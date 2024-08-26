Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

sabrina carpenter taylor swift new album
Music

Is Taylor Swift's New Music Video An Eras Tour Documentary Teaser?

emily in paris season 4 part 2 trailer
TV

Emily Has A Spicy New Love Interest In Latest 'Emily In Paris' Trailer

only murders in the building season 4 images
TV

New 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Images Ahead Of The Premiere

New Books for fall 2024
Entertainment

22 Most Anticipated Fall Book Releases Of 2024

lea michele pregnancy update
Celebrity News

Lea Michele And Zandy Reich's "Hearts Are So Full" After The Birth Of Their Second Baby

only murders in the building season 4
TV

This "Only Murders" Star Revealed The One Thing Season 4 Changed

facts about zendaya
Celebrity News

5 Surprising Facts About Zendaya That Make Us Love Her Even More

Trending Stories

taylor swift
Music

Is Taylor Swift's New Music Video An Eras Tour Documentary Teaser?

emily in paris
TV

Emily Has A Spicy New Love Interest In Latest 'Emily In Paris' Trailer

only murders in the building
TV

New 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Images Ahead Of The Premiere

entertainment
Entertainment

22 Most Anticipated Fall Book Releases Of 2024