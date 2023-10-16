14 Dreamy Candelabras That Illuminate Your Space In Style
Though they existed long before electricity, candelabras have been so stylishly adapted for modern times. They’re the *perfect* accent piece to decorate to your living room or bedroom with – especially this time of year – because when lit, candelabras provide bouts of warm, cozy light. We’re thankful that we don’t have to solely rely on candlelight to get around the house at night, but we’ll still strike a match to some taper candles and immerse ourselves in the comforting feels as we whip up some comfort food and switch on our favorite TV shows. These 14 enchanting candelabras will help you do the same as we settle into late fall and winter.
Ditmer Denmark Art Piece Candleholder
This organically-shaped candelabra, crafted from stone resin, is durable enough to last years in your home. The form recalls that of a tree trunk, so if your aesthetic is rooted in nature, bring the outdoors in with this pick.
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Candlestick Holders
This more modern take on candelabras holds three flames, supplying enough ambience to be a graceful centerpiece for your next dinner party.
Erin Fetherston Dulcette Candelabra
Whether you style it on its own or alongside a fresh bouquet of flowers, this design will make for an excellent addition to your place's entryway or your bedroom dresser.
Bloomingville Deeb Aluminium Candle Holder
This candelabra leans on the side of utilitarian with its bold structure and contrasting black hue. Even if you can't see yourself displaying it year-round, it'd be a pretty epic Halloween decor piece!
House Doctor Doctor Tristy Brass Candle Stand
We're obsessed with the criss-cross nature of this candle holder. Brass is a considerably versatile material, so you can rotate it from room to room as the seasons change.
Novica Recycled Metal Candelabra Margarita Temple
Color lovers, there are definitely some candelabras out there for you. This handcrafted design hails from Peru and boasts plenty of vibrant florals. Even without candlesticks, it's an art piece in itself!
Wyn Cream Candelabra
Make sure your cozy nights in are illuminated by the warm glow that candelabras can provide. This squiggly design also infuses your space with a good touch of playfulness! Place two different colored candles in the holes for even more joy.
Sommer Triton Candleholder
The unpolished look on this holder achieves a very homey vibe. The trio of arms are fitted for these Celebration Candles, but you could also put some plant clippings or flower stems in them when you don't want to deal with dripping wax.
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Contemporary Metal Candle Holder Gold
This candelabra flaunts an extended length, so if you have a long dinner table, it'd be a wonderful centerpiece. Complete your suppertime tablescape with fun glassware and fresh flowers.
Hand-Forged Black Metal Taper Candle Holder Centerpiece by Jake Arnold
This lively pick provides an eye-catching loop graphic that will work well for any season.
The Latch Key Ibis Candelabra
Perhaps one of the most unique candelabras out there, this option comes in three different shades so you can find the one that's right for your space. It *also* comes with a hand-dipped candlestick so you're all set to light it up in one step!
Gold 5-Arm Metal Candelabra Taper Candle Holder
We could see this golden, weaving candelabra being perfectly adorned by poinsettias and tinsel during Christmastime.
Lovebirds Black Metal Candelabra by Lucia Eames
This design totally makes a statement on its own. If you share your space with a partner or spouse, pay homage to your togetherness with this lovey-dovey candelabra!
CB2 Cinq Large White Multi Taper Candle Holder
Highly sculptural, this candle holder holds up to 9 whole candlesticks! Make it the star of your dining set-up or coffee table spread.
