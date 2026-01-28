Back in junior high school, I was very quiet and kept to myself, meaning my peers and teachers didn't know much about me. I didn't speak much in class and would hide behind books to keep people from talking to me.

Yet the one thing people knew about me, to an overwhelming degree, was how obsessed I was with the Harry Potter series. Whether it was the movies or the books, everyone from the popular crowd to the goths knew me strictly as the Harry Potter girl. Every Halloween, I would show up as either Hermione Granger or Luna Lovegood, using a fallen twig from outside as my makeshift wand. Every time we had to give a book project presentation in class, I’d be waxing poetic about Order of the Phoenix or Half-Blood Prince. Needless to say, I was a fan.

Well, it’s been close to two decades since those days (thank god I’ve survived the hell that is middle school), and I can still say with confidence that the magical universe continues to hold a very special place in my heart. While my obsession with the series has calmed down over time (currently replaced with my unwavering fixation on HBO's Succession), every once in a while I’ll find myself returning to the magical halls of Hogwarts. Whether that’s through streaming Deathly Hallows part 1 and 2, or rereading the books, I live by the quote from the first novel, “Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.”

Since my sister and I have a tradition of marathoning the Harry Potter movies every winter, we’re just in time to bundle up on the couch with frothy bottles of butterbeer to accompany our movie marathon. And guess what? You can currently enjoy your own bottle of butterbeer with these delicious drink options! Here’s how.

Here are 3 ways to enjoy "Harry Butter" Butterbeer at home.

Coffee Mate’s Harry Potter Butterbeer Creamer Target As a major coffee addict (it’s a problem), I’m always scoping out new creamers to experiment with, particularly during the holiday season when I yearn to make my morning brews as festive as possible. So when I found out Coffee Mate was offering a delicious new butterbeer flavored creamer, I knew I had to try it immediately. I’m not kidding when I say this creamer is truly magical. It's an easy 10 out of 10 from me. I felt like I really was Hermione Granger drinking a cup of butterbeer. I’m gonna excuse my coffee addiction this time, claiming this is actually a really great way to heal your inner child. The creamer is enriched with caramel and butterscotch without being too over-the-top. There's also a Zero Sugar option, which is great if you're looking for a guilt-free way to embody your favorite Hogwarts alum. I know I'll be drinking this throughout my entire Harry Potter marathon, and I would recommend it to every Harry Potter fan out there.

Getty There are just about a million things we wish were real from the magical, wizarding world of Harry Potter. Diagon Alley, apparating, channeling a Patronus… we could go on. Sadly, most of those probably won’t come to fruition in our lifetime (but also never say never, right?). However, there is one magical creation that we actually can enjoy in the muggle realm: butterbeer. Harry Potter fans recreated a spot-on recipe for the beloved Butterbeer.

Shutterstock You can also get boozey with your muggle friends with these 17 Harry Potter cocktails. These magical Harry Potter cocktails will transport you straight to The Three Broomsticks — and you don’t need an Ollivanders magic wand to pull them off. So, round up your gang of wizards and muggles, and prepare for some serious mixologist sorcery that'll go perfectly with a package of Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans because, to be honest, you can't go wrong with any of the treats from the Wizarding World.

Which of these Harry Potter drinks do you think is the most spellbinding? Follow us on Pinterest for more inspo!