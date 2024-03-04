Ashley Sumner

Contributing Writer

Ashley Sumner is the CEO and founder of Liminal, a space for self-learning tools, a committed community, and daily mindset coaching. Born with a driving purpose to inspire transformation in others, she’s dedicated over 15 years to forging connections as a founder, community builder, experience designer, and romantic matchmaker. Her previous stints include NeueHouse, Wanderlust, Primary Stages and Breakout. Wanting to drive greater impact and build more accessible communities, Ashley launched Quilt in 2017, a social marketplace that took root by empowering homeowners across the United States to host supportive community conversations in their homes. In 2020, Quilt quickly evolved into a mental health focused social audio app that helped over one-hundred thousand people get through the pandemic. Ashley is a lifelong seeker dedicated to the practice of self-exploration with the help of wellness practitioners, healers, and therapists from all corners of the world. Her latest venture connects her professional expertise in matchmaking with her passion for purpose. Launched in September of 2023, Liminal matches people with highly curated coaches for progress-driven accountability in the career and purpose space. These days you can find her working by a pool in Miami, like every other New Yorker. When she’s not working, she’s dancing.