be a boxer.

20. Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich Liam Daniel/Netflix Emma Naomi also returns as Alice Mondrich.

21. Not Returning: Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix Sadly, we won't be seeing Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton anytime soon. She told The Direct that "they've not called me yet...And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call." Sigh.

