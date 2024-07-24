The 9 Best Cheek And Lip Tints For A Quick Glow
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
When I'm on the go, I only bring one product to touch up my entire face: a cheek and lip tint. That's because it works as my bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick all-in-one. I dust the stick all over my fave and my nose, and it leaves me with the most beautiful, flushed, sun-kissed look I've been loving for summer. Call it the "tomato-girl" makeup effect, I suppose. But whatever the trend is called, I love using the product! Here's a roundup up of my favorite multi-use cheek and lip tints to touch up your makeup in under a minute (using one product, of course).
Amazon
Flower Beauty Lip and Cheek
This lovely 2-in-1 product is only $8! That's for sure a steal if I've ever seen one. The added bonus to this fun product is that it's the perfect travel size item to throw in your bag and take with you on the go. So you can do all your touchups while in the car, at dinner, or even running errands at the store! You can take this beauty anywhere with you.
Amazon
Etude Darling Water Tint
This moisturizing lip stain is designed to be completely weightless. I love it because it's almost identical to the more expensive Benetint lip stain, which I also recommend. The stain doesn't last quite as long, but it's still a great option, especially for $7! Grab this product for juicy lips and rosy cheeks.
Amazon
ELF Multi-Use Stick
This silky smooth multi-use stick comes in a variety of colors to use! From a purely-mauve to bright baby pink, you can get any color that's suitable for your skin tone. It's a very creamy stick that glides on the cheeks effortlessly to create a blush, and it can be added to your eyes for a light shadow, and to your lips as well! Grab this one on Amazon now.
Sephora
Benefit Benetint
You can't outdo the master! This product has been around for decades as a multi-use tint. It goes perfectly on your cheeks, and your lips. I love the water-like texture of this product, because it helps the staying power to last longer, and it's lighter than a cream that can be washed off. 10/10 for me!
Typology
Typology Tinted Lip Oil
The French know cheek and lip products better than anyone! This French brand created a tinted oil that works as a gloss on the lips, but creates a shiny, pink blush as well. I love this product to achieve the perfect "french girl" look.
Rhode
Rhode Pocket Blush
While this is a cream blush, I have been using it all over the face! I go crazy with this blush. I add this to my cheeks, forehead, nose, eyes, and lips. I use it everywhere for a flushed, pinky summer look! It looks incredible, and is definitely my summer must-have product.
Sephora
Merit Flush Balm
I've been using this blush balm for years, and not only does it last a long time, but it's a great all-around product. It won't budge once you apply it, and the color options are amazing! I love how rosy it makes my cheeks, and how natural it looks on the lips.
Sephora
Westman Atelier Blush and Cheek Stick
This blush truly lasts all day. So if you're looking for a multi-purpose product with phenomenal staying power, then look no further! Westman Atelier creates such high quality products that never disappoint. I love this brand!
Amazon
NYX Buttermilk Stick
Want the perfectly pinky flushed face? The color is amazing, and I love the fact it's more of a powder consistency so it leaves a more matte appearance on the face rather than a creamy one. And it's only $9!!!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks like these cheek and lip tints!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Sephora.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.