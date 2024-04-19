16 Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks That Still Taste Like A Treat
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Indulging in a Starbucks coffee is an important ritual for many, but sometimes Starbucks drinks can pack a dense caloric punch. If you're looking to be more mindful of your intake, make sure to reference this list of low-calorie Starbucks drinks!
As a coffee-lover andformer barista, I've curated some delightful healthy, low-calorie Starbucks drinks that still feel special. These alternatives ensure that your next coffee run can be both delicious and guilt-free! Scroll on for some scrumptious (and healthy) sips! ☕️
Black Iced Coffee
If you order a grande iced coffee plain with no Classic syrup, it'll be fewer than 5 calories with 0 grams of sugar. The iced coffee from Starbucks comes with the Classic syrup for added sweetness – the drink comes out to 80 calories and 20 grams of sugar with it included.
Iced Americano
Made with just espresso, cold water, and ice, a grande iced Americano from Starbucks totals 15 calories.
Unsweetened Cold Brew
With less than 5 calories and 0 grams of sugar, cold brew is a great ordering option that still has plenty of caffeine! The Starbucks cold brew is steeped for 20 hours and carries notes of chocolate and citrus. If you like your coffee creamier, just add a splash of your go-to milk.
Nitro Cold Brew
The Nitro Cold Brew from Starbucks is just their regular cold brew infused with nitrogen to create a satisfyingly creamy top layer of crema. A grande size has 5 calories or less and no sugar.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew
If you prefer your Starbucks on the sweeter side, this is the drink for you! The Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is topped with vanilla sweet cream that makes the drink a lot creamier and subtly sweeter at the same time. This one clocks in at 70 calories and 4 grams of sugar.
Black Brewed Hot Coffee
A grande plain hot coffee from Starbucks has less than 5 calories, and depending on the featured brew, you'll still get some really yummy flavor notes in each sip.
Hot Americano
A grande plain hot Americano contains about 15 calories, and unlike a brewed hot coffee made with beans, it'll wake you up with strong espresso shots! The grande comes with 3 espresso shots by default, whereas a tall size has 2 and a venti size has 4.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Starbucks has numerous teas at the ready. You can order iced black tea, iced green tea, and iced herbal teas like the Passion Tango. Unsweetened, each one is 0 calories, plus you can always add your own guilt-free sweetness with Splenda or Stevia.
Unsweetened Hot Tea
Like their range of iced teas, Starbucks' hot teas are available in a ton of varieties and flavors. You can order chai, earl grey, English breakfast, and mint teas hot, and they're so good! Each one, unsweetened measures up to be 0 calories. Add some sweetener and a splash of milk for somethin' a little extra.
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
This is by far one of my favorite low-calorie Starbucks drinks. It's sweet and smooth, but doesn't leave me feeling like I'll crash from the sugar afterward. A grande of the Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso has 120 calories and 12 grams of sugar.
Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Instead of being flavored with brown sugar syrup, this bev gets a nutty dose of hazelnut syrup. For 150 calories and 16 grams of sugar, this low-cal option is worth the splurge.
Starbucks Refreshers
There are three different fruity flavors for the Starbucks Refreshers, and each one is generously low in calories for how flavorful they are! A grande size of the Strawberry Acai has 100 calories, the Mango Dragonfruit has 90 calories, and the Pineapple Passionfruit has 100 calories.
Nonfat Cappuccino
You can order this next option hot or iced, depending on your preferences. Filled primarily with milk foam, getting a cappuccino with nonfat milk significantly decreases the amount of calories from the standard recipe. Plus, yay for espresso!
Skinny Vanilla Latte
Any Starbucks drink that's "skinny" just means it's made with less syrup pumps than the original recipe, nonfat milk, and no whipped cream. You can order most Starbucks drinks "skinny," including lattes. Just note they might not be as sweet or as flavorful as the OG! The Skinny Vanilla Latte is a lighter, lower-cal version that still tastes yum.
Skinny Mocha
Available hot or iced, the "skinny" version of a Starbucks mocha is made with less syrup, nonfat milk, and no whip, which cuts the calories down by a long shot. Chocolatey and coffee-y – what more could you want?!
Flat White
Clocking in at 170 calories and 13 grams of sugar, flat whites are a nice treat that definitely rank lower from typical bevs in terms of calorie count. Whole milk and espresso have never been tastier!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news, menu hacks, and new launches!
Images via Starbucks.
- 16 Sugar-Free Drinks To Keep You Warm This Season ›
- 13 Caffeine-Free Beverages That Will Leave You Feeling Refreshed ›
- Your Dog May Love A Puppuccino, But Is It Actually Good For Them? ›
- We Tried 10 Different Oat Milks – Here’s How We Ranked Them ›
- How To Make The Viral Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Latte Recipe ›
- I Taste Tested The New Lavender Drinks On The Starbucks Spring Menu—Here's My Honest Review ›
- I Tried The Starbucks Keto Pink Drink – And I Have Thoughts ›
- Save These Menu Hacks For Healthy Starbucks Drinks ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.