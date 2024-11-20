Chad Michael Murray's Sweet Reason For Bringing His Family To Set Proves He's The Ultimate Girl Dad
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chad Michael Murray has many names: Lucas Scott, Cal Jones, Jake — and Dad! The actor (whose new movie The Merry Gentlemen is on Netflix now) just revealed that he always brings his kids to work while filming, and my daddy's girl heart is simply melting.
If you're an One Tree Hill fan, there's a good chance you're a die-hard Lucas and Peyton shipper, but IRL Chad currently has three children with wife, Sarah Roemer: a son who's nine, a daughter who's six, and another daughter who just turned one.
Here's why Chad Michael Murray always brings his family to set with him.
- Chad Michael Murray has three kids: a 9-year-old son, a 6-year-old daughter, and a 1-year-old daughter.
- The actor revealed why his family, whom he calls "The Pack," joins him on every film set.
- He also spills on why he's "really proud" of new Christmas movie The Merry Gentlemen, on Netflix now!
The reason Chad Michael Murray always brings his fam to set is actually really simple. “I want to be there," he tells Variety of why his family is inseparable. "I got to be there for my daughter’s first steps. I got to take her trick or treating for the first time. And she crushed it!"
The actor really views his family as a unit, and proudly calls them "The Pack," which sounds exactly like something Austin Ames from A Cinderella Story would call his family. But don't worry — even though the family was with him on the set of The Merry Gentlemen, which follows a group of guys who stage a steamy revue to rescue a local venue, the kids don't have any innocence lost.
“It’s not gratuitous by any means," he continues. "We threaded the needle on that film. You go too far and you’re making one movie, you go too under, and it doesn’t work at all. It’s in the perfect space where people won’t feel wrong having it on the TV in the background. It’s the sweet spot, and I’m really proud of that."
Chad and his wife recently celebrated their 10th anniversary on September 19, and he posted the sweetest tribute in honor of the special day. "We’ve jammed more into this 10 years than I ever could’ve imagined. It’s truly astounding," he says on Instagram. "It’s been the Best decade of my life by far- sharing each and every moment with you. We’ve grown this little pack together and seen so much of the world as a family. I’m so grateful for you Sarah. Every day is a better and much brighter day with you in it:)"
"I hope and pray for at least 50 more anniversaries with you," he continues. "Till we’re old and gray… new hips, new knees, our elbow skin will be touching the ground, all the kids will think we’re senile but really we’re just f-ing with them… coz that’s what you do when you’re old and together:) I love you Sarah- Happy 10th Anniversary❤️❤️❤️"
In addition to his new holiday flick, the One Tree Hill actor recently made headlines for commenting on his potential return to the One Tree Hill sequel series that's (hopefully) coming to Netflix soon. We know Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Danneel Ackles are involved, but will we see Lucas join Brooke, Peyton, and Rachel? "No clue," he says, although he hopes it “comes together for the fans.”
“I mean, this fandom that has grown, I mean, literally, I was just in Halifax a week ago and, sure enough, I’m running into 11, 12, 13-year-old kids who are in love with Tree Hill,” he continues. “They’re seeing it on Hulu and they’re going, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It’s stood the test of time and I think to have some new stories, whatever iteration of the show that’s created, I want it for the fans.”
C'mon everybody let's sing together — I DON'T WANNA BE ANYTHING OTHER THAN WHAT I'VE BEEN TRYNA BE LATELY!
Does Chad Michael Murray seem like the ultimate girl dad? Let us know in the comments and tag us with your hottest The Merry Gentlemen takes!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!