5 Mom-Approved Home Organization Tips From Cleaning Queen Ria Safford's New Book
Whether you're a new or seasoned parent, it seems like finding mom-approvedorganizationtips to help keep your space tidy feels like another never-ending task that may or may not get done. Even though we'd love to keep everything clean, I'm sure other moms will tell you that clutterwins more often than we'd like to admit. To be blunt, I've even given myself permission to stop feeling guilty when my apartmentdoesn't look presentable. Still, it doesn't hurt to be able to know where things are instead of accidentally leaving my keys in the refrigerator or having to run to the pantryto find a backup diaperduring blowout moments — *blank stare.*
Luckily, moms' prayers have been answered thanks to Ria Safford's new book The Organized Home for New Parents. Not only is Ria a certified organization queen, but she's also a wife and momof three. Arguably the best thing about Ria is her willingness to be honest about *not* always having it together. "I'm messy at heart. Like, I want people to understand that being a walking hot mess and being organized aren't mutually exclusive," she said.
It's the main reason she wrote The Organized Home for New Parents — she honestly gets how hard it is to navigate motherhood while caring for little people. Since I'm getting ready for the threenager stage (send help) of being a toddler mom, here are five mom-approved tips from The Organized Home for New Parents I've started putting into practice.
1. Change your approach and mindset to organizing.
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
Unless cleaning and organizing makes you feel absolutely giddy, chances are...you dread doing it. This isn't a call-out because I'm right there in the trenches with you. I went from loving being a part of the cleaning process to realizing my mom intended to spend half of Saturday morning doing *just* that. Although I maintained the understanding that cleaning my space is necessary, I was never thrilled about it.
However, Ria said it's important to shift the way we think about cleaning. "I think the biggest reasons my kids look forward to helping me keep different parts of our home clean is because I make things fun. We're a very competitive household, so I make up games like 'who can clean the fastest,' so it doesn't make them feel I'm taking away time they want to spend doing something else."
2. Ask yourself why it's important for you to get organized.
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
Raise your hand if you've ever asked yourself why you didn't remember something or uttered, "How could I be so stupid?" First, here's a virtual hand-to-heart moment because I've done the same. Second, know that being clear about your reasoning for having an organized space is necessary for you to get started. "Maybe you feel you can't function unless things are perfectly organized and experience discomfort when they aren't," Ria said.
Reading the book helped me personally identify my main goals for wanting an organized space and I realized two things:
- I want my apartment to feel peaceful.
- I don't want to feel like I never know where anything is when I need it.
It may look completely different for you and that's totally okay. Ria's organization tips are designed in a way that help you tailor them to your needs.
3. Involve your partner or supportive village in the organization process.
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
Ria and I both agreed that there are tons of books about how to prepare for your baby's arrival, but there aren't many that shed light on truly helpful organization tips in the midst of it. It can be overwhelming when you realize all of the gifts or clothes you received during your baby shower have to find a place to go in your home. On top of it all, you probably didn't even think about discussing with your partner or supportive village, or ask them to help lighten your housework's load.
"When my first daughter was born, I wanted to do everything myself," Ria said. While it's cool to have an independent nature, it can lead to feelings of burnout. The Organized Home for New Parents outlines how to have conversations with the people in your life so everyone is able to effectively work together to provide support that goes beyond feeding the baby while mom takes a nap.
"Labeling things and letting your support system know where they are so they feel adequately equipped to help is one of the things I was adamant about putting in the book," said Ria. The fact she doesn't gloss over this section in Chapter 2 is so helpful, and serves as a conversation starter for those at different stages of parenthood.
4. Be open to pivoting as your children grow.
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
Although Ria wanted to specifically make sure new parents felt seen with her book, she wrote it in a way she hopes feels timeless. "Organization is never over. There's always going to be constant editing that occurs over time. Look, my kids are 8, 6, and 4 so I had no choice but to pivot," she said.
If you don't have small kids, The Organized Home for New Parents is still helpful because it can help you think about how you want to approach organizing in the different seasons of your life. You might not have to organize your kids' diapers anymore, but they're still going to wear other clothes that need to be folded and put away. And let's not forget the mountain of toys kids tend to accumulate over the years...*side eye*
5. Don't be afraid to find ways to optimize small spaces.
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
Regardless of where you live — house, townhouse, apartment, or otherwise — you probably have a few small spaces that you haven't figured out how to organize. They could be your kitchen drawers, a corner in your living room or even the small space on the side of your toilet that's collected random Amazon boxes. Yes...I'm speaking from experience.
The Organized Home helps you reimagine those spaces so that you're able to collect your overflow in a more organized way. One of these ways is by making use of a three-tier rolling cart. Since I built one of my own over the weekend, it's helped to transform my bathroom so that other essentials are securely stored there. Surprisingly, my toddler thinks it looks "cool" and even helped me put back his Boogie Wipes that were on it.
My final verdict of "The Organized Home for New Parents"
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
I'll be honest — I'm pretty critical of books geared towards parents because some feel like you're having a ton of instructions thrown at you. Although The Organized Home for New Parents is filled to the brim with actionable steps you can take to get your home organized, they're easy to digest and break down step-by-step. Ria said, "The goal isn't to tackle everything at once. Do what you can a little at a time to help lessen the chance you feel overwhelmed."
Taking her advice, I chose three areas of my apartment to clean this weekend, and I was able to organize my pantry and my toddler's bathroom station without feeling discouraged. I also didn't do everything in one day. Ria's tips are helping this mom communicate better about the household things I need help with, and the areas I've gotten around to organizing feel damn good to look at and walk into.
Take it from me, The Organized Home for New Parents by Ria Safford is worth buying and isn't another pretty book that's going to collect dust on your coffee table. You'll probably bookmark and annotate sections throughout it for years to come. Plus, it makes for a great gift for other moms in your life!
Purchase a copy (or two) of "The Organized Home for New Parents"
Photo by The Organized Home for New Parents/Blue Star Press
The Organized Home for New Parents
