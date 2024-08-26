Here's When You Can Watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 2
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Cozy comfort shows are a good idea any time of year — and along with Gilmore Girls and Sweet Magnolias, Sullivan's Crossing proves it. The CW show had an incredible first season full of family drama, romance, and real-world stakes set against a nostalgic camp background, and Sullivan's Crossing season 2 is only going to take things up a notch. After you've asked yourself these 5 Major Questions After The Season 1 Ending, read up on everything you need to know about this year's trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 2 in the USA?
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 is coming to The CW October 2, 2024! The newest episodes are already on TV in Canada, but they're coming to American screens soon.
Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 cast?
In Sullivan's Crossing season 2, we'll see the return of Morgan Kohan as Maggie and Chad Michael Murray as Cal, as well as Scott Patterson as Sully. Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lindura, Allan Hawco, Lauren Hammersley, and Amalia Williamson also star.
What is Sullivan's Crossing season 2 about?
We know right off the bat that Sullivan's Crossing season 2 picks up after some crazy (and spoiler-filled!!) cliffhangers: Sully's in the hospital, Maggie is pregnant, and Lola stole the note Cal wrote Maggie before leaving. Morgan Kohan told Brit + Co last year that the new season required her to play chess and watch medical videos to prep. But no matter what changes we see, community will still be a huge aspect of the series.
"Those relationships between characters where they're just getting to talk and communicate and just have those real open-heart moments, I feel like that is the center of the show," Kohan says. "So every time we get to come back to that, it kind of feels like a coming home."
How many episodes are in season 2 of Sullivan's Crossing?
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 has 8 episodes.
Is Sullivan's Crossing coming back in 2024?
Yes, Sullivan's Crossing is coming back in 2024! The series was renewed for a second season in June 2023, and they filmed during the summer and fall of 2023.
