Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

We love this family!

Every Character Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 4

bridgerton season 4 characters
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 09, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
The Bridgerton season 4 behind the scenes video Netflix dropped has me more excited than ever to return to the world of Lords, Ladies, and Regency scandal. And the fact it confirms who's returning to the Bridgerton cast is just the cherry on top. This cast is just like one big family (considering they, you know, play one big family) and it won't be long before we see them all these characters together again!

Here's the full list of Bridgerton season 4 characters, from Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek to Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.

1. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

benedict bridgerton story

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Thompson leads Bridgerton season 4 as artist Benedict, the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling.

2. Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

yerin ha sophie baek

Netflix/Tudum

And alongside Luke, we'll see Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, who meets Benedict at a masked ball (meaning he doesn't know who she is...)

3. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

anthony bridgerton season 4

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Thank goodness, Jonathan Bailey is returning to Bridgerton season 4 as Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton who also serves as a father figure for the littles. I'm obsessed with him and can't wait to see him again!

4. Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

kate bridgerton n\u00e9e Sharma

Liam Daniel/Netflix

We'll also see Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton again in Bridgerton season 4!

5. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

claudia jessie as eloise bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton wouldn't be the same without Claudia Jessie's Eloise. And we won't have to imagine a world without her because she'll be in season 4!

6. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton bridgerton cast

Liam Daniel/Netflix

After playing out his own love story in Bridgerton season 3, Luke Newton is back as Colin Bridgerton in season 4.

7. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

nicola coughlan as penelope featherington

Liam Daniel/Netflix

We'll also see Nicola Coughlan as Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (er, Bridgerton), Eloise's best friend and Colin's new wife.

8. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hannah Dodd's shy and musically gifted Francesca Bridgerton will return for Bridgerton season 4.

9. Victor Alli as John Stirling

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Victor Alli stars as John Stirling, Francesca's husband who helped her break out of her shell in season 3.

10. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

will tilston

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Will Tilston returns as youngest brother Gregory Bridgerton.

11. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

hyacinth and colin bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

And Florence Hunt stars as sassy youngest sibling Hyacinth Bridgerton!

12. Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

lorence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

We can't forget the woman holding it all together! Ruth Gemmell is back as matriarch Violet Bridgerton.

13. Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Liam Daniel/Netflix

We'll also see Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling again, a gender-swapped version of John's cousin Michael from the books.

14. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

lady danbury bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

I can't wait to see Adjoa Andoh as the wise and spunky Lady Danbury again!

15. Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter fans will recognize Katie Leung (who played Cho Chang in the franchise) as Sophie's step-mother Araminta.

16. Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Instagram/michelleforbreakfast

Michelle Mao stars as Sophie's step-sister Rosamund.

17. Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Isabella Wei/Instagram

And Isabella Wei plays Rosamund's younger sister Posy.

18. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel as queen charlotte

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The iconic Golda Rosheuvel returns as Queen Charlotte.

19. Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 will also include Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, a friend of Simon's who used to be a boxer.

20. Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Emma Naomi also returns as Alice Mondrich.

21. Not Returning: Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

phoebe dynevor as daphne bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Sadly, we won't be seeing Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton anytime soon. She told The Direct that "they've not called me yet...And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call." Sigh.

Here's Your Official Guide To All 8 Bridgerton Books. There's no better time like the present to pick 'em up ;). And subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on all things Bridgerton!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentbridgertontv

The Latest

Barton's Holiday Mingle Mix
Food News & Menu Updates

7 New Costco Holiday Finds To Add To Cart This Month

december apple tv shows 2025
TV

The 4 Best Apple TV Shows To Watch This December

2026 Sneaker Trends
Shoes & Accessories

4 Sneaker Trends That’ll Blow Up In 2026

Bowl of lasagna soup with ricotta, basil, and vegetables.
Recipes

15 Slurp-Worthy Winter Soups

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit